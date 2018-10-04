Exposes PrismJS components (language definitions) as functions taking a Prism instance as argument.
This package will be helpful if:
yarn add prismjs-components-loader
You can use the
load function to dynamically load a component and its dependencies:
import Prism from 'prismjs';
import PrismLoader from 'prismjs-components-loader';
import allComponents from 'prismjs-components-loader/dist/all-components';
const prismLoader = new PrismLoader(allComponents);
// Inject components and their dependencies
prismLoader.load(Prism, 'jsx');
prismLoader.load(Prism, 'yaml');
// JSX and Yaml were injected
assert(Boolean(Prism.languages.jsx));
assert(Boolean(Prism.languages.yaml));
// ... use Prism normally
Alternatively, you can just require the individual components files. This is useful if you are using a bundler like
browserify and you don't want every components to be bundled. The example below should only include the source for
prism-jsx:
import Prism from 'prismjs';
import prismJsx from 'prismjs-components-loader/dist/components/prism-jsx';
// Inject JSX component manually
prismJsx(Prism);
// ... use Prism normally
PrismLoader(componentsIndex)
Create a new instance of a PrismLoader. You must provide it an index of component sources, which is an object
{ [componentId: string]: componentExport }.
all-components is provided for you and contains all existing components. You can alternatively use
common-components which contains the most common ones (subjectively). Or you can provide your own.
prismLoader.load(prism: Prism, componentId: string): void
Inject a component and its dependencies in the given Prism instance. Does not load already loaded components. Reload all existing components that have the new component as peer dependency.