The ultimate private bower server.

Features

Register private packages

Fallback to public packages

Cache public registry

Cache public git repositories

Cache public svn repositories

Web UI with package details

Web UI package management

Blacklist public packages

Whitelist public packages

Installation

Install

npm install -g private-bower

Run

private-bower

Run with config file specified

private-bower --config ./myBowerConfig.json

If there's no private package with requested package name the servers calls through to the public bower registry.

Parameters

name description --help print out help --config path to config file (Must be a valid json)

Config file

Must be a valid JSON

{ "registryFile" : "./bowerRepository.json" , "timeout" : 144000 , "server" : { "port" : 5678 , "hostName" : null , "siteBaseUrl" : null }, "public" : { "disabled" : false , "registry" : "http://bower.herokuapp.com/packages" , "registryFile" : "./bowerRepositoryPublic.json" , "whitelist" : [], "blacklist" : [] }, "authentication" : { "enabled" : false , "key" : "password" }, "repositoryCache" : { "cachePrivate" : false , "git" : { "enabled" : false , "cacheDirectory" : "./gitRepoCache" , "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 6789 , "protocol" : "git" , "publicAccessURL" : null , "refreshTimeout" : 10 , "refreshDisabled" : false }, "svn" : { "enabled" : false , "cacheDirectory" : "./svnRepoCache" , "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 7891 , "protocol" : "svn" , "publicAccessURL" : null , "refreshTimeout" : 10 , "refreshDisabled" : false } }, "proxySettings" : { "enabled" : false , "host" : "proxy" , "username" : "name" , "password" : "pass" , "port" : 8080 , "tunnel" : false }, "log4js" : { "enabled" : false , "configPath" : "log4js.conf.json" } }

name description default server.port Port on which the private bower server will listen 5678 (process.env.PORT if set) server.hostName Host name on which the private bower server will listen null (process.env.IP if set) server.siteBaseUrl Load private bower server on a specific path, useful for using a reverse proxy null registryFile File for persisting private packages (must be a valid json) ./bowerRepository.json timeout Server package timeout 144 000 public.disabled Disable fallback feature for public packages false public.registry Public bower registry's url https://registry.bower.io public.registryFile File for persisting public packages (must be a valid json) ./bowerRepositoryPublic.json public.whitelist Define public packages that are allowed to be installed [] public.blacklist Define public packages that are not allowed to be installed [] authentication.enabled Authentication enabled for registering packages false authentication.key Authentication key (Auth-Key header) password repositoryCache.(svn, git).enabled Public repository caching enabled false repositoryCache.cachePrivate Also cache privately registered packages false repositoryCache.(svn, git).host Server's host name for repository access localhost repositoryCache.(svn, git).port Port to open repository server on 7891, 6789 repositoryCache.(svn, git).protocol Protocol the mirrored repositories will use git, svn, https, http repositoryCache.(svn, git).publicAccessURL Public address to access repository cache (useful if repository is behind an apache) null repositoryCache.(svn, git).cacheDirectory Directory where the public repository cache will save repositories ./svnRepoCache, ./gitRepoCache repositoryCache.(svn, git).refreshTimeout Time to wait between repository cache refresh (minutes) 10 minutes repositoryCache.(svn, git).refreshDisabled Disable automatic updates of the cached repository source code false repositoryCache.(svn, git).parameters.X Custom parameters for git-daemon and svnserve undefined proxySettings.enabled Enable the proxy, use the proxy to call the bower remote repo false proxySettings.host Proxy host proxy proxySettings.username Proxy username name proxySettings.password Proxy password pass proxySettings.port Proxy port 8080 proxySettings.tunnel Use tunnel? false log4js.enabled Use log4js ? false log4js.configPath Log4js configuration file. See: log4js-node for configuration options none

Usage

Web interface

Convenient way for viewing your packages in a browser. The web interface will only list your private packages, it will not list the public packages if you have a public registry enabled. However, when searching for packages in bower, the public ones will show up just fine.

http://localhost:5678/

Project

Within your project, you will need to create a .bowerrc file containing the URL of your private bower server:

{ "registry" : "http://yourPrivateBowerRepo:5678" , "timeout" : 300000 }

If you are using private bower with server.siteBaseURL option, you need to add the same path the registry url in your .bowerrc file:

Config

{ "server" : { "port" : 6789 , "hostName" : "yourPrivateBowerRepo" , "setBaseURL" : "/my-private-bower" } }

.bowerrc

{ "registry" : "http://yourPrivateBowerRepo:6789/my-private-bower" , "timeout" : 300000 }

List packages

GET

bower-server:5678/packages

Search packages

bower search [packageName]

Register package

bower register [packageName] [gitRepo]

or POST

bower-server:5678/packages

{ "name": "package-name", "url": "git://repoPath" }

or POST

bower-server:5678/packages/\<package name>

{ "url": "git://repoPath" }

Register packages

POST

bower-server:5678/packages

[ { "name": "package-name", "url": "git://repoPath" } ]

Remove package

DELETE

bower-server:5678/packages/\<package name>

Remove packages

DELETE

bower-server:5678/packages

["package-name"]

Restart server

POST

bower-server:5678/restart

Refresh caches

POST

bower-server:5678/refresh

Authentication

Authentication can be enabled for the following features:

Register package

Register packages

Remove package

Remove packages

Restart server

Add Auth-Key header to request.

Auth-Key = password

Log4js configuration

There are two appenders set in the example configuration. You need to remove one of the two if you want to use it. fileDate appender will write the log to a file which will be rotated daily. Console will write the logging to the console in the log4js format. You need to set the replaceConsole to true if you want to write the logging to the log4j appenders. See github.com/nomiddlename/log4js-node for more information

Tips for usage

Server as a service

Use behind proxy

git config --global url."https://".insteadOf git://

Calling the API

do not forget to set the Content-Type header to application/json

Contributing

Please read the rules of contributing on the contribution page.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Hacklone https://github.com/Hacklone

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.