Provides a minecraft world: an infinite collection of 16x256x26 chunks.

Usage

See anvil.js

Related packages

prismarine-viewer to view a world

mineflayer to use a world in a mc client

flying-squid to serve a world from a mc server

schematic-to-world to add a mc schematic to a world

Available Storage Providers

prismarine-provider-anvil Anvil (Minecraft's world format) based storage

prismarine-provider-raw Prismarine-chunk based raw storage

API

Read API.md

History

Read HISTORY.md