We recommend you use GitHub Actions with the
schedule trigger instead, it's a much more reliably solution to the same problem.
You can authenticate as your GitHub app when running code in a GitHub Action using the
@octokit/auth-app authentication strategy.
A Probot extension to trigger events on an hourly schedule.
$ npm install probot-scheduler
const createScheduler = require('probot-scheduler')
module.exports = (robot) => {
createScheduler(robot)
robot.on('schedule.repository', context => {
// this event is triggered on an interval, which is 1 hr by default
})
}
There are a few environment variables that can change the behavior of the scheduler:
DISABLE_DELAY=true - Perform the schedule immediately on startup, instead of waiting for the random delay between 0 and 59:59 for each repository, which exists to avoid all schedules being performed at the same time.
IGNORED_ACCOUNTS=comma,separated,list - GitHub usernames to ignore when scheduling. These are typically spammy or abusive accounts.
There are a few runtime options you can pass that can change the behavior of the scheduler:
delay - when
false, the schedule will be performed immediately on startup. When
true, there will be a random delay between 0 and
interval for each repository to avoid all schedules being performed at the same time. Default:
true unless the
DISABLE_DELAY environment variable is set.
interval - the number of milliseconds to schedule each repository. Default: 1 hour (
60 * 60 * 1000)
For example, if you want your app to be triggered once every day with delay enabled on first run:
const createScheduler = require('probot-scheduler')
module.exports = (robot) => {
createScheduler(robot, {
delay: !!process.env.DISABLE_DELAY, // delay is enabled on first run
interval: 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 // 1 day
})
robot.on('schedule.repository', context => {
// this event is triggered once every day, with a random delay
})
}