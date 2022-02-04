prismarine-block
Represent a minecraft block with its associated data
Usage
const registry = require('prismarine-registry')('1.8')
const Block = require('prismarine-block')(registry)
const stoneBlock = new Block(registry.blocksByName.stone, registry.biomesByName.plains, 0)
console.log(stoneBlock)
console.log(stoneBlock.canHarvest(257))
console.log(stoneBlock.digTime(257))
API
See doc/API.md
History
1.14.1
1.14.0
- Add .stateId, .fromProperties, .getProps for all versions
1.13.1
- Change blockEntity version handling
1.13.0
- Add sign block entity implementation
1.12.0
- Updated to support
prismarine-registry. To use, instead of passing a string to prismarine-biome's default function export, pass an instance of
prismarine-registry.
- block entity support
1.11.0
1.10.3
- use normalized enchant rather than custom format (@u9g #41)
1.10.2
1.10.1
- Fix ternary operator for bedrock name check
1.10.0
- 1.17.0 support (thanks @Archengius and @the9g)
1.9.0
- added
block.getProperties() type definitions.
- added instant breaking support
- added
Block.fromProperties() constructor.
1.8.0
- Efficiency fix on versions below 1.13
1.7.3
- Fix effectLevel not working in digTime. (@Naomi-alt)
1.7.2
- add testing for shapes, make it more robust to missing data
1.7.1
- fix canHarvest when no harvestTools required (thanks @Garfield100)
1.7.0
- Add getProperties (thanks @Karang)
1.6.0
- Add enchantments and effects to dig time computation (thanks @Karang)
1.5.1
- Make Block.fromStateId work for all versions
1.5.0
- Fix block metadata for 1.13+
1.4.0
- add block shapes (thanks @Karang)
1.3.0
- add typescript definitions (thanks @IdanHo)
1.2.0
- Prevent data from being shared to avoid conflicts across multiple versions (thanks @hornta)
1.1.1
- use the minStateId if passing the blockType
1.1.0
- add block state id feature (for >= 1.13)
1.0.1
1.0.0
0.1.0