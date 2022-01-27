Get image size without full download. Supported image types: JPG, GIF, PNG, WebP, BMP, TIFF, SVG, PSD, ICO, AVIF, HEIC, HEIF.

Key features:

small size, no heavy dependencies

works with remote and local data

effective with big images (speed/memory), download minimal data from remotes

extracts orientation value when available

easy to browserify (splitted to components)

Install

npm install probe-image-size

Example

const probe = require ( 'probe-image-size' ); let result = await probe( 'http://example.com/image.jpg' ); console .log(result); let result = await probe( 'http://example.com/image.jpg' , { rejectUnauthorized : false }); console .log(result); let result = await probe( require ( 'fs' ).createReadStream( 'image.jpg' )); console .log(result); let data = require ( 'fs' ).readFileSync( 'image.jpg' ); console .log(probe.sync(data));

API

Note:

You can access/browserify stream.js / http.js / sync.js directly.

/ / directly. If you don't like http.js dependencies, you can create your own wrapper for stream.js .

probe(src [, options|keepOpen]) -> Promise

src can be of this types: String - URL to fetch Stream - readable stream

can be of this types: options - HTTP only. See needle documentation, and customized defaults.

- HTTP only. See documentation, and customized defaults. keepOpen (Boolean) - stream only. Keep stream open after parser finishes (input stream will be closed by default)

result (Promise) contains:

{ width : XX, height : YY, length : ZZ, type : ..., mime : ..., wUnits : 'px' , hUnits : 'px' , url : ..., orientation : X, variants : [ { width, height }, ... ] | undefined }

Width and height in the output object represent image size before any transformations (orientation, cropping) are applied. Orientation is returned separately, which you may wish to apply afterwards depending on browser support (browsers only support JPEG orientation for now). See known issues for details.

Returned errors can be extended with 2 fields:

code - equals to ECONTENT if the library failed to parse the file;

- equals to if the library failed to parse the file; status - equals to a HTTP status code if it receives a non-200 response.

Sync version can eat arrays, typed arrays and buffers. On success it returns the same result as async version. On fail it returns null.

Note. Formats like JPEG & TIFF can store size anywhere (far from the head). That usually does not happens, but if you need guarantees - always provide full file content to sync methods. We strongly recommend to use async version as memory-friendly.

