Cross-platform native method to receive the list of the launched processes

Install

npm i process-list yarn add process-list

It's that easy! npm will download one of the prebuilt binaries for your OS. If you need to build process-list , see node-gyp for more details.

Supported OS

Windows Windows 7+, Windows Server 2008 R2+

Windows 7+, Windows Server 2008 R2+ Linux any Linux-based distributives

any Linux-based distributives OS X Soon...

Usage

const { snapshot } = require ( "process-list" ); const tasks = await snapshot( 'pid' , 'name' ); console .log(tasks);

API

Returns the list of the launched processes.

List of allowed fields.

pid: Number - process pid

ppid: Number - parent process pid

name: String - process name (title)

path: String - full path to the process binary file

threads: Number - threads per process

owner: String - the owner of the process

priority: Number - an os-specific process priority

cmdline: String - full command line of the process

starttime: Date - the process start date / time

vmem: String - virtual memory size in bytes used by process

pmem: String - physical memory size in bytes used by process

cpu: Number - cpu usage by process in percent

utime: String - amount of time in ms that this process has been scheduled in user mode

stime: String - amount of time that in ms this process has been scheduled in kernel mode

License

MIT, Copyright © 2014 - 2019 Dmitry Tsvettsikh