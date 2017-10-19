The ultimate private bower server.
Install
npm install -g private-bower
Run
private-bower
Run with config file specified
private-bower --config ./myBowerConfig.json
If there's no private package with requested package name the servers calls through to the public bower registry.
|name
|description
|--help
|print out help
|--config
|path to config file (Must be a valid json)
Must be a valid JSON
{
"registryFile": "./bowerRepository.json",
"timeout": 144000,
"server": {
"port": 5678,
"hostName": null,
"siteBaseUrl": null
},
"public": {
"disabled": false,
"registry": "http://bower.herokuapp.com/packages",
"registryFile": "./bowerRepositoryPublic.json",
"whitelist": [],
"blacklist": []
},
"authentication": {
"enabled": false,
"key": "password"
},
"repositoryCache": {
"cachePrivate": false,
"git": {
"enabled": false,
"cacheDirectory": "./gitRepoCache",
"host": "localhost",
"port": 6789,
"protocol": "git",
"publicAccessURL": null,
"refreshTimeout": 10,
"refreshDisabled": false
},
"svn": {
"enabled": false,
"cacheDirectory": "./svnRepoCache",
"host": "localhost",
"port": 7891,
"protocol": "svn",
"publicAccessURL": null,
"refreshTimeout": 10,
"refreshDisabled": false
}
},
"proxySettings" : {
"enabled": false,
"host": "proxy",
"username": "name",
"password": "pass",
"port": 8080,
"tunnel": false
},
"log4js" : {
"enabled": false,
"configPath": "log4js.conf.json"
}
}
|name
|description
|default
|server.port
|Port on which the private bower server will listen
|5678 (process.env.PORT if set)
|server.hostName
|Host name on which the private bower server will listen
|null (process.env.IP if set)
|server.siteBaseUrl
|Load private bower server on a specific path, useful for using a reverse proxy
|null
|registryFile
|File for persisting private packages (must be a valid json)
|./bowerRepository.json
|timeout
|Server package timeout
|144 000
|public.disabled
|Disable fallback feature for public packages
|false
|public.registry
|Public bower registry's url
|https://registry.bower.io
|public.registryFile
|File for persisting public packages (must be a valid json)
|./bowerRepositoryPublic.json
|public.whitelist
|Define public packages that are allowed to be installed
|[]
|public.blacklist
|Define public packages that are not allowed to be installed
|[]
|authentication.enabled
|Authentication enabled for registering packages
|false
|authentication.key
|Authentication key (Auth-Key header)
|password
|repositoryCache.(svn, git).enabled
|Public repository caching enabled
|false
|repositoryCache.cachePrivate
|Also cache privately registered packages
|false
|repositoryCache.(svn, git).host
|Server's host name for repository access
|localhost
|repositoryCache.(svn, git).port
|Port to open repository server on
|7891, 6789
|repositoryCache.(svn, git).protocol
|Protocol the mirrored repositories will use
|git, svn, https, http
|repositoryCache.(svn, git).publicAccessURL
|Public address to access repository cache (useful if repository is behind an apache)
|null
|repositoryCache.(svn, git).cacheDirectory
|Directory where the public repository cache will save repositories
|./svnRepoCache, ./gitRepoCache
|repositoryCache.(svn, git).refreshTimeout
|Time to wait between repository cache refresh (minutes)
|10 minutes
|repositoryCache.(svn, git).refreshDisabled
|Disable automatic updates of the cached repository source code
|false
|repositoryCache.(svn, git).parameters.X
|Custom parameters for git-daemon and svnserve
|undefined
|proxySettings.enabled
|Enable the proxy, use the proxy to call the bower remote repo
|false
|proxySettings.host
|Proxy host
|proxy
|proxySettings.username
|Proxy username
|name
|proxySettings.password
|Proxy password
|pass
|proxySettings.port
|Proxy port
|8080
|proxySettings.tunnel
|Use tunnel?
|false
|log4js.enabled
|Use log4js ?
|false
|log4js.configPath
|Log4js configuration file. See: log4js-node for configuration options
|none
Convenient way for viewing your packages in a browser. The web interface will only list your private packages, it will not list the public packages if you have a public registry enabled. However, when searching for packages in bower, the public ones will show up just fine.
http://localhost:5678/
Within your project, you will need to create a .bowerrc file containing the URL of your private bower server:
{
"registry": "http://yourPrivateBowerRepo:5678",
"timeout": 300000
}
If you are using private bower with
server.siteBaseURL option, you need to add the same path the registry url in your .bowerrc file:
Config
{
"server": {
"port": 6789,
"hostName": "yourPrivateBowerRepo",
"setBaseURL": "/my-private-bower"
}
}
.bowerrc
{
"registry": "http://yourPrivateBowerRepo:6789/my-private-bower",
"timeout": 300000
}
GET
bower-server:5678/packages
bower search [packageName]
bower register [packageName] [gitRepo]
or POST
bower-server:5678/packages
{ "name": "package-name", "url": "git://repoPath" }
or POST
bower-server:5678/packages/\<package name>
{ "url": "git://repoPath" }
POST
bower-server:5678/packages
[ { "name": "package-name", "url": "git://repoPath" } ]
DELETE
bower-server:5678/packages/\<package name>
DELETE
bower-server:5678/packages
["package-name"]
POST
bower-server:5678/restart
POST
bower-server:5678/refresh
Authentication can be enabled for the following features:
Add
Auth-Key header to request.
Auth-Key = password
There are two appenders set in the example configuration. You need to remove one of the two if you want to use it. fileDate appender will write the log to a file which will be rotated daily. Console will write the logging to the console in the log4js format. You need to set the replaceConsole to true if you want to write the logging to the log4j appenders. See github.com/nomiddlename/log4js-node for more information
git config --global url."https://".insteadOf git://
Content-Type header to
application/json
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014 Hacklone https://github.com/Hacklone
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.