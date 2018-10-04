Exposes PrismJS components (language definitions) as functions taking a Prism instance as argument.

This package will be helpful if:

You want to control when components are injected in Prism (loaded). Loading all 120 existing components can take up to 2 seconds of JS execution time in a browser. With this package, you can defer the loading of the language definitions.

You do not want components to inject themselves in a global Prism instance, but in a particular Prism instance

Install

yarn add prismjs-components-loader

Usage

You can use the load function to dynamically load a component and its dependencies:

import Prism from 'prismjs' ; import PrismLoader from 'prismjs-components-loader' ; import allComponents from 'prismjs-components-loader/dist/all-components' ; const prismLoader = new PrismLoader(allComponents); prismLoader.load(Prism, 'jsx' ); prismLoader.load(Prism, 'yaml' ); assert( Boolean (Prism.languages.jsx)); assert( Boolean (Prism.languages.yaml));

Alternatively, you can just require the individual components files. This is useful if you are using a bundler like browserify and you don't want every components to be bundled. The example below should only include the source for prism-jsx :

import Prism from 'prismjs' ; import prismJsx from 'prismjs-components-loader/dist/components/prism-jsx' ; prismJsx(Prism);

API Reference

Constructor

Create a new instance of a PrismLoader. You must provide it an index of component sources, which is an object { [componentId: string]: componentExport } . all-components is provided for you and contains all existing components. You can alternatively use common-components which contains the most common ones (subjectively). Or you can provide your own.

Instance methods

prismLoader.load(prism: Prism, componentId: string): void

Inject a component and its dependencies in the given Prism instance. Does not load already loaded components. Reload all existing components that have the new component as peer dependency.