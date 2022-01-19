openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

probot-actions-adapter

by probot
2.0.0 (see all)

🔌 An adapter that takes a Probot app and makes it compatible with GitHub Actions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

88

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🔌 @probot/adapter-github-actions

Adapter to run a Probot application function in GitHub Actions

Build Status

Usage

Create your Probot Application as always

// app.js
module.exports = (app) => {
  app.on("issues.opened", async (context) => {
    const params = context.issue({ body: "Hello World!" });
    await context.octokit.issues.createComment(params);
  });
};

Then in the entrypoint of your GitHub Action, require @probot/adapter-github-actions instead of probot

// index.js
const { run } = require('@probot/adapter-github-actions')
const app = require("./app");

run(app).catch((error) => {
  console.error(error);
  process.exit(1);
});

Then use index.js as your entrypoint in the action.yml file

name: "Probot app name"
description: "Probot app description."
runs:
  using: "node12"
  main: "action.js"

Important: Your external dependencies will not be installed, you have to either vendor them in by committing the contents of the node_modules folder, or compile the code to a single executable script (recommended). See GitHub's documentation

For an example Probot App that is continuously published as GitHub Action, see https://github.com/probot/example-github-action#readme

How it works

Probot is a framework for building GitHub Apps, which is different to creating GitHub Actions in many ways, but the functionality is the same:

Both get notified about events on GitHub, which you can act on. While a GitHub App gets notified about a GitHub event via a webhook request sent by GitHub, a GitHub Action can receive the event payload by reading a JSON file from the file system. We can abstract away the differences, so the same hello world example app shown above works in both environments.

Relevant differences for Probot applications:

  1. You cannot authenticate as the app. The probot instance you receive is authenticated using a GitHub token. In most cases the token will be set to secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN, which is an installation access token. The provided GITHUB_TOKEN expires when the job is done or after 6 hours, whichever comes first. You do not have access to an APP_ID or PRIVATE_KEY, you cannot create new tokens or renew the provided one.
  2. secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN is scoped to the current repository. You cannot read data from other repositories unless they are public, you cannot update any other repositories, or access organization-level APIs.
  3. You could provide a personal access token instead of secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN to workaround the limits of a repository-scoped token, but be sure you know what you are doing.
  4. You don't need to configure WEBHOOK_SECRET, because no webhook request gets sent, the event information can directly be retrieved from environment variables and the local file system.

For a more thorough comparison, see @jasonetco's posts:

  1. Probot App or GitHub Action (Jan 2019)
  2. Update from April 2020

License

ISC

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial