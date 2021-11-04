openbase logo
process-exists

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Check if a process is running

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

150K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Check if a process is running

Install

npm install process-exists

Usage

import {processExists, processExistsMultiple, filterExistingProcesses} from 'process-exists';

console.log(await processExists(process.pid));
//=> true

const exists = await processExistsMultiple([process.pid, 'foo']);

console.log(exists.get(process.pid));
//=> true

console.log(exists.get('foo'));
//=> false

console.log(filterExistingProcesses(exists));
//=> [process.pid]

API

processExists(input)

Check if a process exists.

Returns a Promise<boolean>.

input

Type: number | string

The process ID or name to check.

processExistsMultiple(input)

Check multiple processes if they exist.

Returns a Promise<Map> with the process name/ID as key and the status as a boolean value.

input

Type: Array<number | string>

The process IDs or names to check.

filterExistingProcesses(input)

Filter processes that exist.

Returns an Array<number | string> with the processes that exist.

input

Type: Array<number | string>

The process IDs or names to check.

