process-list

by Dmitriy Tsvettsikh
2.0.0 (see all)

Cross-platform native method to receive the list of the launched processes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

logo

Cross-platform native method to receive the list of the launched processes

Install

npm i process-list
# or
yarn add process-list

It's that easy! npm will download one of the prebuilt binaries for your OS. If you need to build process-list, see node-gyp for more details.

Supported OS

  • Windows Windows 7+, Windows Server 2008 R2+
  • Linux any Linux-based distributives
  • OS X Soon...

Usage

const { snapshot } = require("process-list");

const tasks = await snapshot('pid', 'name');
console.log(tasks);

// output
// [{
//    name: "1.exe",
//    pid: 1234,
// }, ... ]

API

snapshot(...field: String): Promise<[]Object>

Returns the list of the launched processes.

allowedFields: []String

List of allowed fields.

  • pid: Number - process pid
  • ppid: Number - parent process pid
  • name: String - process name (title)
  • path: String - full path to the process binary file
  • threads: Number - threads per process
  • owner: String - the owner of the process
  • priority: Number - an os-specific process priority
  • cmdline: String - full command line of the process
  • starttime: Date - the process start date / time
  • vmem: String - virtual memory size in bytes used by process
  • pmem: String - physical memory size in bytes used by process
  • cpu: Number - cpu usage by process in percent
  • utime: String - amount of time in ms that this process has been scheduled in user mode
  • stime: String - amount of time that in ms this process has been scheduled in kernel mode

License

MIT, Copyright © 2014 - 2019 Dmitry Tsvettsikh

