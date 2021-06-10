A collection of functions for fetching and parsing data from a Prismic CMS
yarn add prismic-utils
npm install prismic-utils --save
Deserialize a Prismic document into a simple object
import { deserializeDocument } from 'prismic-utils'
const page = deserializeDocument(doc, options)
Params
doc: the Prismic document that has been fetched from the Prismic API
Nest deserialized data
Use kebab case when naming your Prismic fields to nest your deserialized data.
E.g.
header-title will deserialize to
{ header: { title: '' } }
Create a Redux reducer to manage Prismic doc(s)
Eliminate the need to write repetitive reducers to manage data from Prismic docs.
import { createDocumentsReducer } from 'prismic-utils'
combineReducers({
pages: createDocumentsReducer('pages')
})
Params
namespace: this will be used to decide which actions to act upon
createDocumentsReducer('pages') will listen for
pages/FETCH,
pages/FETCH_SUCCESS and
pages/FETCH_FAILURE
options: additional options
fetch: override the default handler used for
FETCH action
fetchSuccess: override the default handler used for
FETCH_SUCCESS action
fetchFailure: override the default handler used for
FETCH_FAILURE action
initialState: override the default initial state i.e. {}
Create a Redux action creator
Eliminate the need to write repetitive files to fetch Prismic docs and dispatch the relevant actions.
import { createDocumentsAction } from 'prismic-utils'
dispatch(createDocumentsAction('page', options))
createDocumentsAction returns a function to be used by Redux Thunk to fetch your documents and dispatch the relevant actions.
Params
namespace: this will be used to namespace the actions
dispatch(createDocumentsAction('pages', options)) will dispatch the following actions
pages/FETCH when the request is being fired off
pages/FETCH_SUCCESS when the request is fulfilled, with the data key of the payload containing the found documents
pages/FETCH_FAILURE if there was an error during the request
token can be an actual token, or you can pass in a function that will be called with the redux store, so you can retrieve your token from your store
options: additional options that will be used by fetchDocuments
createDocumentAction is the same as
createDocumentsAction, except it will only retrieve and return a single document.
fetchDocuments
Fetch documents from the Prismic API
import { fetchDocuments } from 'prismic-utils'
fetchDocuments(options)
.then((docs) => docs) // docs will be an array of documents
Params
options: various options to use when fetching:
type: the type of document to fetch e.g. page
token: the document ref to fetch (defaults to Api.master())
options: Query options, as in https://prismic.io/docs/javascript/query-the-api/query-options-reference
predicates (string | array): Predicates options, as in https://prismic.io/docs/javascript/query-the-api/query-predicates-reference
repository: Repository to query from
fetchDocument
Fetch a single document
import { fetchDocument } from 'prismic-utils'
fetchDocument(options)
.then((doc) => doc)
Prismic utils also exports a couple of useful utilities
PrismicRichText
This is a React component that can be used to render Rich Text fields using all react components, rather than relying on inserting raw HTML using dangerouslySetInnerHTML.
import { PrismicRichText } from 'prismic-utils'
const MyComponent = ({ myRichTextField }) => (
<PrismicRichText>
{myRichTextField.data}
</PrismicRichText>
)