openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pg

procedural-gl

by felixpalmer
1.0.19 (see all)

Mobile-first 3D mapping engine with emphasis on user experience

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

128

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

procedural-gl.js

Procedural GL JS is a library for creating 3D map experiences on the web, written in JavaScript and WebGL. It is built on top of THREE.js.

It provides an easy-to-use, but powerful framework to allow beautiful landscapes of the outdoors to be embedded into web pages. It loads super-fast and is optimized for mobile devices.

Demo | Docs | Overlay playground | Elevation data | Source

Key features

  • Novel GPU powered level-of-detail system gives butter-smooth rendering, including on mobile
  • Stream in standard raster imagery tiles. Supports map tiles from a variety of providers
  • Easily include elevation data for 3D terrain
  • Powerful overlay capabilities. Draw crisp markers and lines
  • Well-thought-out API, complex applications can be built without needing to deal with 3D concepts
  • Great UX and intuitive controls, mouse-based on desktop & touch-based on mobile
  • Tiny filesize means library is parsed fast. Package size is less than THREE.js thanks to code stripping

Screenshots

Install

npm install procedural-gl

Usage

import Procedural from 'procedural-gl';

// Choose a DOM element into which the library should render
const container = document.getElementById( 'container' );

// Configure datasources
const datasource = {
  provider: 'maptiler',
  // To get a free key, use https://cloud.maptiler.com/account/?ref=procedural
  apiKey: 'GET_AN_API_KEY_FROM_MAPTILER'
};

// Initialize library and optionally add UI controls
Procedural.init( { container, datasource } );
Procedural.setRotationControlVisible( true );

// Load real-world location
const montBlanc = { latitude: 45.8326364, longitude: 6.8564201 };
Procedural.displayLocation( montBlanc );

Connecting to a datasource

To actually load data using a library you will need to connect to a source of data. The quickest way to get setup is to register for a free account with MapTiler and then use the API key as shown above.

For detailed instructions for setting up the datasource, see this page in the wiki

Examples

Sponsor

If this library is useful to you, please consider sponsoring the project.

Blog posts / Guides

License

Procedural GL JS is licensed under the Mozilla Public License Version 2.0.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial