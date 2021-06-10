Prismic Utils

A collection of functions for fetching and parsing data from a Prismic CMS

Table of Contents

Installation

Yarn

yarn add prismic-utils

NPM

npm install prismic-utils --save

Deserializing Data

Deserialize a Prismic document into a simple object

import { deserializeDocument } from 'prismic-utils' const page = deserializeDocument(doc, options)

Params

doc : the Prismic document that has been fetched from the Prismic API

Nest deserialized data

Use kebab case when naming your Prismic fields to nest your deserialized data.

E.g. header-title will deserialize to { header: { title: '' } }

Reducers

Create a Redux reducer to manage Prismic doc(s)

Eliminate the need to write repetitive reducers to manage data from Prismic docs.

import { createDocumentsReducer } from 'prismic-utils' combineReducers({ pages : createDocumentsReducer( 'pages' ) })

Params

namespace : this will be used to decide which actions to act upon

createDocumentsReducer('pages') will listen for pages/FETCH , pages/FETCH_SUCCESS and pages/FETCH_FAILURE

options : additional options

fetch : override the default handler used for FETCH action

: override the default handler used for action fetchSuccess : override the default handler used for FETCH_SUCCESS action

: override the default handler used for action fetchFailure : override the default handler used for FETCH_FAILURE action

: override the default handler used for action initialState : override the default initial state i.e. {}

Action Creators

Create a Redux action creator

Eliminate the need to write repetitive files to fetch Prismic docs and dispatch the relevant actions.

import { createDocumentsAction } from 'prismic-utils' dispatch(createDocumentsAction( 'page' , options ))

createDocumentsAction returns a function to be used by Redux Thunk to fetch your documents and dispatch the relevant actions.

Params

namespace : this will be used to namespace the actions

dispatch(createDocumentsAction('pages', options)) will dispatch the following actions

will dispatch the following actions pages/FETCH when the request is being fired off

when the request is being fired off pages/FETCH_SUCCESS when the request is fulfilled, with the data key of the payload containing the found documents

when the request is fulfilled, with the data key of the payload containing the found documents pages/FETCH_FAILURE if there was an error during the request

if there was an error during the request token can be an actual token, or you can pass in a function that will be called with the redux store, so you can retrieve your token from your store

options : additional options that will be used by fetchDocuments

createDocumentAction is the same as createDocumentsAction , except it will only retrieve and return a single document.

Fetching Data

fetchDocuments

Fetch documents from the Prismic API

import { fetchDocuments } from 'prismic-utils' fetchDocuments(options) .then( ( docs ) => docs)

Params

options : various options to use when fetching:

type : the type of document to fetch e.g. page

: the type of document to fetch e.g. page token : the document ref to fetch (defaults to Api.master())

: the document ref to fetch (defaults to Api.master()) options : Query options, as in https://prismic.io/docs/javascript/query-the-api/query-options-reference

: Query options, as in https://prismic.io/docs/javascript/query-the-api/query-options-reference predicates (string | array): Predicates options, as in https://prismic.io/docs/javascript/query-the-api/query-predicates-reference

(string | array): Predicates options, as in https://prismic.io/docs/javascript/query-the-api/query-predicates-reference repository : Repository to query from

fetchDocument

Fetch a single document

import { fetchDocument } from 'prismic-utils' fetchDocument(options) .then( ( doc ) => doc)

Utils

Prismic utils also exports a couple of useful utilities

PrismicRichText

This is a React component that can be used to render Rich Text fields using all react components, rather than relying on inserting raw HTML using dangerouslySetInnerHTML.