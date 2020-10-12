{:.hide}
~4kb minified, ~2kb gzipped, no dependencies
Some examples of use can be found here.
Include the javascript file in your html head or just before the closing body tag
<script src="dist/pristine.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
Now create some form and validate
window.onload = function () {
var form = document.getElementById("form1");
// create the pristine instance
var pristine = new Pristine(form);
form.addEventListener('submit', function (e) {
e.preventDefault();
// check if the form is valid
var valid = pristine.validate(); // returns true or false
});
};
That's it
It automatically validates
required, min, max, minlength, maxlength attributes and the value of type attributes
like
email, number and more..
Pristine takes
3 parameters
form The form element
config An object containing the configuration. Default is bootstrap's configuration which is
let defaultConfig = {
// class of the parent element where the error/success class is added
classTo: 'form-group',
errorClass: 'has-danger',
successClass: 'has-success',
// class of the parent element where error text element is appended
errorTextParent: 'form-group',
// type of element to create for the error text
errorTextTag: 'div',
// class of the error text element
errorTextClass: 'text-help'
};
true
$ npm install pristinejs --save
pristine.addValidator(nameOrElem, handler, errorMessage, priority, halt);
var pristine = new Pristine(document.getElementById("form1"));
var elem = document.getElementById("email");
// A validator to check if the first letter is capitalized
pristine.addValidator(elem, function(value) {
// here `this` refers to the respective input element
if (value.length && value[0] === value[0].toUpperCase()){
return true;
}
return false;
}, "The first character must be capitalized", 2, false);
// A validator to check if the input value is within a specified range
// Global validators must be added before creating the pristine instance
Pristine.addValidator("my-range", function(value, param1, param2) {
// here `this` refers to the respective input element
return parseInt(param1) <= value && value <= parseInt(param2)
}, "The value (${0}) must be between ${1} and ${2}", 5, false);
Now you can assign it to your inputs like this
<input type="text" class="form-control" data-pristine-my-range="10,30" />
<input required data-pristine-required-message="My custom message"/>
Add an attribute like
data-pristine-<ValidatorName>-messagewith the custom message as value to show custom error messages. You can add custom messages like this for as many validators as you need. Here
ValidatorName means
required,
min,
max etc.
|Name
|Usage
|Description
required
required or
data-pristine-required
|Validates required fields
email
type="email" or
data-pristine-type="email"
|Validates email
number
type="number" or
data-pristine-type="number"
integer
data-pristine-type="integer"
minlength
minlength="10" or
data-pristine-minlength="10"
maxlength
maxlength="10" or
data-pristine-maxlength="10"
min
min="20" or
data-pristine-min="20"
max
max="100" or
data-pristine-max="100"
pattern
pattern="/[a-z]+$/i" or
data-pristine-pattern="/[a-z]+$/i",
\ must be escaped (replace with
\\)
equals
data-pristine-equals="#field-selector"
|Check that two fields are equal
Pristine(form, config, live)
Constructor
|Parameter
|Default
|Required?
|Description
form
|-
|✔
|The form element
config
|See above
|✕
|The config object
live
true
|✕
|Whether pristine should validate as you type
pristine.validate(inputs, silent)
Validate the form or field(s)
|Parameter
|Default
|Required?
|Description
inputs
|-
|✕
|When not given, full form is validated. inputs can be one DOM element or a collection of DOM elements returned by
document.getElement...,
document.querySelector... or even
jquery dom
silent
false
|✕
|Does not show error error messages when
silent is
true
pristine.addValidator(elem, fn, msg, priority, halt)
Add a custom validator
|Parameter
|Default
|Required?
|Description
elem
|-
|✔
|The dom element where validator is applied to.
fn
|-
|✔
|The function that validates the field. Value of the input field gets passed as the first parameter, and the attribute value (split using comma) as the subsequent parameters. For example, for
<input data-pristine-my-validator="10,20,dhaka" value="myValue"/>, validator function get called like
fn("myValue", 10, 20, "dhaka"). Inside the function
this refers to the input element
message
|-
|✔
|The message to show when the validation fails. It supports simple templating.
${0} for the input's value,
${1} and so on are for the attribute values. For the above example,
${0} will get replaced by
myValue,
${1} by
10,
${2} by
20,
${3} by
dhaka. It can also be a function which should return the error string. The values and inputs are available as function arguments
priority
|1
|✕
|Priority of the validator function. The higher the value, the earlier it gets called when there are multiple validators on one field.
halt
false
|✕
|Whether to halt validation on the current field after this validation. When
true after validating the current validator, rest of the validators are ignored on the current field.
Pristine.addValidator(name, fn, msg, priority, halt)
Add a global custom validator
|Parameter
|Default
|Required?
|Description
name
|-
|✔
|A string, the name of the validator, you can then use
data-pristine-<NAME> attribute in form fields to apply this validator
....
|-
|-
|Other parameters same as above
pristine.getErrors(input)
Get the errors of the form or a specific field
|Parameter
|Default
|Required?
|Description
input
|-
|✕
|When
input is given, it returns the errors of that input element, otherwise returns all errors of the form as an object, using input element as key and corresponding errors as value.
validate() must be called before expecting this method to return correctly.
pristine.addError(input, error)
Add A custom error to an input element
|Parameter
|Default
|Required?
|Description
input
|-
|✕
|The input element to which the error should be given
error
|-
|✔
|The error string
pristine.setGlobalConfig(config)
Set the global configuration
|Parameter
|Default
|Required?
|Description
config
|-
|✔
|Set the default configuration globally to use in all forms.
Pristine.setLocale(locale)
Set the current locale globally
|Parameter
|Default
|Required?
|Description
locale
|-
|✔
|Error messages on new Pristine forms will be displayed according to this locale
Pristine.addMessages(locale, messages)
Set the current locale globally
|Parameter
|Default
|Required?
|Description
locale
|-
|✔
|The corresponding locale
messages
|-
|✔
|Object containing validator names as keys and error texts as values
pristine.reset()
Reset the errors in the form
pristine.destroy()
Destroy the pristine object
The goal of this library is not to provide every possible type of validation and thus becoming a bloat. The goal is to provide most common types of validations and a neat way to add custom validators.