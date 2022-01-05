🚨 Replaced by
@prismicio/helpers📣
prismic-domis deprecated and replaced by
@prismicio/helpersv2. All functions from
prismic-domhave been moved into the more general
@prismicio/helperspackage. Moving forward, only security updates will be released to
prismic-dom.
See the
@prismicio/helpersv2 Migration Guide to learn how to upgrade your project.
It's meant to work in pair with the prismic-javascript library, a new javascript kit for the prismic API v2 available here:
Your endpoint must contains "v2" at the end, otherwise it means that you're working on the API V1 so this library won't work for you.
apiEndpoint: your-repo-name.prismic.io/api/v2
npm install prismic-dom --save
https://unpkg.com/prismic-dom
(You may need to adapt the version number)
On our release page: https://github.com/prismicio/prismic-dom/releases.
The kit is universal, it can be used:
You can find an integration of prismic content with the new API V2 in the following project:
With NodeJS, you can expose PrismicDOM directly in your locals to have it in your templates:
import PrismicDOM from 'prismic-dom';
res.locals.DOM = PrismicDOM;
Render a RichText:
DOM.RichText.asHtml(mydoc.data.myrichtext, linkResolver)
DOM.RichText.asText(mydoc.data.myrichtext)
Get a URL from a Link fragment of any kind
//link resolver not required if sure that it's not a document link
DOM.Link.url(mydoc.data.mylink, ctx.linkResolver)
Convert a Date as string from the API to an ISO Date:
DOM.Date(mydoc.data.mydate)
Source files are in the
src/ directory. You only need Node.js and npm
to work on the codebase.
npm install
npm run dev
Please document any new feature or bugfix using the JSDoc syntax. You don't need to generate the documentation, we'll do that.
If you feel an existing area of code is lacking documentation, feel free to write it; but please do so on its own branch and pull-request.
If you find existing code that is not optimally documented and wish to make it better, we really appreciate it; but you should document it on its own branch and its own pull request.
This software is licensed under the Apache 2 license, quoted below.
Copyright 2013-2017 Prismic.io (http://prismic.io).
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this project except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.