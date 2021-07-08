JavaScript development kit for prismic.io

DEPRECATED please use https://github.com/prismicio/prismic-javascript

Installation

NPM

npm install prismic.io --save

CDN

https :

(You may need to adapt the version number)

Downloadable version

On our release page: https://github.com/prismicio/javascript-kit/releases.

The kit is universal, it can be used:

Server-side with NodeJS

Client-side as part of your build with Browserify, Webpack (you need a Promise polyfill to support IE11 and below)

Client-side with a simple script tag

Starter kits

For new project, you can start from a sample project:

Usage

To fetch documents from your repository, you need to fetch the Api data first.

var Prismic = require ( 'prismic.io' ); Prismic.api( "http://your_repository_name.prismic.io/api" , function ( error, api ) { var options = {}; api.query( "" , options, function ( err, response ) { if (err) { console .log( "Something went wrong: " , err); } console .log( "Documents: " , response.documents); }); });

All asynchronous calls return ES2015 promises, so alternatively you can use them instead of callbacks.

var Prismic = require ( 'prismic.io' ); Prismic.api( "https://lesbonneschoses.prismic.io/api" ).then( function ( api ) { return api.query( "" ); }).then( function ( response ) { console .log( "Documents: " , response.results); }, function ( err ) { console .log( "Something went wrong: " , err); });

See the developer documentation or the API documentation for more details on how to use it.

Contribute to the kit

Contribution is open to all developer levels, read our "Contribute to the official kits" documentation to learn more.

Install the kit locally

Source files are in the lib/ directory. You only need Node.js and npm to work on the codebase.

npm install npm test

Documentation

Please document any new feature or bugfix using the JSDoc syntax. You don't need to generate the documentation, we'll do that.

If you feel an existing area of code is lacking documentation, feel free to write it; but please do so on its own branch and pull-request.

If you find existing code that is not optimally documented and wish to make it better, we really appreciate it; but you should document it on its own branch and its own pull request.

License

This software is licensed under the Apache 2 license, quoted below.

Copyright 2013-2016 Zengularity (http://www.zengularity.com).

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this project except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.