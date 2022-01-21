openbase logo
prisma-nestjs-graphql

by Roman Vasilev
14.6.1 (see all)

Generate object types, inputs, args, etc. from prisma schema file for usage with @nestjs/graphql module

Readme

prisma-nestjs-graphql

Generate object types, inputs, args, etc. from prisma schema file for usage with @nestjs/graphql module.

Features

  • Generates only necessary imports
  • Combines zoo of nested/nullable filters
  • Does not generate resolvers, since it's application specific

Install

npm install --save-dev prisma-nestjs-graphql

Usage

  1. Add new generator section to schema.prisma file
generator nestgraphql {
    provider = "node node_modules/prisma-nestjs-graphql"
    output = "../src/@generated/prisma-nestjs-graphql"
}
  1. Run prisma generate
npx prisma generate
  1. If your models have Decimal and Json types, you need install:
npm install graphql-type-json prisma-graphql-type-decimal

Or write you own graphql scalar types, read more on docs.nestjs.com.

Generator options

output

Output folder relative to this schema file
Type: string

outputFilePattern

File path and name pattern
Type: string
Default: {model}/{name}.{type}.ts
Possible tokens:

  • {model} Model name in dashed case or 'prisma' if unknown
  • {name} Dashed-case name of model/input/arg without suffix
  • {type} Short type name (model, input, args, output)
  • {plural.type} Plural short type name (models, inputs, enums)

tsConfigFilePath

Path to tsconfig.json
Type: string | undefined
Default: undefined

combineScalarFilters

Combine nested/nullable scalar filters to single
Type: boolean
Default: false

noAtomicOperations

Remove input types for atomic operations
Type: boolean
Default: false

reExport

Create index.ts file with re-export
Type: enum
Values:
None Default, create nothing
Directories Create index file in all root directories
Single Create single index file in output directory
All Create index file in all root directories and in output directory

Example configuration:

generator nestgraphql {
    provider = "node node_modules/prisma-nestjs-graphql"
    output = "../src/@generated/prisma-nestjs-graphql"
    reExport = Directories
}

emitSingle

Generate single file with merged classes and enums.
Type: boolean
Default: false

emitCompiled

Emit compiled JavaScript and definitions instead of TypeScript sources, files will be compiled with emitDecoratorMetadata:false, because there is a problem with temporal dead zone when generating merged file.
Type: boolean
Default: false

purgeOutput

Delete all files in output folder
Type: boolean
Default: false

noTypeId

Disable usage of graphql ID type and use Int/Float for fields marked as @id in schema.
Type: boolean
Default: false

requireSingleFieldsInWhereUniqueInput

When a model *WhereUniqueInput class has only a single field, mark that field as required (TypeScript) and not nullable (GraphQL).
See #58 for more details.
Type: boolean
Default: false
Note: It will break compatiblity between Prisma types and generated classes.

useInputType

Since GraphQL does not support input union type, this setting map allow to choose which input type is preferable.

generator nestgraphql {
    useInputType_{typeName}_{property} = "{pattern}"
}

Where:

  • typeName Full name or partial name of the class where need to choose input type.
    Example: UserCreateInput full name, WhereInput partial name, matches UserWhereInput, PostWhereInput, etc.
  • property Property of the class for which need to choose type. Special case name ALL means any / all properties.
  • pattern Part of name (or full) of type which should be chosen, you can use wild card or negate symbols, in this case pattern should starts with match:, e.g. match:*UncheckedCreateInput see outmatch for details.

Example:

export type PostWhereInput = {
    author?: XOR<UserRelationFilter, UserWhereInput>;
};
export type UserRelationFilter = {
    is?: UserWhereInput;
    isNot?: UserWhereInput;
};

export type UserWhereInput = {
    AND?: Enumerable<UserWhereInput>;
    OR?: Enumerable<UserWhereInput>;
    NOT?: Enumerable<UserWhereInput>;
    id?: StringFilter | string;
    name?: StringFilter | string;
};

We have generated types above, by default property author will be decorated as UserRelationFilter, to set UserWhereInput need to configure generator the following way:

generator nestgraphql {
  provider = "node node_modules/prisma-nestjs-graphql"
  output = "../src/@generated/prisma-nestjs-graphql"
  useInputType_WhereInput_ALL = "WhereInput"
}

@InputType()
export class PostWhereInput {
    @Field(() => UserWhereInput, { nullable: true })
    author?: UserWhereInput;
}

decorate

Allow to attach multiple decorators to any field of any type.

generator nestgraphql {
    decorate_{key}_type = "outmatch pattern"
    decorate_{key}_field = "outmatch pattern"
    decorate_{key}_from = "module specifier"
    decorate_{key}_name = "import name"
    decorate_{key}_arguments = "[argument1, argument2]"
    decorate_{key}_defaultImport = "default import name" | true
    decorate_{key}_namespaceImport = "namespace import name"
    decorate_{key}_namedImport = "import name" | true
}

Where {key} any identifier to group values (written in flatten style)

  • decorate_{key}_type - outmatch pattern to match class name
  • decorate_{key}_field - outmatch pattern to match field name
  • decorate_{key}_from - module specifier to import from (e.g class-validator)
  • decorate_{key}_name - import name or name with namespace
  • decorate_{key}_defaultImport - import as default
  • decorate_{key}_namespaceImport - use this name as import namespace
  • decorate_{key}_namedImport - named import (without namespace)
  • decorate_{key}_arguments - arguments for decorator (if decorator need to be called as function)
    Special tokens can be used:
    • {propertyType.0} - field's type (TypeScript type annotation)

Example of generated class:

@ArgsType()
export class CreateOneUserArgs {
    @Field(() => UserCreateInput, { nullable: false })
    data!: UserCreateInput;
}

To make it validateable (assuming UserCreateInput already contains validation decorators from class-validator), it is necessary to add @ValidateNested() and @Type() from class-transformer.

decorate_1_type = "CreateOneUserArgs"
decorate_1_field = data
decorate_1_name = ValidateNested
decorate_1_from = "class-validator"
decorate_1_arguments = "[]"
decorate_2_type = "CreateOneUserArgs"
decorate_2_field = data
decorate_2_from = "class-transformer"
decorate_2_arguments = "['() => {propertyType.0}']"
decorate_2_name = Type

Result:

import { ValidateNested } from 'class-validator';
import { Type } from 'class-transformer';

@ArgsType()
export class CreateOneUserArgs {
    @Field(() => UserCreateInput, { nullable: false })
    @ValidateNested()
    @Type(() => UserCreateInput)
    data!: UserCreateInput;
}

Another example:

decorate_2_namespaceImport = "Transform"
decorate_2_name = "Transform.Type"

import * as Transform from 'class-transformer';

@Transform.Type(() => UserCreateInput)
data!: UserCreateInput;

Field Settings

Special directives in triple slash comments for more precise code generation.

@HideField()

Removes field from GraphQL schema.
Alias: @TypeGraphQL.omit(output: true)

By default (without arguments) field will be decorated for hide only in output types (type in schema).
To hide field in input types add input: true.
To hide field in specific type you can use glob pattern match: string | string[] see outmatch for details.

Examples:

  • @HideField() same as @HideField({ output: true })
  • @HideField({ input: true, output: true })
  • @HideField({ match: 'UserCreate*Input' })
model User {
    id String @id @default(cuid())
    /// @HideField()
    password String
    /// @HideField({ output: true, input: true })
    secret String
    /// @HideField({ match: '@(User|Comment)Create*Input' })
    createdAt DateTime @default(now())
}

May generate classes:

@ObjectType()
export class User {
    @HideField()
    password: string;
    @HideField()
    secret: string;
    @Field(() => Date, { nullable: false })
    createdAt: Date;
}

@InputType()
export class UserCreateInput {
    @Field()
    password: string;
    @HideField()
    secret: string;
    @HideField()
    createdAt: Date;
}

Custom Decorators

Applying custom decorators requires configuration of generator.

generator nestgraphql {
    fields_{namespace}_from = "module specifier"
    fields_{namespace}_input = true | false
    fields_{namespace}_output = true | false
    fields_{namespace}_model = true | false
    fields_{namespace}_defaultImport = "default import name" | true
    fields_{namespace}_namespaceImport = "namespace import name"
    fields_{namespace}_namedImport = true | false
}

Create configuration map in flatten style for {namespace}.
Where {namespace} is a namespace used in field triple slash comment.

fields_{namespace}_from

Required. Name of the module, which will be used in import (class-validator, graphql-scalars, etc.)
Type: string

fields_{namespace}_input

Means that it will be applied on input types (classes decorated by InputType)
Type: boolean
Default: false

fields_{namespace}_output

Means that it will be applied on output types (classes decorated by ObjectType), including models
Type: boolean
Default: false

fields_{namespace}_model

Means that it will be applied only on model types (classes decorated by ObjectType)
Type: boolean
Default: false

fields_{namespace}_defaultImport

Default import name, if module have no namespace.
Type: undefined | string | true
Default: undefined
If defined as true then import name will be same as {namespace}

fields_{namespace}_namespaceImport

Import all as this namespace from module
Type: undefined | string
Default: Equals to {namespace}

fields_{namespace}_namedImport

If imported module has internal namespace, this allow to generate named import,
imported name will be equal to {namespace}, see example of usage
Type: boolean
Default: false

Custom decorators example:

generator nestgraphql {
    fields_Validator_from = "class-validator"
    fields_Validator_input = true
}

model User {
    id Int @id
    /// @Validator.MinLength(3)
    name String
}

May generate following class:

import { InputType, Field } from '@nestjs/graphql';
import * as Validator from 'class-validator';

@InputType()
export class UserCreateInput {
    @Field(() => String, { nullable: false })
    @Validator.MinLength(3)
    name!: string;
}

Custom decorators can be applied on classes (models):

/// @NG.Directive('@extends')
/// @NG.Directive('@key(fields: "id")')
model User {
    /// @NG.Directive('@external')
    id String @id
}

generator nestgraphql {
    fields_NG_from = "@nestjs/graphql"
    fields_NG_output = false
    fields_NG_model = true
}

May generate:

import * as NG from '@nestjs/graphql';

@NG.Directive('@extends')
@NG.Directive('@key(fields: "id")')
export class User {
    @Field(() => ID, { nullable: false })
    @NG.Directive('@external')
    id!: string;

@FieldType()

Allow set custom GraphQL scalar type for field

To override scalar type in specific classes, you can use glob pattern match: string | string[] see outmatch for details.

model User {
    id Int @id
    /// @FieldType({ name: 'Scalars.GraphQLEmailAddress', from: 'graphql-scalars', input: true })
    email String
}

May generate following class:

import { InputType, Field } from '@nestjs/graphql';
import * as Scalars from 'graphql-scalars';

@InputType()
export class UserCreateInput {
    @Field(() => Scalars.GraphQLEmailAddress, { nullable: false })
    email!: string;
}

And following GraphQL schema:

scalar EmailAddress

input UserCreateInput {
    email: EmailAddress!
}

Same field type may be used in different models and it is not convenient to specify every time all options. There is a shortcut:

generator nestgraphql {
    fields_Scalars_from = "graphql-scalars"
    fields_Scalars_input = true
    fields_Scalars_output = true
}

model User {
    id Int @id
    /// @FieldType('Scalars.GraphQLEmailAddress')
    email String
}

The result will be the same. Scalars is the namespace here. Missing field options will merged from generator configuration.

@PropertyType()

Similar to @FieldType() but refer to TypeScript property (actually field too).

To override TypeScript type in specific classes, you can use glob pattern match: string | string[] see outmatch for details.

Named import example:

model Transfer {
    id String @id
    /// @PropertyType({ name: 'Prisma.Decimal', from: '@prisma/client', namedImport: true })
    money Decimal
}

May generate following:

import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client';

@ObjectType()
export class User {
    @Field(() => GraphQLDecimal)
    money!: Prisma.Decimal;
}

Another example:

generator nestgraphql {
    fields_TF_from = "type-fest"
}

model User {
    id String @id
    /// @PropertyType('TF.JsonObject')
    data Json
}

May generate:

import * as TF from 'type-fest';

@ObjectType()
export class User {
    @Field(() => GraphQLJSON)
    data!: TF.JsonObject;
}

@Directive()

Allow attach @Directive decorator from @nestjs/graphql

GraphQL federation example:

/// @Directive({ arguments: ['@extends'] })
/// @Directive({ arguments: ['@key(fields: "id")'] })
model User {
    /// @Directive({ arguments: ['@external'] })
    id String @id
}

May generate:

@ObjectType()
@Directive('@extends')
@Directive('@key(fields: "id")')
export class User {
    @Field(() => ID, { nullable: false })
    @Directive('@external')
    id!: string;
}

@ObjectType()

Allow rename type in schema and mark as abstract.

Example 1:

// schema.prisma
/// @ObjectType({ isAbstract: true })
model User {
    id Int @id
}

@ObjectType({ isAbstract: true })
export class User {}

Example 2:

// schema.prisma
/// @ObjectType('Human', { isAbstract: true })
model User {
    id Int @id
}

@ObjectType('Human', { isAbstract: true })
export class User {}

