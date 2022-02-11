Prism is a lightweight, robust, and elegant syntax highlighting library. It's a spin-off project from Dabblet.
You can learn more on prismjs.com.
Why another syntax highlighter?
Prism depends on community contributions to expand and cover a wider array of use cases. If you like it, consider giving back by sending a pull request. Here are a few tips:
prism.js, it’s just the version of Prism used by the Prism website and is built automatically. Limit your changes to the unminified files in the
components/ folder.
prism.js and all minified files are generated by our build system (see below).
npm ci to install Prism's dependencies. Do not use
npm install because it will cause non-deterministic builds.
prism.js. With all of Prism's dependencies installed, you just need to run the command
npm run build.
components.json as well and rebuild Prism by running
npm run build, so that it becomes available to the download build page. For new languages, please also add a few tests and an example in the
examples/ folder.
Thank you so much for contributing!!
Prism will run on almost any browser and Node.js version but you need the following software to contribute:
Prismajs is a JS library for highlighting the syntax. Which helps in making the code more clean and readable. also helps in writing bug-free code. yes like I heard it is lightweight, easy to use, and bug-free easy to configure. easily customizable, feature full library. It works well with browser and node.js. Have good documentation. just perfect for development.
This is my goto highlighting library when building out blogs or something that needs to highlight code and stuff. I have even tried this library in a react native project and so far it didn’t have any issues. You can also use the CDN for serving the JS bundle if you are going to lazy load the bundle. The library is also light weight which is a good advantage.
Very useful and powerful library for figuring out syntax errors and warning this library help me a lot and saved my time buy highlighting syntax in JavaScript works smooth with ReactJS, NodeJS and with React-Native. this library is light weight and well optimized with no issue. comes with great documentation and easy to use library for every react developer.
an excellent syntax highlighter for the web to improve the readability of code added into a post. For highlighting special keywords, string values, numbers, etc. with specific colors, just like a code editor, this package is needed. It's easy to integrate with the webpage and now can be used with node.js.
Prism is a good syntax highlighter, I use it in my blog to render code snippets. I like its theme options the most, If it doesn't suit your needs, you can even create one for yourself. It's highly customizable and helps you set up syntax highlighting fast with its remark plugins(mdx).