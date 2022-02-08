openbase logo
Prisma

⚠️ Prisma 1 is currently in maintenance mode. If you are new to Prisma, check out Prisma 2 instead! ⚠️

Prisma 1 replaces traditional ORMs and simplifies database workflows:

  • Access: Type-safe database access with the auto-generated Prisma client
  • Migrate: Declarative data modelling and migrations (optional)
  • Manage: Visual data management with Prisma Admin

It is used to build GraphQL, REST, gRPC APIs and more. Prisma 1 currently supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB.

Get started with Prisma 1

Yopu can find installation and usage instructions in the Prisma 1 docs.

Prisma 1 is currently in maintenance mode. If you are new to Prisma, check out Prisma 2 instead!

Community

Prisma has a community of thousands of amazing developers and contributors. Welcome, please join us! 👋

Channels

Events

Resources

