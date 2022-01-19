Adapter to run a Probot application function in GitHub Actions

Usage

Create your Probot Application as always

module .exports = ( app ) => { app.on( "issues.opened" , async (context) => { const params = context.issue({ body : "Hello World!" }); await context.octokit.issues.createComment(params); }); };

Then in the entrypoint of your GitHub Action, require @probot/adapter-github-actions instead of probot

const { run } = require ( '@probot/adapter-github-actions' ) const app = require ( "./app" ); run(app).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); process.exit( 1 ); });

Then use index.js as your entrypoint in the action.yml file

name: "Probot app name" description: "Probot app description." runs: using: "node12" main: "action.js"

Important: Your external dependencies will not be installed, you have to either vendor them in by committing the contents of the node_modules folder, or compile the code to a single executable script (recommended). See GitHub's documentation

For an example Probot App that is continuously published as GitHub Action, see https://github.com/probot/example-github-action#readme

How it works

Probot is a framework for building GitHub Apps, which is different to creating GitHub Actions in many ways, but the functionality is the same:

Both get notified about events on GitHub, which you can act on. While a GitHub App gets notified about a GitHub event via a webhook request sent by GitHub, a GitHub Action can receive the event payload by reading a JSON file from the file system. We can abstract away the differences, so the same hello world example app shown above works in both environments.

Relevant differences for Probot applications:

You cannot authenticate as the app. The probot instance you receive is authenticated using a GitHub token. In most cases the token will be set to secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN , which is an installation access token. The provided GITHUB_TOKEN expires when the job is done or after 6 hours, whichever comes first. You do not have access to an APP_ID or PRIVATE_KEY , you cannot create new tokens or renew the provided one. secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN is scoped to the current repository. You cannot read data from other repositories unless they are public, you cannot update any other repositories, or access organization-level APIs. You could provide a personal access token instead of secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN to workaround the limits of a repository-scoped token, but be sure you know what you are doing. You don't need to configure WEBHOOK_SECRET , because no webhook request gets sent, the event information can directly be retrieved from environment variables and the local file system.

For a more thorough comparison, see @jasonetco's posts:

License

ISC