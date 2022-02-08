Website • Prisma 1 Docs • Prisma 1 Examples • Blog • Slack • Twitter • Prisma 2

⚠️ Prisma 1 is currently in maintenance mode. If you are new to Prisma, check out Prisma 2 instead! ⚠️

Prisma 1 replaces traditional ORMs and simplifies database workflows:

Access: Type-safe database access with the auto-generated Prisma client

Migrate: Declarative data modelling and migrations (optional)

(optional) Manage: Visual data management with Prisma Admin

It is used to build GraphQL, REST, gRPC APIs and more. Prisma 1 currently supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB.

Get started with Prisma 1

Yopu can find installation and usage instructions in the Prisma 1 docs.

