Check if a process is running
npm install process-exists
import {processExists, processExistsMultiple, filterExistingProcesses} from 'process-exists';
console.log(await processExists(process.pid));
//=> true
const exists = await processExistsMultiple([process.pid, 'foo']);
console.log(exists.get(process.pid));
//=> true
console.log(exists.get('foo'));
//=> false
console.log(filterExistingProcesses(exists));
//=> [process.pid]
Check if a process exists.
Returns a
Promise<boolean>.
Type:
number | string
The process ID or name to check.
Check multiple processes if they exist.
Returns a
Promise<Map> with the process name/ID as key and the status as a boolean value.
Type:
Array<number | string>
The process IDs or names to check.
Filter processes that exist.
Returns an
Array<number | string> with the processes that exist.
Type:
Array<number | string>
The process IDs or names to check.