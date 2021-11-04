Check if a process is running

Install

npm install process-exists

Usage

import {processExists, processExistsMultiple, filterExistingProcesses} from 'process-exists' ; console .log( await processExists(process.pid)); const exists = await processExistsMultiple([process.pid, 'foo' ]); console .log(exists.get(process.pid)); console .log(exists.get( 'foo' )); console .log(filterExistingProcesses(exists));

API

Check if a process exists.

Returns a Promise<boolean> .

input

Type: number | string

The process ID or name to check.

Check multiple processes if they exist.

Returns a Promise<Map> with the process name/ID as key and the status as a boolean value.

input

Type: Array<number | string>

The process IDs or names to check.

Filter processes that exist.

Returns an Array<number | string> with the processes that exist.

input

Type: Array<number | string>

The process IDs or names to check.