Prism is a lightweight, robust, and elegant syntax highlighting library. It's a spin-off project from Dabblet.

You can learn more on prismjs.com.

Why another syntax highlighter?

More themes for Prism!

Contribute to Prism!

Prism depends on community contributions to expand and cover a wider array of use cases. If you like it, consider giving back by sending a pull request. Here are a few tips:

Read the documentation. Prism was designed to be extensible.

Do not edit prism.js , it’s just the version of Prism used by the Prism website and is built automatically. Limit your changes to the unminified files in the components/ folder. prism.js and all minified files are generated by our build system (see below).

, it’s just the version of Prism used by the Prism website and is built automatically. Limit your changes to the unminified files in the folder. and all minified files are generated by our build system (see below). Use npm ci to install Prism's dependencies. Do not use npm install because it will cause non-deterministic builds.

to install Prism's dependencies. Do not use because it will cause non-deterministic builds. The build system uses gulp to minify the files and build prism.js . With all of Prism's dependencies installed, you just need to run the command npm run build .

. With all of Prism's dependencies installed, you just need to run the command . Please follow the code conventions used in the files already. For example, I use tabs for indentation and spaces for alignment. Opening braces are on the same line, closing braces on their own line regardless of construct. There is a space before the opening brace. etc etc.

Please try to err towards more smaller PRs rather than a few huge PRs. If a PR includes changes that I want to merge and also changes that I don't, handling it becomes difficult.

My time is very limited these days, so it might take a long time to review bigger PRs (small ones are usually merged very quickly), especially those modifying the Prism Core. This doesn't mean your PR is rejected.

If you contribute a new language definition, you will be responsible for handling bug reports about that language definition.

If you add a new language definition or plugin, you need to add it to components.json as well and rebuild Prism by running npm run build , so that it becomes available to the download build page. For new languages, please also add a few tests and an example in the examples/ folder.

as well and rebuild Prism by running , so that it becomes available to the download build page. For new languages, please also add a few tests and an example in the folder. Go to prism-themes if you want to add a new theme.

Thank you so much for contributing!!

Software requirements

Prism will run on almost any browser and Node.js version but you need the following software to contribute:

Node.js >= 10.x

npm >= 6.x

Translations