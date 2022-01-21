openbase logo
prismarine-item

by PrismarineJS
1.11.1 (see all)

Represent a minecraft item with its associated data

Readme

prismarine-item

Represent a minecraft item with its associated data

Usage

const Item = require('prismarine-item')('1.8')

const ironShovelItem = new Item(256, 1)
console.log(ironShovelItem)

const notchItem = Item.toNotch(ironShovelItem)
console.log(notchItem)
console.log(Item.fromNotch(notchItem))

API

Item(type, count[, metadata], nbt)

Item.toNotch(item)

Take an item in the format of the minecraft packets and return an Item instance.

Item.fromNotch(item)

Take an Item instance and return it in the format of the minecraft packets.

Item.anvil(itemOne, itemTwo, creative[, newName])

Take two seperate item instances, and makes one item using the same combining done by the vanilla anvil

Item.equal(itemOne, itemTwo[, matchStackSize])

itemOne - first item

itemTwo - second item

matchStackSize - whether to check for count equality

Checks equality between two items based on itemType, count, metadata, and stringified nbt

item.type

Numerical id.

item.count

item.metadata

Number which represents different things depending on the item. See http://www.minecraftwiki.net/wiki/Data_values#Data

item.nbt

Buffer.

item.name

item.displayName

item.stackSize

item.equal(otherItem)

Return true if items are equal.

item.durabilityUsed

A getter/setter for abstracting the underlying nbt

item.customName

the item's custom name (ie. anvil name)

item.customLore

the item's custom lore (ie. set in give command)

item.enchants

A getter/setter for abstracting the underlying nbt (does calculations)

item.repairCost

A getter/setter for abstracting the underlying nbt. See https://minecraft.gamepedia.com/Anvil_mechanics#Anvil_Uses

item.spawnEggMobName

A getter for abstracting the underlying nbt, get's the mob name from a spawn egg Item. e.g. a zombie spawn egg on 1.8 will return Zombie

History

1.11.2

  • Add checks for enchantment name retrieval (#53) @firejoust
  • Bump prismarine-nbt from 1.6.0 to 2.0.0 (#49)

1.11.1

  • fix customLore

1.11.0

  • fix typings
  • add .customLore
  • .customName now returns null when there is no custom name

1.10.1

  • update typings (thanks @stzups)

1.10.0

  • add item.spawnEggMobName (thanks @U9G)

1.9.1

  • fix item present detection (thanks @U9G)

1.9.0

  • Revise typings (thanks @extremeheat)
  • Revise deps (thanks @rom1504)
  • Correctly identify null items in MC 1.13 (thanks @u9g)

1.8.0

  • add matchStackSize option on Item.equal (thanks @u9g)

1.7.0

  • Item.equal checks nbt equality (thanks @u9g)

1.6.0

  • Item.anvil added, along with a ton of getters & setters for Item (thanks @u9g)

1.5.0

  • 1.16 support (thanks @DrakoTrogdor)

1.4.0

  • typescripts definitions (thanks @IdanHo)

1.3.0

  • 1.15 support

1.2.0

  • 1.14 support

1.1.1

  • allow unknown items

1.1.0

  • 1.13 support

1.0.2

  • make nbt default to null
  • display the item id if it is not found in minecraft data

1.0.1

  • bump mcdata

1.0.0

  • bump dependencies

0.0.0

  • Import from mineflayer

