A class to hold chunk data for Minecraft: PC 1.8, 1.9, 1.10, 1.11, 1.12, 1.13, 1.14, 1.15 and 1.16 and Pocket Edition 0.14 and 1.0

Usage

const Chunk = require ( 'prismarine-chunk' )( "1.8" ) const Vec3 = require ( "vec3" ) const chunk= new Chunk() for ( let x = 0 ; x < 16 ;x++) { for ( let z = 0 ; z < 16 ; z++) { chunk.setBlockType( new Vec3(x, 50 , z), 2 ) for ( let y = 0 ; y < 256 ; y++) { chunk.setSkyLight( new Vec3(x, y, z), 15 ) } } } console .log( JSON .stringify(chunk.getBlock( new Vec3( 3 , 50 , 3 )), null , 2 ))

Test data

Test data can be generated with minecraftChunkDumper.

Install it globally with npm install minecraft-chunk-dumper -g then run :

minecraftChunkDumper saveChunk 1.8.8 1.8/chunk.dump 1.8/chunk.meta

API

Chunk

Build a new chunk

Initialize a chunk.

iniFunc is a function(x,y,z) returning a prismarine-block.

That function is faster than iterating and calling the setBlock* manually. It is useful to generate a whole chunk and load a whole chunk.

returns the version the chunk loader was called with

returns ChunkSection class for version

Get the Block at pos

.entity will have entity NBT data for this block, if it exists

Set the Block at pos

Set .entity property with NBT data for this block to load block entity data for the block

Get the block type at pos

Get the block state id at pos

Get the block data (metadata) at pos

Get the block light at pos

Get the block sky light at pos

Get the block biome id at pos

Get the block biome color at pos . Does nothing for PC.

Set the block type stateId at pos

Set the block type id at pos

Set the block data (metadata) at pos

Set the block light at pos

Set the block sky light at pos

Set the block biome id at pos

Set the block biomeColor at pos . Does nothing for PC.

Returns the block entity data at position if it exists

Sets block entity data at position

Loads an array of NBT data into the chunk column

Return the chunk bitmap 0b0000_0000_0000_0000(0x0000) means no chunks are set while 0b1111_1111_1111_1111(0xFFFF) means all chunks are set

Returns the chunk raw data

Chunk.load(data, bitmap = 0xFFFF, skyLightSent = true, fullChunk = true)

Load raw data into the chunk

Returns the chunk raw light data (starting from 1.14)

Chunk.loadLight(data, skyLightMask, blockLightMask, emptySkyLightMask = 0, emptyBlockLightMask = 0)

Load lights into the chunk (starting from 1.14)

Load lights into the chunk (starting from 1.17)

Returns the biomes as an array (starting from 1.15)

Load biomes into the chunk (starting from 1.15)

Returns the chunk as json

Load chunk from json

Available for pc chunk implementation. Array of y => section Can be used to identify whether a section is empty or not (will be null if it's the case) For version >= 1.9, contains a .palette property which contains all the stateId of this section, can be used to check quickly whether a given block is in this section.

ChunkSection

static fromJson(j: any): ChunkSection

static sectionSize(skyLightSent?: boolean): number

data: Buffer

initialize(iniFunc: any): void

setBiomeColor(pos: Vec3, r: number, g: number, b: number): void

getBlockStateId(pos: Vec3): number

getBlockType(pos: Vec3): number

getBlockData(pos: Vec3): number

getBlockLight(pos: Vec3): number

getSkyLight(pos: Vec3): number

setBlockStateId(pos: Vec3, stateId: number): void

setBlockType(pos: Vec3, id: number): void

setBlockData(pos: Vec3, data: Buffer): void

setBlockLight(pos: Vec3, light: number): void

setSkyLight(pos: Vec3, light: number): void

dump(): Buffer

load(data: Buffer, skyLightSent?: boolean): void