prismjs-loader for webpack, http://prismjs.com/
npm install -D prismjs-loader
Don't forget to provide file type via query, so loader can choose correct component to use.
List of components to use: link
If component called
prism-apacheconf.js you need to provide
apacheconf via query.
On ui you need to add ref to stylesheet with prism theme, demo of themes here, list of stylesheets here
Note: don't use this loader in configuration, most probably you don't need it there
Important: use
!! in require, to disable all other file loaders from webpack configuration
var fileContent = require('!!prismjs?lang=markdown!./template.html');
// => returns highlighted html content
var fileContent = require('!!prismjs?lang=javascript!./index.js');
// => returns highlighted javascript content
If you need support of plugins welcome to create an issue or pull request, currently plugins are not supported