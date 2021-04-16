Procedural GL JS is a library for creating 3D map experiences on the web, written in JavaScript and WebGL. It is built on top of THREE.js.

It provides an easy-to-use, but powerful framework to allow beautiful landscapes of the outdoors to be embedded into web pages. It loads super-fast and is optimized for mobile devices.

Demo | Docs | Overlay playground | Elevation data | Source

Key features

Novel GPU powered level-of-detail system gives butter-smooth rendering, including on mobile

Stream in standard raster imagery tiles. Supports map tiles from a variety of providers

Easily include elevation data for 3D terrain

Powerful overlay capabilities. Draw crisp markers and lines

Well-thought-out API, complex applications can be built without needing to deal with 3D concepts

Great UX and intuitive controls, mouse-based on desktop & touch-based on mobile

Tiny filesize means library is parsed fast. Package size is less than THREE.js thanks to code stripping

Install

npm install procedural-gl

Usage

import Procedural from 'procedural-gl' ; const container = document .getElementById( 'container' ); const datasource = { provider : 'maptiler' , apiKey : 'GET_AN_API_KEY_FROM_MAPTILER' }; Procedural.init( { container, datasource } ); Procedural.setRotationControlVisible( true ); const montBlanc = { latitude : 45.8326364 , longitude : 6.8564201 }; Procedural.displayLocation( montBlanc );

Connecting to a datasource

To actually load data using a library you will need to connect to a source of data. The quickest way to get setup is to register for a free account with MapTiler and then use the API key as shown above.

For detailed instructions for setting up the datasource, see this page in the wiki

Examples

If this library is useful to you, please consider sponsoring the project.

License

Procedural GL JS is licensed under the Mozilla Public License Version 2.0.