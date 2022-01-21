Generate object types, inputs, args, etc. from prisma schema file for usage with @nestjs/graphql module.

Features

Generates only necessary imports

Combines zoo of nested/nullable filters

Does not generate resolvers, since it's application specific

Install

npm install --save-dev prisma-nestjs-graphql

Usage

Add new generator section to schema.prisma file

generator nestgraphql { provider = "node node_modules/prisma-nestjs-graphql" output = "../src/@generated/prisma-nestjs-graphql" }

Run prisma generate

npx prisma generate

If your models have Decimal and Json types, you need install:

npm install graphql-type-json prisma-graphql-type-decimal

Or write you own graphql scalar types, read more on docs.nestjs.com.

Generator options

output

Output folder relative to this schema file

Type: string

outputFilePattern

File path and name pattern

Type: string

Default: {model}/{name}.{type}.ts

Possible tokens:

{model} Model name in dashed case or 'prisma' if unknown

Model name in dashed case or 'prisma' if unknown {name} Dashed-case name of model/input/arg without suffix

Dashed-case name of model/input/arg without suffix {type} Short type name (model, input, args, output)

Short type name (model, input, args, output) {plural.type} Plural short type name (models, inputs, enums)

tsConfigFilePath

Path to tsconfig.json

Type: string | undefined

Default: undefined

combineScalarFilters

Combine nested/nullable scalar filters to single

Type: boolean

Default: false

noAtomicOperations

Remove input types for atomic operations

Type: boolean

Default: false

reExport

Create index.ts file with re-export

Type: enum

Values:

None Default, create nothing

Directories Create index file in all root directories

Single Create single index file in output directory

All Create index file in all root directories and in output directory

Example configuration:

generator nestgraphql { provider = "node node_modules/prisma-nestjs-graphql" output = "../src/@generated/prisma-nestjs-graphql" reExport = Directories }

emitSingle

Generate single file with merged classes and enums.

Type: boolean

Default: false

emitCompiled

Emit compiled JavaScript and definitions instead of TypeScript sources, files will be compiled with emitDecoratorMetadata:false , because there is a problem with temporal dead zone when generating merged file.

Type: boolean

Default: false

purgeOutput

Delete all files in output folder

Type: boolean

Default: false

noTypeId

Disable usage of graphql ID type and use Int/Float for fields marked as @id in schema.

Type: boolean

Default: false

requireSingleFieldsInWhereUniqueInput

When a model *WhereUniqueInput class has only a single field, mark that field as required (TypeScript) and not nullable (GraphQL).

See #58 for more details.

Type: boolean

Default: false

Note: It will break compatiblity between Prisma types and generated classes.

useInputType

Since GraphQL does not support input union type, this setting map allow to choose which input type is preferable.

generator nestgraphql { useInputType_{typeName}_{property} = "{pattern}" }

Where:

typeName Full name or partial name of the class where need to choose input type.

Example: UserCreateInput full name, WhereInput partial name, matches UserWhereInput , PostWhereInput , etc.

Full name or partial name of the class where need to choose input type. Example: full name, partial name, matches , , etc. property Property of the class for which need to choose type. Special case name ALL means any / all properties.

Property of the class for which need to choose type. Special case name means any / all properties. pattern Part of name (or full) of type which should be chosen, you can use wild card or negate symbols, in this case pattern should starts with match: , e.g. match:*UncheckedCreateInput see outmatch for details.

Example:

export type PostWhereInput = { author?: XOR<UserRelationFilter, UserWhereInput>; }; export type UserRelationFilter = { is?: UserWhereInput; isNot?: UserWhereInput; }; export type UserWhereInput = { AND?: Enumerable<UserWhereInput>; OR?: Enumerable<UserWhereInput>; NOT?: Enumerable<UserWhereInput>; id?: StringFilter | string ; name?: StringFilter | string ; };

We have generated types above, by default property author will be decorated as UserRelationFilter , to set UserWhereInput need to configure generator the following way:

generator nestgraphql { provider = "node node_modules/prisma-nestjs-graphql" output = "../src/@generated/prisma-nestjs-graphql" useInputType_WhereInput_ALL = "WhereInput" }

() export class PostWhereInput { ( () => UserWhereInput, { nullable: true }) author?: UserWhereInput; }

decorate

Allow to attach multiple decorators to any field of any type.

generator nestgraphql { decorate_{key}_type = "outmatch pattern" decorate_{key}_field = "outmatch pattern" decorate_{key}_from = "module specifier" decorate_{key}_name = "import name" decorate_{key}_arguments = "[argument1, argument2]" decorate_{key}_defaultImport = "default import name" | true decorate_{key}_namespaceImport = "namespace import name" decorate_{key}_namedImport = "import name" | true }

Where {key} any identifier to group values (written in flatten style)

decorate_{key}_type - outmatch pattern to match class name

- outmatch pattern to match class name decorate_{key}_field - outmatch pattern to match field name

- outmatch pattern to match field name decorate_{key}_from - module specifier to import from (e.g class-validator )

- module specifier to import from (e.g ) decorate_{key}_name - import name or name with namespace

- import name or name with namespace decorate_{key}_defaultImport - import as default

- import as default decorate_{key}_namespaceImport - use this name as import namespace

- use this name as import namespace decorate_{key}_namedImport - named import (without namespace)

- named import (without namespace) decorate_{key}_arguments - arguments for decorator (if decorator need to be called as function)

Special tokens can be used: {propertyType.0} - field's type (TypeScript type annotation)

- arguments for decorator (if decorator need to be called as function) Special tokens can be used:

Example of generated class:

() export class CreateOneUserArgs { ( () => UserCreateInput, { nullable: false }) data!: UserCreateInput; }

To make it validateable (assuming UserCreateInput already contains validation decorators from class-validator ), it is necessary to add @ValidateNested() and @Type() from class-transformer .

decorate_1_type = "CreateOneUserArgs" decorate_1_field = data decorate_1_name = ValidateNested decorate_1_from = "class-validator" decorate_1_arguments = "[]" decorate_2_type = "CreateOneUserArgs" decorate_2_field = data decorate_2_from = "class-transformer" decorate_2_arguments = "['() => {propertyType.0}']" decorate_2_name = Type

Result:

import { ValidateNested } from 'class-validator' ; import { Type } from 'class-transformer' ; () export class CreateOneUserArgs { ( () => UserCreateInput, { nullable: false }) () ( () => UserCreateInput) data!: UserCreateInput; }

Another example:

decorate_2_namespaceImport = "Transform" decorate_2_name = "Transform.Type"

import * as Transform from 'class-transformer' ; .Type( () => UserCreateInput) data!: UserCreateInput;

Field Settings

Special directives in triple slash comments for more precise code generation.

Removes field from GraphQL schema.

Alias: @TypeGraphQL.omit(output: true)

By default (without arguments) field will be decorated for hide only in output types (type in schema).

To hide field in input types add input: true .

To hide field in specific type you can use glob pattern match: string | string[] see outmatch for details.

Examples:

@HideField() same as @HideField({ output: true })

same as @HideField({ input: true, output: true })

@HideField({ match: 'UserCreate*Input' })

model User { id String @id @default(cuid()) /// @HideField() password String /// @HideField({ output: true, input: true }) secret String /// @HideField({ match: '@(User|Comment)Create*Input' }) createdAt DateTime @default(now()) }

May generate classes:

() export class User { () password: string ; () secret: string ; ( () => Date , { nullable: false }) createdAt: Date ; }

() export class UserCreateInput { () password: string ; () secret: string ; () createdAt: Date ; }

Custom Decorators

Applying custom decorators requires configuration of generator.

generator nestgraphql { fields_{namespace}_from = "module specifier" fields_{namespace}_input = true | false fields_{namespace}_output = true | false fields_{namespace}_model = true | false fields_{namespace}_defaultImport = "default import name" | true fields_{namespace}_namespaceImport = "namespace import name" fields_{namespace}_namedImport = true | false }

Create configuration map in flatten style for {namespace} .

Where {namespace} is a namespace used in field triple slash comment.

Required. Name of the module, which will be used in import ( class-validator , graphql-scalars , etc.)

Type: string

Means that it will be applied on input types (classes decorated by InputType )

Type: boolean

Default: false

Means that it will be applied on output types (classes decorated by ObjectType ), including models

Type: boolean

Default: false

Means that it will be applied only on model types (classes decorated by ObjectType )

Type: boolean

Default: false

Default import name, if module have no namespace.

Type: undefined | string | true

Default: undefined

If defined as true then import name will be same as {namespace}

Import all as this namespace from module

Type: undefined | string

Default: Equals to {namespace}

If imported module has internal namespace, this allow to generate named import,

imported name will be equal to {namespace} , see example of usage

Type: boolean

Default: false

Custom decorators example:

generator nestgraphql { fields_Validator_from = "class-validator" fields_Validator_input = true } model User { id Int @id /// @Validator.MinLength(3) name String }

May generate following class:

import { InputType, Field } from '@nestjs/graphql' ; import * as Validator from 'class-validator' ; () export class UserCreateInput { ( () => String , { nullable: false }) .MinLength( 3 ) name!: string ; }

Custom decorators can be applied on classes (models):

model User { id String } generator nestgraphql { fields_NG_from = "@nestjs/graphql" fields_NG_output = false fields_NG_model = true }

May generate:

import * as NG from '@nestjs/graphql' ; .Directive( '@extends' ) .Directive( '@key(fields: "id")' ) export class User { ( () => ID, { nullable: false }) .Directive( '@external' ) id!: string ;

Allow set custom GraphQL scalar type for field

To override scalar type in specific classes, you can use glob pattern match: string | string[] see outmatch for details.

model User { id Int @id /// @FieldType({ name: 'Scalars.GraphQLEmailAddress', from: 'graphql-scalars', input: true }) email String }

May generate following class:

import { InputType, Field } from '@nestjs/graphql' ; import * as Scalars from 'graphql-scalars' ; () export class UserCreateInput { ( () => Scalars.GraphQLEmailAddress, { nullable: false }) email!: string ; }

And following GraphQL schema:

scalar EmailAddress input UserCreateInput { email: EmailAddress! }

Same field type may be used in different models and it is not convenient to specify every time all options. There is a shortcut:

generator nestgraphql { fields_Scalars_from = "graphql-scalars" fields_Scalars_input = true fields_Scalars_output = true } model User { id Int @id /// @FieldType('Scalars.GraphQLEmailAddress') email String }

The result will be the same. Scalars is the namespace here. Missing field options will merged from generator configuration.

Similar to @FieldType() but refer to TypeScript property (actually field too).

To override TypeScript type in specific classes, you can use glob pattern match: string | string[] see outmatch for details.

Named import example:

model Transfer { id String @id /// @PropertyType({ name: 'Prisma.Decimal', from: '@prisma/client', namedImport: true }) money Decimal }

May generate following:

import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client' ; () export class User { ( () => GraphQLDecimal) money!: Prisma.Decimal; }

Another example:

generator nestgraphql { fields_TF_from = "type-fest" } model User { id String @id /// @PropertyType ( 'TF.JsonObject' ) data Json }

May generate:

import * as TF from 'type-fest' ; () export class User { ( () => GraphQLJSON) data!: TF.JsonObject; }

Allow attach @Directive decorator from @nestjs/graphql

GraphQL federation example:

model User { id String }

May generate:

() ( '@extends' ) ( '@key(fields: "id")' ) export class User { ( () => ID, { nullable: false }) ( '@external' ) id!: string ; }

Allow rename type in schema and mark as abstract.

Example 1:

// schema .prisma /// @ObjectType({ isAbstract: true }) model User { id Int @id }

({ isAbstract: true }) export class User {}

Example 2:

// schema .prisma /// @ObjectType( 'Human' , { isAbstract: true }) model User { id Int @id }

( 'Human' , { isAbstract: true }) export class User {}

