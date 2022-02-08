Prisma generator to create an ER Diagram every time you generate your prisma client.
Like this tool? @Skn0tt started this effort with his web app ER diagram generator
npm i -D prisma-erd-generator @mermaid-js/mermaid-cli
# or
yarn add -D prisma-erd-generator @mermaid-js/mermaid-cli
Add to your
schema.prisma
generator erd {
provider = "prisma-erd-generator"
}
Run the generator
npx prisma generate
Additional configuration
Change output type and location
Usage
generator erd {
provider = "prisma-erd-generator"
output = "../ERD.svg"
}
Extensions
./prisma/ERD.svg)
Theme selection
Usage
generator erd {
provider = "prisma-erd-generator"
theme = "forest"
}
Options
You won't always need to generate a new ER diagram. To disabled running this generator just add an environment variable to the environment running
prisma generate.
DISABLE_ERD=true
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!