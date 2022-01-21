Generate object types, inputs, args, etc. from prisma schema file for usage with @nestjs/graphql module.
npm install --save-dev prisma-nestjs-graphql
schema.prisma file
generator nestgraphql {
provider = "node node_modules/prisma-nestjs-graphql"
output = "../src/@generated/prisma-nestjs-graphql"
}
npx prisma generate
Decimal and
Json types, you need install:
npm install graphql-type-json prisma-graphql-type-decimal
Or write you own graphql scalar types, read more on docs.nestjs.com.
output
Output folder relative to this schema file
Type:
string
outputFilePattern
File path and name pattern
Type:
string
Default:
{model}/{name}.{type}.ts
Possible tokens:
{model} Model name in dashed case or 'prisma' if unknown
{name} Dashed-case name of model/input/arg without suffix
{type} Short type name (model, input, args, output)
{plural.type} Plural short type name (models, inputs, enums)
tsConfigFilePath
Path to
tsconfig.json
Type:
string | undefined
Default:
undefined
combineScalarFilters
Combine nested/nullable scalar filters to single
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
noAtomicOperations
Remove input types for atomic operations
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
reExport
Create
index.ts file with re-export
Type:
enum
Values:
None Default, create nothing
Directories Create index file in all root directories
Single Create single index file in output directory
All Create index file in all root directories and in output directory
Example configuration:
generator nestgraphql {
provider = "node node_modules/prisma-nestjs-graphql"
output = "../src/@generated/prisma-nestjs-graphql"
reExport = Directories
}
emitSingle
Generate single file with merged classes and enums.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
emitCompiled
Emit compiled JavaScript and definitions instead of TypeScript sources,
files will be compiled with
emitDecoratorMetadata:false, because there is a problem
with temporal dead zone when generating merged file.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
purgeOutput
Delete all files in
output folder
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
noTypeId
Disable usage of graphql
ID type and use
Int/Float for fields marked as
@id in schema.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
requireSingleFieldsInWhereUniqueInput
When a model
*WhereUniqueInput class has only a single field, mark that field as required (TypeScript) and not nullable (GraphQL).
See #58 for more details.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Note: It will break compatiblity between Prisma types and generated classes.
useInputType
Since GraphQL does not support input union type, this setting map allow to choose which input type is preferable.
generator nestgraphql {
useInputType_{typeName}_{property} = "{pattern}"
}
Where:
typeName Full name or partial name of the class where need to choose input type.
UserCreateInput full name,
WhereInput partial name, matches
UserWhereInput,
PostWhereInput, etc.
property Property of the class for which need to choose type. Special case name
ALL means any / all properties.
pattern Part of name (or full) of type which should be chosen, you can use
wild card or negate symbols, in this case pattern should starts with
match:,
e.g.
match:*UncheckedCreateInput see outmatch for details.
Example:
export type PostWhereInput = {
author?: XOR<UserRelationFilter, UserWhereInput>;
};
export type UserRelationFilter = {
is?: UserWhereInput;
isNot?: UserWhereInput;
};
export type UserWhereInput = {
AND?: Enumerable<UserWhereInput>;
OR?: Enumerable<UserWhereInput>;
NOT?: Enumerable<UserWhereInput>;
id?: StringFilter | string;
name?: StringFilter | string;
};
We have generated types above, by default property
author will be decorated as
UserRelationFilter,
to set
UserWhereInput need to configure generator the following way:
generator nestgraphql {
provider = "node node_modules/prisma-nestjs-graphql"
output = "../src/@generated/prisma-nestjs-graphql"
useInputType_WhereInput_ALL = "WhereInput"
}
@InputType()
export class PostWhereInput {
@Field(() => UserWhereInput, { nullable: true })
author?: UserWhereInput;
}
decorate
Allow to attach multiple decorators to any field of any type.
generator nestgraphql {
decorate_{key}_type = "outmatch pattern"
decorate_{key}_field = "outmatch pattern"
decorate_{key}_from = "module specifier"
decorate_{key}_name = "import name"
decorate_{key}_arguments = "[argument1, argument2]"
decorate_{key}_defaultImport = "default import name" | true
decorate_{key}_namespaceImport = "namespace import name"
decorate_{key}_namedImport = "import name" | true
}
Where
{key} any identifier to group values (written in flatten style)
decorate_{key}_type - outmatch pattern to match class name
decorate_{key}_field - outmatch pattern to match field name
decorate_{key}_from - module specifier to import from (e.g
class-validator)
decorate_{key}_name - import name or name with namespace
decorate_{key}_defaultImport - import as default
decorate_{key}_namespaceImport - use this name as import namespace
decorate_{key}_namedImport - named import (without namespace)
decorate_{key}_arguments - arguments for decorator (if decorator need to be called as function)
{propertyType.0} - field's type (TypeScript type annotation)
Example of generated class:
@ArgsType()
export class CreateOneUserArgs {
@Field(() => UserCreateInput, { nullable: false })
data!: UserCreateInput;
}
To make it validateable (assuming
UserCreateInput already contains validation decorators from
class-validator),
it is necessary to add
@ValidateNested() and
@Type() from
class-transformer.
decorate_1_type = "CreateOneUserArgs"
decorate_1_field = data
decorate_1_name = ValidateNested
decorate_1_from = "class-validator"
decorate_1_arguments = "[]"
decorate_2_type = "CreateOneUserArgs"
decorate_2_field = data
decorate_2_from = "class-transformer"
decorate_2_arguments = "['() => {propertyType.0}']"
decorate_2_name = Type
Result:
import { ValidateNested } from 'class-validator';
import { Type } from 'class-transformer';
@ArgsType()
export class CreateOneUserArgs {
@Field(() => UserCreateInput, { nullable: false })
@ValidateNested()
@Type(() => UserCreateInput)
data!: UserCreateInput;
}
Another example:
decorate_2_namespaceImport = "Transform"
decorate_2_name = "Transform.Type"
import * as Transform from 'class-transformer';
@Transform.Type(() => UserCreateInput)
data!: UserCreateInput;
Special directives in triple slash comments for more precise code generation.
Removes field from GraphQL schema.
Alias:
@TypeGraphQL.omit(output: true)
By default (without arguments) field will be decorated for hide only in output types (type in schema).
To hide field in input types add
input: true.
To hide field in specific type you can use glob pattern
match: string | string[]
see outmatch for details.
Examples:
@HideField() same as
@HideField({ output: true })
@HideField({ input: true, output: true })
@HideField({ match: 'UserCreate*Input' })
model User {
id String @id @default(cuid())
/// @HideField()
password String
/// @HideField({ output: true, input: true })
secret String
/// @HideField({ match: '@(User|Comment)Create*Input' })
createdAt DateTime @default(now())
}
May generate classes:
@ObjectType()
export class User {
@HideField()
password: string;
@HideField()
secret: string;
@Field(() => Date, { nullable: false })
createdAt: Date;
}
@InputType()
export class UserCreateInput {
@Field()
password: string;
@HideField()
secret: string;
@HideField()
createdAt: Date;
}
Applying custom decorators requires configuration of generator.
generator nestgraphql {
fields_{namespace}_from = "module specifier"
fields_{namespace}_input = true | false
fields_{namespace}_output = true | false
fields_{namespace}_model = true | false
fields_{namespace}_defaultImport = "default import name" | true
fields_{namespace}_namespaceImport = "namespace import name"
fields_{namespace}_namedImport = true | false
}
Create configuration map in flatten style for
{namespace}.
Where
{namespace} is a namespace used in field triple slash comment.
fields_{namespace}_from
Required. Name of the module, which will be used in import (
class-validator,
graphql-scalars, etc.)
Type:
string
fields_{namespace}_input
Means that it will be applied on input types (classes decorated by
InputType)
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
fields_{namespace}_output
Means that it will be applied on output types (classes decorated by
ObjectType),
including models
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
fields_{namespace}_model
Means that it will be applied only on model types (classes decorated by
ObjectType)
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
fields_{namespace}_defaultImport
Default import name, if module have no namespace.
Type:
undefined | string | true
Default:
undefined
If defined as
true then import name will be same as
{namespace}
fields_{namespace}_namespaceImport
Import all as this namespace from module
Type:
undefined | string
Default: Equals to
{namespace}
fields_{namespace}_namedImport
If imported module has internal namespace, this allow to generate named import,
imported name will be equal to
{namespace}, see example of usage
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Custom decorators example:
generator nestgraphql {
fields_Validator_from = "class-validator"
fields_Validator_input = true
}
model User {
id Int @id
/// @Validator.MinLength(3)
name String
}
May generate following class:
import { InputType, Field } from '@nestjs/graphql';
import * as Validator from 'class-validator';
@InputType()
export class UserCreateInput {
@Field(() => String, { nullable: false })
@Validator.MinLength(3)
name!: string;
}
Custom decorators can be applied on classes (models):
/// @NG.Directive('@extends')
/// @NG.Directive('@key(fields: "id")')
model User {
/// @NG.Directive('@external')
id String @id
}
generator nestgraphql {
fields_NG_from = "@nestjs/graphql"
fields_NG_output = false
fields_NG_model = true
}
May generate:
import * as NG from '@nestjs/graphql';
@NG.Directive('@extends')
@NG.Directive('@key(fields: "id")')
export class User {
@Field(() => ID, { nullable: false })
@NG.Directive('@external')
id!: string;
Allow set custom GraphQL scalar type for field
To override scalar type in specific classes, you can use glob pattern
match: string | string[]
see outmatch for details.
model User {
id Int @id
/// @FieldType({ name: 'Scalars.GraphQLEmailAddress', from: 'graphql-scalars', input: true })
email String
}
May generate following class:
import { InputType, Field } from '@nestjs/graphql';
import * as Scalars from 'graphql-scalars';
@InputType()
export class UserCreateInput {
@Field(() => Scalars.GraphQLEmailAddress, { nullable: false })
email!: string;
}
And following GraphQL schema:
scalar EmailAddress
input UserCreateInput {
email: EmailAddress!
}
Same field type may be used in different models and it is not convenient to specify every time all options. There is a shortcut:
generator nestgraphql {
fields_Scalars_from = "graphql-scalars"
fields_Scalars_input = true
fields_Scalars_output = true
}
model User {
id Int @id
/// @FieldType('Scalars.GraphQLEmailAddress')
email String
}
The result will be the same.
Scalars is the namespace here.
Missing field options will merged from generator configuration.
Similar to
@FieldType() but refer to TypeScript property (actually field too).
To override TypeScript type in specific classes, you can use glob pattern
match: string | string[]
see outmatch for details.
Named import example:
model Transfer {
id String @id
/// @PropertyType({ name: 'Prisma.Decimal', from: '@prisma/client', namedImport: true })
money Decimal
}
May generate following:
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client';
@ObjectType()
export class User {
@Field(() => GraphQLDecimal)
money!: Prisma.Decimal;
}
Another example:
generator nestgraphql {
fields_TF_from = "type-fest"
}
model User {
id String @id
/// @PropertyType('TF.JsonObject')
data Json
}
May generate:
import * as TF from 'type-fest';
@ObjectType()
export class User {
@Field(() => GraphQLJSON)
data!: TF.JsonObject;
}
Allow attach
@Directive decorator from
@nestjs/graphql
GraphQL federation example:
/// @Directive({ arguments: ['@extends'] })
/// @Directive({ arguments: ['@key(fields: "id")'] })
model User {
/// @Directive({ arguments: ['@external'] })
id String @id
}
May generate:
@ObjectType()
@Directive('@extends')
@Directive('@key(fields: "id")')
export class User {
@Field(() => ID, { nullable: false })
@Directive('@external')
id!: string;
}
Allow rename type in schema and mark as abstract.
Example 1:
// schema.prisma
/// @ObjectType({ isAbstract: true })
model User {
id Int @id
}
@ObjectType({ isAbstract: true })
export class User {}
Example 2:
// schema.prisma
/// @ObjectType('Human', { isAbstract: true })
model User {
id Int @id
}
@ObjectType('Human', { isAbstract: true })
export class User {}