Automatically generate a DBML schema from your Prisma Schema. Updates every time
npx prisma generate runs. Use dbdiagram.io to visualize your
dbml files as Entity-Relationship Diagram:
|Prisma
|prisma-dbml-generator
|>=2.29.0
|0.7.0
|<2.29.0
|0.6.0
npm install -D prisma-dbml-generator
schema.prisma
generator dbml {
provider = "prisma-dbml-generator"
}
npx prisma generate for the following schema.prisma
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
createdAt DateTime @default(now())
updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt
email String @unique
name String?
posts Post[]
profile Profile?
/// user role
role Role @default(USER)
}
/// User profile
model Profile {
id Int @default(autoincrement()) @id
bio String?
user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])
userId Int @unique
}
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String @default("")
content String?
published Boolean @default(false)
author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
authorId Int?
categories Category[]
}
model Category {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
name String
posts Post[]
}
/// user role
enum Role {
ADMIN /// allowed to do everything
USER
}
generates the following schema.dbml to
prisma/dbml
//// ------------------------------------------------------
//// THIS FILE WAS AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED (DO NOT MODIFY)
//// ------------------------------------------------------
Table User {
id Int [pk, increment]
createdAt DateTime [default: `now()`, not null]
updatedAt DateTime [not null]
email String [unique, not null]
name String
posts Post
profile Profile
role Role [not null, default: 'USER', note: 'user role']
}
Table Profile {
id Int [pk, increment]
bio String
user User [not null]
userId Int [unique, not null]
Note: 'User profile'
}
Table Post {
id Int [pk, increment]
title String [not null, default: '']
content String
published Boolean [not null, default: false]
author User
authorId Int
categories Category
}
Table Category {
id Int [pk, increment]
name String [not null]
posts Post
}
Table CategoryToPost {
categoriesId Int [ref: > Category.id]
postsId Int [ref: > Post.id]
}
Enum Role {
ADMIN
USER
}
Ref: Profile.userId - User.id
Ref: Post.authorId > User.id
schema.dbml
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Default
projectDatabaseType
|Project database type for dbdocs
string
null
projectName
|Project name for dbdocs
string
null
projectNote
|Project note for dbdocs
string
null
projectNotePath
|Project note path to a markdown file for dbdocs
string
null
output
|Output directory for the DBML file
string
./dbml
outputName
|Name for the DBML file
string
dbml.schema
manyToMany
|Create Many-To-Many join table
boolean
true
Use additional options in the
schema.prisma
generator dbml {
provider = "prisma-dbml-generator"
output = "../dbml"
outputName = "awesome.dbml"
projectName = "Project Name"
projectDatabaseType = "PostgreSQL"
projectNote = "Test project description"
}
npm run dev
npm test