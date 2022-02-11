openbase logo
Readme

Prism

Build Status npm

Prism is a lightweight, robust, and elegant syntax highlighting library. It's a spin-off project from Dabblet.

You can learn more on prismjs.com.

Why another syntax highlighter?

More themes for Prism!

Contribute to Prism!

Prism depends on community contributions to expand and cover a wider array of use cases. If you like it, consider giving back by sending a pull request. Here are a few tips:

  • Read the documentation. Prism was designed to be extensible.
  • Do not edit prism.js, it’s just the version of Prism used by the Prism website and is built automatically. Limit your changes to the unminified files in the components/ folder. prism.js and all minified files are generated by our build system (see below).
  • Use npm ci to install Prism's dependencies. Do not use npm install because it will cause non-deterministic builds.
  • The build system uses gulp to minify the files and build prism.js. With all of Prism's dependencies installed, you just need to run the command npm run build.
  • Please follow the code conventions used in the files already. For example, I use tabs for indentation and spaces for alignment. Opening braces are on the same line, closing braces on their own line regardless of construct. There is a space before the opening brace. etc etc.
  • Please try to err towards more smaller PRs rather than a few huge PRs. If a PR includes changes that I want to merge and also changes that I don't, handling it becomes difficult.
  • My time is very limited these days, so it might take a long time to review bigger PRs (small ones are usually merged very quickly), especially those modifying the Prism Core. This doesn't mean your PR is rejected.
  • If you contribute a new language definition, you will be responsible for handling bug reports about that language definition.
  • If you add a new language definition or plugin, you need to add it to components.json as well and rebuild Prism by running npm run build, so that it becomes available to the download build page. For new languages, please also add a few tests and an example in the examples/ folder.
  • Go to prism-themes if you want to add a new theme.

Thank you so much for contributing!!

Software requirements

Prism will run on almost any browser and Node.js version but you need the following software to contribute:

  • Node.js >= 10.x
  • npm >= 6.x

Translations

100
AmarjeetNew Delhi , INDIA73 Ratings78 Reviews
20 days ago

Prismajs is a JS library for highlighting the syntax. Which helps in making the code more clean and readable. also helps in writing bug-free code. yes like I heard it is lightweight, easy to use, and bug-free easy to configure. easily customizable, feature full library. It works well with browser and node.js. Have good documentation. just perfect for development.

0
Katharin BensonIndia105 Ratings134 Reviews
Machine Learning and Deep Learning Enthusiast.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

This is my goto highlighting library when building out blogs or something that needs to highlight code and stuff. I have even tried this library in a react native project and so far it didn’t have any issues. You can also use the CDN for serving the JS bundle if you are going to lazy load the bundle. The library is also light weight which is a good advantage.

0
sahebrao7268 Ratings76 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

Very useful and powerful library for figuring out syntax errors and warning this library help me a lot and saved my time buy highlighting syntax in JavaScript works smooth with ReactJS, NodeJS and with React-Native. this library is light weight and well optimized with no issue. comes with great documentation and easy to use library for every react developer.

0
Kamrul Islam ShahinChittagong, Bangladesh73 Ratings53 Reviews
B.Sc in Computer Science and Engineering @ CUET 🌱 Educator 💻 Programmer 🌐 Developer
December 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

an excellent syntax highlighter for the web to improve the readability of code added into a post. For highlighting special keywords, string values, numbers, etc. with specific colors, just like a code editor, this package is needed. It's easy to integrate with the webpage and now can be used with node.js.

0
Saurav KhdooliaGurugram, India88 Ratings81 Reviews
On way to be : )
7 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

Prism is a good syntax highlighter, I use it in my blog to render code snippets. I like its theme options the most, If it doesn't suit your needs, you can even create one for yourself. It's highly customizable and helps you set up syntax highlighting fast with its remark plugins(mdx).

0

