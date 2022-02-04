Represent a minecraft block with its associated data

Usage

const registry = require ( 'prismarine-registry' )( '1.8' ) const Block = require ( 'prismarine-block' )(registry) const stoneBlock = new Block(registry.blocksByName.stone, registry.biomesByName.plains, 0 ) console .log(stoneBlock) console .log(stoneBlock.canHarvest( 257 )) console .log(stoneBlock.digTime( 257 ))

API

See doc/API.md

History

Legacy version fixes

Add .stateId, .fromProperties, .getProps for all versions

Change blockEntity version handling

Add sign block entity implementation

Updated to support prismarine-registry . To use, instead of passing a string to prismarine-biome's default function export, pass an instance of prismarine-registry .

. To use, instead of passing a string to prismarine-biome's default function export, pass an instance of . block entity support

support bedrock

use normalized enchant rather than custom format (@u9g #41)

remove debug code

Fix ternary operator for bedrock name check

1.17.0 support (thanks @Archengius and @the9g)

added block.getProperties() type definitions.

type definitions. added instant breaking support

added Block.fromProperties() constructor.

Efficiency fix on versions below 1.13

Fix effectLevel not working in digTime. (@Naomi-alt)

add testing for shapes, make it more robust to missing data

fix canHarvest when no harvestTools required (thanks @Garfield100)

Add getProperties (thanks @Karang)

Add enchantments and effects to dig time computation (thanks @Karang)

Make Block.fromStateId work for all versions

Fix block metadata for 1.13+

add block shapes (thanks @Karang)

add typescript definitions (thanks @IdanHo)

Prevent data from being shared to avoid conflicts across multiple versions (thanks @hornta)

use the minStateId if passing the blockType

add block state id feature (for >= 1.13)

bump mcdata

bump dependencies