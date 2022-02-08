Website • Prisma 1 Docs • Prisma 1 Examples • Blog • Slack • Twitter • Prisma 2
⚠️ Prisma 1 is currently in maintenance mode. If you are new to Prisma, check out Prisma 2 instead! ⚠️
Prisma 1 replaces traditional ORMs and simplifies database workflows:
It is used to build GraphQL, REST, gRPC APIs and more. Prisma 1 currently supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB.
Yopu can find installation and usage instructions in the Prisma 1 docs.
Prisma has a community of thousands of amazing developers and contributors. Welcome, please join us! 👋