Represent a minecraft item with its associated data
const Item = require('prismarine-item')('1.8')
const ironShovelItem = new Item(256, 1)
console.log(ironShovelItem)
const notchItem = Item.toNotch(ironShovelItem)
console.log(notchItem)
console.log(Item.fromNotch(notchItem))
Take an
item in the format of the minecraft packets and return an
Item instance.
Take an
Item instance and return it in the format of the minecraft packets.
Take two seperate
item instances, and makes one item using the same combining done by the vanilla anvil
itemOne - first item
itemTwo - second item
matchStackSize - whether to check for count equality
Checks equality between two items based on itemType, count, metadata, and stringified nbt
Numerical id.
Number which represents different things depending on the item. See http://www.minecraftwiki.net/wiki/Data_values#Data
Buffer.
Return true if items are equal.
A getter/setter for abstracting the underlying nbt
the item's custom name (ie. anvil name)
the item's custom lore (ie. set in give command)
A getter/setter for abstracting the underlying nbt (does calculations)
A getter/setter for abstracting the underlying nbt. See https://minecraft.gamepedia.com/Anvil_mechanics#Anvil_Uses
A getter for abstracting the underlying nbt, get's the mob name from a spawn egg Item. e.g. a zombie spawn egg on 1.8 will return
Zombie