Prism is a lightweight, robust, and elegant syntax highlighting library. It's a spin-off project from Dabblet.
You can learn more on prismjs.com.
Why another syntax highlighter?
Prism depends on community contributions to expand and cover a wider array of use cases. If you like it, consider giving back by sending a pull request. Here are a few tips:
prism.js, it’s just the version of Prism used by the Prism website and is built automatically. Limit your changes to the unminified files in the
components/ folder.
prism.js and all minified files are generated by our build system (see below).
npm ci to install Prism's dependencies. Do not use
npm install because it will cause non-deterministic builds.
prism.js. With all of Prism's dependencies installed, you just need to run the command
npm run build.
components.json as well and rebuild Prism by running
npm run build, so that it becomes available to the download build page. For new languages, please also add a few tests and an example in the
examples/ folder.
Thank you so much for contributing!!
Prism will run on almost any browser and Node.js version but you need the following software to contribute: