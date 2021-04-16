Procedural GL JS is a library for creating 3D map experiences on the web, written in JavaScript and WebGL. It is built on top of THREE.js.
It provides an easy-to-use, but powerful framework to allow beautiful landscapes of the outdoors to be embedded into web pages. It loads super-fast and is optimized for mobile devices.
Demo | Docs | Overlay playground | Elevation data | Source
npm install procedural-gl
import Procedural from 'procedural-gl';
// Choose a DOM element into which the library should render
const container = document.getElementById( 'container' );
// Configure datasources
const datasource = {
provider: 'maptiler',
// To get a free key, use https://cloud.maptiler.com/account/?ref=procedural
apiKey: 'GET_AN_API_KEY_FROM_MAPTILER'
};
// Initialize library and optionally add UI controls
Procedural.init( { container, datasource } );
Procedural.setRotationControlVisible( true );
// Load real-world location
const montBlanc = { latitude: 45.8326364, longitude: 6.8564201 };
Procedural.displayLocation( montBlanc );
To actually load data using a library you will need to connect to a source of data. The quickest way to get setup is to register for a free account with MapTiler and then use the API key as shown above.
For detailed instructions for setting up the datasource, see this page in the wiki
If this library is useful to you, please consider sponsoring the project.
Procedural GL JS is licensed under the Mozilla Public License Version 2.0.