prismarine-block

by PrismarineJS
1.14.1 (see all)

Represent a minecraft block with its associated data

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

prismarine-block

NPM version Build Status

Represent a minecraft block with its associated data

Usage

const registry = require('prismarine-registry')('1.8')
const Block = require('prismarine-block')(registry)

const stoneBlock = new Block(registry.blocksByName.stone, registry.biomesByName.plains, /* meta */ 0)

console.log(stoneBlock)

// can you harvest stone with an iron pickaxe ?
console.log(stoneBlock.canHarvest(257))

// how many milliseconds does it takes in usual conditions ? (on ground, not in water and not in creative mode)
console.log(stoneBlock.digTime(257))

API

See doc/API.md

History

1.14.1

  • Legacy version fixes

1.14.0

  • Add .stateId, .fromProperties, .getProps for all versions

1.13.1

  • Change blockEntity version handling

1.13.0

  • Add sign block entity implementation

1.12.0

  • Updated to support prismarine-registry. To use, instead of passing a string to prismarine-biome's default function export, pass an instance of prismarine-registry.
  • block entity support

1.11.0

  • support bedrock

1.10.3

  • use normalized enchant rather than custom format (@u9g #41)

1.10.2

  • remove debug code

1.10.1

  • Fix ternary operator for bedrock name check

1.10.0

  • 1.17.0 support (thanks @Archengius and @the9g)

1.9.0

  • added block.getProperties() type definitions.
  • added instant breaking support
  • added Block.fromProperties() constructor.

1.8.0

  • Efficiency fix on versions below 1.13

1.7.3

  • Fix effectLevel not working in digTime. (@Naomi-alt)

1.7.2

  • add testing for shapes, make it more robust to missing data

1.7.1

  • fix canHarvest when no harvestTools required (thanks @Garfield100)

1.7.0

  • Add getProperties (thanks @Karang)

1.6.0

  • Add enchantments and effects to dig time computation (thanks @Karang)

1.5.1

  • Make Block.fromStateId work for all versions

1.5.0

  • Fix block metadata for 1.13+

1.4.0

  • add block shapes (thanks @Karang)

1.3.0

  • add typescript definitions (thanks @IdanHo)

1.2.0

  • Prevent data from being shared to avoid conflicts across multiple versions (thanks @hornta)

1.1.1

  • use the minStateId if passing the blockType

1.1.0

  • add block state id feature (for >= 1.13)

1.0.1

  • bump mcdata

1.0.0

  • bump dependencies

0.1.0

  • Import from mineflayer

