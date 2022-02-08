Prisma Entity Relationship Diagram Generator

Prisma generator to create an ER Diagram every time you generate your prisma client.

Like this tool? @Skn0tt started this effort with his web app ER diagram generator

npm i -D prisma-erd-generator @mermaid-js/mermaid-cli yarn add -D prisma-erd-generator @mermaid-js/mermaid-cli

Add to your schema.prisma

generator erd { provider = "prisma-erd-generator" }

Run the generator

npx prisma generate

Options

Additional configuration

Output

Change output type and location

Usage

generator erd { provider = "prisma-erd-generator" output = "../ERD.svg" }

Extensions

svg (default: ./prisma/ERD.svg )

) png

pdf

md

Theme

Theme selection

Usage

generator erd { provider = "prisma-erd-generator" theme = "forest" }

Options

default (default)

forest

dark

neutral

Disabled

You won't always need to generate a new ER diagram. To disabled running this generator just add an environment variable to the environment running prisma generate .

DISABLE_ERD= true

