Until prisma supports multiple schema definition files. See issue #2377
We define our
base-file which usually contains your
datasource and
generator statement and define a glob pattern for our schema files (usually just
*.prisma).
It will then output a merged version.
We make use of the fact, that all generated schema files in migrations or the generated
client are named
schema.prisma. So as long as we name our schema files something else and include
schema.prisma in
our excluded pattern (which is the default), we should be fine. You can also just copy the script and tailor it to your needs.
The base & output file are excluded anyways and dont need to be added to the
excludedFilePatterns
With yarn
$ yarn add --dev prisma-merge
or npx
$ npx prisma-merge
-b, --baseFile [default: src/prisma/base.prisma] Base file usually with datasource & generator statement
-s, --schemaFilePatterns [default: src/**/*.prisma] Glob to all prisma files to include
-o, --outputFile [default: src/prisma/schema.prisma] Output file
-e, --excludedFilePattern [default: src/**/schema.prisma] Glob pattern for excluded files (e.g schema.prisma in migrations / generated folder)
-h, --help show CLI help