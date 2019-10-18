Cross-platform native method to receive the list of the launched processes
npm i process-list
# or
yarn add process-list
It's that easy! npm will download one of the prebuilt binaries for your OS. If you need to build
process-list, see node-gyp for more details.
Windows Windows 7+, Windows Server 2008 R2+
Linux any Linux-based distributives
OS X Soon...
const { snapshot } = require("process-list");
const tasks = await snapshot('pid', 'name');
console.log(tasks);
// output
// [{
// name: "1.exe",
// pid: 1234,
// }, ... ]
snapshot(...field: String): Promise<[]Object>
Returns the list of the launched processes.
allowedFields: []String
List of allowed fields.
pid: Number - process pid
ppid: Number - parent process pid
name: String - process name (title)
path: String - full path to the process binary file
threads: Number - threads per process
owner: String - the owner of the process
priority: Number - an os-specific process priority
cmdline: String - full command line of the process
starttime: Date - the process start date / time
vmem: String - virtual memory size in bytes used by process
pmem: String - physical memory size in bytes used by process
cpu: Number - cpu usage by process in percent
utime: String - amount of time in ms that this process has been scheduled in user mode
stime: String - amount of time that in ms this process has been scheduled in kernel mode
MIT, Copyright © 2014 - 2019 Dmitry Tsvettsikh