A class to hold chunk data for Minecraft: PC 1.8, 1.9, 1.10, 1.11, 1.12, 1.13, 1.14, 1.15 and 1.16 and Pocket Edition 0.14 and 1.0
const Chunk = require('prismarine-chunk')("1.8")
const Vec3 = require("vec3")
const chunk=new Chunk()
for (let x = 0; x < 16;x++) {
for (let z = 0; z < 16; z++) {
chunk.setBlockType(new Vec3(x, 50, z), 2)
for (let y = 0; y < 256; y++) {
chunk.setSkyLight(new Vec3(x, y, z), 15)
}
}
}
console.log(JSON.stringify(chunk.getBlock(new Vec3(3,50,3)),null,2))
Test data can be generated with minecraftChunkDumper.
Install it globally with
npm install minecraft-chunk-dumper -g then run :
minecraftChunkDumper saveChunk 1.8.8 1.8/chunk.dump 1.8/chunk.meta
Build a new chunk
Initialize a chunk.
iniFunc is a function(x,y,z) returning a prismarine-block.
That function is faster than iterating and calling the setBlock* manually. It is useful to generate a whole chunk and load a whole chunk.
returns the version the chunk loader was called with
returns ChunkSection class for version
.entity will have entity NBT data for this block, if it exists
Set
.entity property with NBT data for this block to load block entity data for the block
Get the block type at
pos
Get the block state id at
pos
Get the block data (metadata) at
pos
Get the block light at
pos
Get the block sky light at
pos
Get the block biome id at
pos
Get the block biome color at
pos. Does nothing for PC.
Set the block type
stateId at
pos
Set the block type
id at
pos
Set the block
data (metadata) at
pos
Set the block
light at
pos
Set the block sky
light at
pos
Set the block
biome id at
pos
Set the block
biomeColor at
pos. Does nothing for PC.
Returns the block entity data at position if it exists
Sets block entity data at position
Loads an array of NBT data into the chunk column
Return the chunk bitmap 0b0000_0000_0000_0000(0x0000) means no chunks are set while 0b1111_1111_1111_1111(0xFFFF) means all chunks are set
Returns the chunk raw data
Load raw
data into the chunk
Returns the chunk raw light data (starting from 1.14)
Load lights into the chunk (starting from 1.14)
Load lights into the chunk (starting from 1.17)
Returns the biomes as an array (starting from 1.15)
Load biomes into the chunk (starting from 1.15)
Returns the chunk as json
Load chunk from json
Available for pc chunk implementation. Array of y => section Can be used to identify whether a section is empty or not (will be null if it's the case) For version >= 1.9, contains a .palette property which contains all the stateId of this section, can be used to check quickly whether a given block is in this section.