⚠️ This project is archived

We recommend you use GitHub Actions with the schedule trigger instead, it's a much more reliably solution to the same problem.

You can authenticate as your GitHub app when running code in a GitHub Action using the @octokit/auth-app authentication strategy.

Probot: Scheduler

A Probot extension to trigger events on an hourly schedule.

Usage

npm install probot-scheduler

const createScheduler = require ( 'probot-scheduler' ) module .exports = ( robot ) => { createScheduler(robot) robot.on( 'schedule.repository' , context => { }) }

Configuration

There are a few environment variables that can change the behavior of the scheduler:

DISABLE_DELAY=true - Perform the schedule immediately on startup, instead of waiting for the random delay between 0 and 59:59 for each repository, which exists to avoid all schedules being performed at the same time.

IGNORED_ACCOUNTS=comma,separated,list - GitHub usernames to ignore when scheduling. These are typically spammy or abusive accounts.

Options

There are a few runtime options you can pass that can change the behavior of the scheduler:

delay - when false , the schedule will be performed immediately on startup. When true , there will be a random delay between 0 and interval for each repository to avoid all schedules being performed at the same time. Default: true unless the DISABLE_DELAY environment variable is set.

interval - the number of milliseconds to schedule each repository. Default: 1 hour ( 60 * 60 * 1000 )

For example, if you want your app to be triggered once every day with delay enabled on first run: