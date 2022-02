Probability Distributions Library for JavaScript

Functions for sampling random variables from probability distributions. Uses the same function names as R.

Installation

npm install --save probability-distributions

var PD = require("probability-distributions");

Documentation and examples

See http://statisticsblog.com/probability-distributions/

Currently supported

Binomial distribution

Beta distribution

Cauchy distribution

Chi-Squared distribution

Exponential distribution

F distribution

Gamma distribution

Laplace distribution

Log Normal distribution

Negative Binomial distribution

Normal (Gaussian) distribution

Poisson distribution (not recommended for lambda > 100)

Sample (shuffle an array, or select items using optional array of weights)

Uniform distribution (with entropy option for standard uniform)

Uniform limited to whole numbers

Words (generate random words from a library of characters)

Visualization (show the values of a random variable in an animated loop)

Warning

This package contains additional distributions marked as "experimental". Use these with extreme caution.

License

MIT