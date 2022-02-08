openbase logo
prisma-yml

by prisma
1.34.12 (see all)

💾 Database Tools incl. ORM, Migrations and Admin UI (Postgres, MySQL & MongoDB)

113K

GitHub Stars

16.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

273

Package

Dependencies

18

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/56
Readme

Prisma

⚠️ Prisma 1 is currently in maintenance mode. If you are new to Prisma, check out Prisma 2 instead! ⚠️

Prisma 1 replaces traditional ORMs and simplifies database workflows:

  • Access: Type-safe database access with the auto-generated Prisma client
  • Migrate: Declarative data modelling and migrations (optional)
  • Manage: Visual data management with Prisma Admin

It is used to build GraphQL, REST, gRPC APIs and more. Prisma 1 currently supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB.

Get started with Prisma 1

Yopu can find installation and usage instructions in the Prisma 1 docs.

Prisma 1 is currently in maintenance mode. If you are new to Prisma, check out Prisma 2 instead!

Community

Prisma has a community of thousands of amazing developers and contributors. Welcome, please join us! 👋

