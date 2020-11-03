A "top" like module for your Node.js process. Collects CPU usage etc.

npm install process-top

Usage

const top = require ( 'process-top' )() setInterval( function ( ) { console .log(top.toString()) }, 1000 )

Running the above will print something similar to:

cpu: 0.4 % | rss: 32 MB (0.2%) | heap: 5.1 MB / 8.1 MB (63.5%) | ext: 8.8 KB | delay: 0 ms | 00 :00:52 | loadavg: 0.52 , 0.37 , 0.31

cpu is cpu usage by the process in the last ~5s.

rss is how much rss memory Node has allocated out of your total memory.

heap is how much heap you are using vs total heap.

ext is how much external memory Node.js is using (ie, Buffers etc).

delay is event loop delay the last ~5s.

00:00:00 is the runtime of the process

loadavg is the current loadavg of the machine.

API

top = processTop()

Create a new process top object.

Returns a CPU stats object.

Returns a memory stats object.

Returns the event loop delay.

Returns the runtime in ms.

Returns the load average of the machine.

Returns a human friendly string representation of the top object.

Destroy the top object.

Return the stats as JSON.

CLI

There is also a CLI tool available.

npm install -g process- top process- top my-cool-program .js

The CLI will print a top.toString() line every 1s the program is running.

License

MIT