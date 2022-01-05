Prisma DBML Generator

Automatically generate a DBML schema from your Prisma Schema. Updates every time npx prisma generate runs. Use dbdiagram.io to visualize your dbml files as Entity-Relationship Diagram:

Getting started

Install this generator:

npm install -D prisma-dbml-generator

Add the generator to the schema.prisma

generator dbml { provider = "prisma-dbml-generator" }

Running npx prisma generate for the following schema.prisma

model User { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) createdAt DateTime @default(now()) updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt email String @unique name String? posts Post[] profile Profile? /// user role role Role @default(USER) } /// User profile model Profile { id Int @default(autoincrement()) @id bio String? user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id]) userId Int @unique } model Post { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) title String @default("") content String? published Boolean @default(false) author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id]) authorId Int? categories Category[] } model Category { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) name String posts Post[] } /// user role enum Role { ADMIN /// allowed to do everything USER }

generates the following schema.dbml to prisma/dbml

//// ------------------------------------------------------ //// THIS FILE WAS AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED (DO NOT MODIFY) //// ------------------------------------------------------ Table User { id Int [pk, increment] createdAt DateTime [default: `now()`, not null] updatedAt DateTime [not null] email String [unique, not null] name String posts Post profile Profile role Role [not null, default: 'USER', note: 'user role'] } Table Profile { id Int [pk, increment] bio String user User [not null] userId Int [unique, not null] Note: 'User profile' } Table Post { id Int [pk, increment] title String [not null, default: ''] content String published Boolean [not null, default: false] author User authorId Int categories Category } Table Category { id Int [pk, increment] name String [not null] posts Post } Table CategoryToPost { categoriesId Int [ref: > Category.id] postsId Int [ref: > Post.id] } Enum Role { ADMIN USER } Ref: Profile.userId - User.id Ref: Post.authorId > User.id

Visualize the schema.dbml

Additional Options

Option Description Type Default projectDatabaseType Project database type for dbdocs string null projectName Project name for dbdocs string null projectNote Project note for dbdocs string null projectNotePath Project note path to a markdown file for dbdocs string null output Output directory for the DBML file string ./dbml outputName Name for the DBML file string dbml.schema manyToMany Create Many-To-Many join table boolean true

Use additional options in the schema.prisma

generator dbml { provider = "prisma-dbml-generator" output = "../dbml" outputName = "awesome.dbml" projectName = "Project Name" projectDatabaseType = "PostgreSQL" projectNote = "Test project description" }

Development

npm run dev npm test

Helpful

Prisma Generator