peg

prisma-erd-generator

by John Fay
0.9.2 (see all)

Generate an ER Diagram based on your Prisma schema every time you run npx prisma generate

npm
GitHub
Overview

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

142

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Prisma Entity Relationship Diagram Generator

All Contributors

Prisma generator to create an ER Diagram every time you generate your prisma client.

Like this tool? @Skn0tt started this effort with his web app ER diagram generator

npm i -D prisma-erd-generator @mermaid-js/mermaid-cli
# or
yarn add -D prisma-erd-generator @mermaid-js/mermaid-cli

Add to your schema.prisma

generator erd {
  provider = "prisma-erd-generator"
}

Run the generator

npx prisma generate

Example ER Diagram

Options

Additional configuration

Output

Change output type and location

Usage

generator erd {
  provider = "prisma-erd-generator"
  output = "../ERD.svg"
}

Extensions

  • svg (default: ./prisma/ERD.svg)
  • png
  • pdf
  • md

Theme

Theme selection

Usage

generator erd {
  provider = "prisma-erd-generator"
  theme = "forest"
}

Options

  • default (default)
  • forest
  • dark
  • neutral

Disabled

You won't always need to generate a new ER diagram. To disabled running this generator just add an environment variable to the environment running prisma generate.

DISABLE_ERD=true

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


John Fay
🚧 💻 🤔 🐛
Jonas Strassel
🐛 💻
Steve Gray
💻 🤔
Jason Abbott
🐛 💻
Manuel Maute
🐛 💻
James Homer
💻
Jan Piotrowski
🐛

Luke Evers
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

