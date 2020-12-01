Until prisma supports multiple schema definition files. See issue #2377

We define our base-file which usually contains your datasource and generator statement and define a glob pattern for our schema files (usually just *.prisma ). It will then output a merged version.

We make use of the fact, that all generated schema files in migrations or the generated client are named schema.prisma . So as long as we name our schema files something else and include schema.prisma in our excluded pattern (which is the default), we should be fine. You can also just copy the script and tailor it to your needs. The base & output file are excluded anyways and dont need to be added to the excludedFilePatterns

Install

With yarn

yarn add --dev prisma-merge

or npx

npx prisma-merge

Options