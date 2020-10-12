Pristine - Vanilla javascript form validation library

~4kb minified, ~2kb gzipped, no dependencies

Living demo

Some examples of use can be found here.

Usage

Include the javascript file in your html head or just before the closing body tag

< script src = "dist/pristine.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Now create some form and validate

window .onload = function ( ) { var form = document .getElementById( "form1" ); var pristine = new Pristine(form); form.addEventListener( 'submit' , function ( e ) { e.preventDefault(); var valid = pristine.validate(); }); };

That's it

It automatically validates required, min, max, minlength, maxlength attributes and the value of type attributes like email, number and more..

Pristine takes 3 parameters

form The form element

config An object containing the configuration. Default is bootstrap's configuration which is

let defaultConfig = { classTo : 'form-group' , errorClass : 'has-danger' , successClass : 'has-success' , errorTextParent : 'form-group' , errorTextTag : 'div' , errorTextClass : 'text-help' };

live A boolean value indicating whether pristine should validate as you type, default is true

Install

$ npm install pristinejs --save

Custom Validator

pristine.addValidator(nameOrElem, handler, errorMessage, priority, halt);

Add a custom validator to a field

var pristine = new Pristine( document .getElementById( "form1" )); var elem = document .getElementById( "email" ); pristine.addValidator(elem, function ( value ) { if (value.length && value[ 0 ] === value[ 0 ].toUpperCase()){ return true ; } return false ; }, "The first character must be capitalized" , 2 , false );

Add a global custom validator

Pristine.addValidator( "my-range" , function ( value, param1, param2 ) { return parseInt (param1) <= value && value <= parseInt (param2) }, "The value (${0}) must be between ${1} and ${2}" , 5 , false );

Now you can assign it to your inputs like this

< input type = "text" class = "form-control" data-pristine-my-range = "10,30" />

Add custom error messages

< input required data-pristine-required-message = "My custom message" />

Add an attribute like data-pristine-<ValidatorName>-message with the custom message as value to show custom error messages. You can add custom messages like this for as many validators as you need. Here ValidatorName means required , email , min , max etc.

Built-in validators

Name Usage Description required required or data-pristine-required Validates required fields email type="email" or data-pristine-type="email" Validates email number type="number" or data-pristine-type="number" integer data-pristine-type="integer" minlength minlength="10" or data-pristine-minlength="10" maxlength maxlength="10" or data-pristine-maxlength="10" min min="20" or data-pristine-min="20" max max="100" or data-pristine-max="100" pattern pattern="/[a-z]+$/i" or data-pristine-pattern="/[a-z]+$/i" , \ must be escaped (replace with \\ ) equals data-pristine-equals="#field-selector" Check that two fields are equal

API

Pristine(form, config, live)

Constructor

Parameter Default Required? Description form - ✔ The form element config See above ✕ The config object live true ✕ Whether pristine should validate as you type

pristine.validate(inputs, silent)

Validate the form or field(s)

Parameter Default Required? Description inputs - ✕ When not given, full form is validated. inputs can be one DOM element or a collection of DOM elements returned by document.getElement... , document.querySelector... or even jquery dom silent false ✕ Does not show error error messages when silent is true

pristine.addValidator(elem, fn, msg, priority, halt)

Add a custom validator

Parameter Default Required? Description elem - ✔ The dom element where validator is applied to. fn - ✔ The function that validates the field. Value of the input field gets passed as the first parameter, and the attribute value (split using comma) as the subsequent parameters. For example, for <input data-pristine-my-validator="10,20,dhaka" value="myValue"/> , validator function get called like fn("myValue", 10, 20, "dhaka") . Inside the function this refers to the input element message - ✔ The message to show when the validation fails. It supports simple templating. ${0} for the input's value, ${1} and so on are for the attribute values. For the above example, ${0} will get replaced by myValue , ${1} by 10 , ${2} by 20 , ${3} by dhaka . It can also be a function which should return the error string. The values and inputs are available as function arguments priority 1 ✕ Priority of the validator function. The higher the value, the earlier it gets called when there are multiple validators on one field. halt false ✕ Whether to halt validation on the current field after this validation. When true after validating the current validator, rest of the validators are ignored on the current field.

Pristine.addValidator(name, fn, msg, priority, halt)

Add a global custom validator

Parameter Default Required? Description name - ✔ A string, the name of the validator, you can then use data-pristine-<NAME> attribute in form fields to apply this validator .... - - Other parameters same as above

pristine.getErrors(input)

Get the errors of the form or a specific field

Parameter Default Required? Description input - ✕ When input is given, it returns the errors of that input element, otherwise returns all errors of the form as an object, using input element as key and corresponding errors as value. validate() must be called before expecting this method to return correctly.

pristine.addError(input, error)

Add A custom error to an input element

Parameter Default Required? Description input - ✕ The input element to which the error should be given error - ✔ The error string

pristine.setGlobalConfig(config)

Set the global configuration

Parameter Default Required? Description config - ✔ Set the default configuration globally to use in all forms.

Pristine.setLocale(locale)

Set the current locale globally

Parameter Default Required? Description locale - ✔ Error messages on new Pristine forms will be displayed according to this locale

Pristine.addMessages(locale, messages)

Set the current locale globally

Parameter Default Required? Description locale - ✔ The corresponding locale messages - ✔ Object containing validator names as keys and error texts as values

pristine.reset()

Reset the errors in the form

pristine.destroy()

Destroy the pristine object







The goal of this library is not to provide every possible type of validation and thus becoming a bloat. The goal is to provide most common types of validations and a neat way to add custom validators.

License

MIT