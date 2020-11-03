openbase logo
process-top

by Mathias Buus
1.2.0 (see all)

A "top" like module for your Node.js process. Collects CPU usage etc.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

729

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

process-top

A "top" like module for your Node.js process. Collects CPU usage etc.

npm install process-top

Usage

const top = require('process-top')()

setInterval(function () {
  // Prints out a string containing stats about your Node.js process.
  console.log(top.toString())
}, 1000)

Running the above will print something similar to:

cpu: 0.4% | rss: 32 MB (0.2%) | heap: 5.1 MB / 8.1 MB (63.5%) | ext: 8.8 KB | delay: 0 ms | 00:00:52 | loadavg: 0.52, 0.37, 0.31
  • cpu is cpu usage by the process in the last ~5s.
  • rss is how much rss memory Node has allocated out of your total memory.
  • heap is how much heap you are using vs total heap.
  • ext is how much external memory Node.js is using (ie, Buffers etc).
  • delay is event loop delay the last ~5s.
  • 00:00:00 is the runtime of the process
  • loadavg is the current loadavg of the machine.

API

top = processTop()

Create a new process top object.

top.cpu()

Returns a CPU stats object.

top.memory()

Returns a memory stats object.

top.delay()

Returns the event loop delay.

top.runtime()

Returns the runtime in ms.

top.loadavg()

Returns the load average of the machine.

top.toString()

Returns a human friendly string representation of the top object.

top.destroy()

Destroy the top object.

top.toJSON()

Return the stats as JSON.

CLI

There is also a CLI tool available.

npm install -g process-top
process-top my-cool-program.js

The CLI will print a top.toString() line every 1s the program is running.

License

MIT

