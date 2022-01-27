Get image size without full download. Supported image types: JPG, GIF, PNG, WebP, BMP, TIFF, SVG, PSD, ICO, AVIF, HEIC, HEIF.
Key features:
npm install probe-image-size
const probe = require('probe-image-size');
// Get by URL
let result = await probe('http://example.com/image.jpg');
console.log(result); // =>
/*
{
width: xx,
height: yy,
type: 'jpg',
mime: 'image/jpeg',
wUnits: 'px',
hUnits: 'px',
url: 'http://example.com/image.jpg'
}
*/
// By URL with options
let result = await probe('http://example.com/image.jpg', { rejectUnauthorized: false });
console.log(result);
// From the stream
let result = await probe(require('fs').createReadStream('image.jpg'));
console.log(result);
// From a Buffer (sync)
let data = require('fs').readFileSync('image.jpg');
console.log(probe.sync(data));
Note:
stream.js /
http.js /
sync.js directly.
http.js dependencies, you can create your own wrapper
for
stream.js.
src can be of this types:
options - HTTP only. See
needle documentation, and customized defaults.
keepOpen (Boolean) - stream only. Keep stream open after parser finishes
(input stream will be closed by default)
result (Promise) contains:
{
width: XX,
height: YY,
length: ZZ, // byte length of the file (if available, HTTP only)
type: ..., // image 'type' (usual file name extention)
mime: ..., // mime type
wUnits: 'px', // width units type ('px' by default, can be different for SVG)
hUnits: 'px', // height units type ('px' by default, can be different for SVG)
url: ..., // HTTP only, last url for the image in chain of redirects
// (if no redirects, same as src)
// optional, image orientation (from Exif), number from 1 to 8;
// you may wish to swap width and height if orientation is >= 5
orientation: X,
// optional, full list of sizes for ICO (always) and AVIF (if multiple images)
variants: [ { width, height }, ... ] | undefined
}
Width and height in the output object represent image size before any transformations (orientation, cropping) are applied. Orientation is returned separately, which you may wish to apply afterwards depending on browser support (browsers only support JPEG orientation for now). See known issues for details.
Returned errors can be extended with 2 fields:
code - equals to
ECONTENT if the library failed to parse the file;
status - equals to a HTTP status code if it receives a non-200 response.
Sync version can eat arrays, typed arrays and buffers. On success it returns the same result as async version. On fail it returns null.
Note. Formats like JPEG & TIFF can store size anywhere (far from the head). That usually does not happens, but if you need guarantees - always provide full file content to sync methods. We strongly recommend to use async version as memory-friendly.
You can support this project via Tidelift subscription.
This is the best module if you need to calculate size of your images on the server side, I created a serverless function with this library that automatically gave me the size of my images to be used by the Next.js image component with static optimization. The best thing is that this library will automatically calculate the size of the image even without doing a full download of the remote image with some kind of network calls. If you need to do server side calculation of images size you will love using this module!