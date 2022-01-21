Represent a minecraft item with its associated data

Usage

const Item = require ( 'prismarine-item' )( '1.8' ) const ironShovelItem = new Item( 256 , 1 ) console .log(ironShovelItem) const notchItem = Item.toNotch(ironShovelItem) console .log(notchItem) console .log(Item.fromNotch(notchItem))

API

Take an item in the format of the minecraft packets and return an Item instance.

Take an Item instance and return it in the format of the minecraft packets.

Take two seperate item instances, and makes one item using the same combining done by the vanilla anvil

itemOne - first item

itemTwo - second item

matchStackSize - whether to check for count equality

Checks equality between two items based on itemType, count, metadata, and stringified nbt

Numerical id.

Number which represents different things depending on the item. See http://www.minecraftwiki.net/wiki/Data_values#Data

Buffer.

Return true if items are equal.

A getter/setter for abstracting the underlying nbt

the item's custom name (ie. anvil name)

the item's custom lore (ie. set in give command)

A getter/setter for abstracting the underlying nbt (does calculations)

A getter/setter for abstracting the underlying nbt. See https://minecraft.gamepedia.com/Anvil_mechanics#Anvil_Uses

A getter for abstracting the underlying nbt, get's the mob name from a spawn egg Item. e.g. a zombie spawn egg on 1.8 will return Zombie

History

Add checks for enchantment name retrieval (#53) @firejoust

Bump prismarine-nbt from 1.6.0 to 2.0.0 (#49)

fix customLore

fix typings

add .customLore

.customName now returns null when there is no custom name

update typings (thanks @stzups)

add item.spawnEggMobName (thanks @U9G)

fix item present detection (thanks @U9G)

Revise typings (thanks @extremeheat)

Revise deps (thanks @rom1504)

Correctly identify null items in MC 1.13 (thanks @u9g)

add matchStackSize option on Item.equal (thanks @u9g)

Item.equal checks nbt equality (thanks @u9g)

Item.anvil added, along with a ton of getters & setters for Item (thanks @u9g)

1.16 support (thanks @DrakoTrogdor)

typescripts definitions (thanks @IdanHo)

1.15 support

1.14 support

allow unknown items

1.13 support

make nbt default to null

display the item id if it is not found in minecraft data

bump mcdata

bump dependencies