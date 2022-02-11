openbase logo
Readme

Prisma

Prisma



Quickstart   •   Website   •   Docs   •   Examples   •   Blog   •   Slack   •   Twitter

What is Prisma?

Prisma is a next-generation ORM that consists of these tools:

  • Prisma Client: Auto-generated and type-safe query builder for Node.js & TypeScript
  • Prisma Migrate: Declarative data modeling & migration system
  • Prisma Studio: GUI to view and edit data in your database

Prisma Client can be used in any Node.js or TypeScript backend application (including serverless applications and microservices). This can be a REST API, a GraphQL API a gRPC API, or anything else that needs a database.

Are you looking for Prisma 1? The Prisma 1 repository has been renamed to prisma/prisma1.

Getting started

The fastest way to get started with Prisma is by following the Quickstart (5 min).

The Quickstart is based on a preconfigured SQLite database. You can also get started with your own database (PostgreSQL and MySQL) by following one of these guides:

How does Prisma work

This section provides a high-level overview of how Prisma works and its most important technical components. For a more thorough introduction, visit the Prisma documentation.

The Prisma schema

Every project that uses a tool from the Prisma toolkit starts with a Prisma schema file. The Prisma schema allows developers to define their application models in an intuitive data modeling language. It also contains the connection to a database and defines a generator:

// Data source
datasource db {
  provider = "postgresql"
  url      = env("DATABASE_URL")
}

// Generator
generator client {
  provider = "prisma-client-js"
}

// Data model
model Post {
  id        Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  title     String
  content   String?
  published Boolean @default(false)
  author    User?   @relation(fields:  [authorId], references: [id])
  authorId  Int?
}

model User {
  id    Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  email String  @unique
  name  String?
  posts Post[]
}

In this schema, you configure three things:

  • Data source: Specifies your database connection (via an environment variable)
  • Generator: Indicates that you want to generate Prisma Client
  • Data model: Defines your application models

The Prisma data model

On this page, the focus is on the data model. You can learn more about Data sources and Generators on the respective docs pages.

Functions of Prisma models

The data model is a collection of models. A model has two major functions:

  • Represent a table in the underlying database
  • Provide the foundation for the queries in the Prisma Client API

Getting a data model

There are two major workflows for "getting" a data model into your Prisma schema:

  • Generate the data model from introspecting a database
  • Manually writing the data model and mapping it to the database with Prisma Migrate

Once the data model is defined, you can generate Prisma Client which will expose CRUD and more queries for the defined models. If you're using TypeScript, you'll get full type-safety for all queries (even when only retrieving the subsets of a model's fields).

Accessing your database with Prisma Client

Generating Prisma Client

The first step when using Prisma Client is installing its npm package:

npm install @prisma/client

Note that the installation of this package invokes the prisma generate command which reads your Prisma schema and generates the Prisma Client code. The code will be located in node_modules/.prisma/client, which is exported by node_modules/@prisma/client/index.d.ts.

After you change your data model, you'll need to manually re-generate Prisma Client to ensure the code inside node_modules/.prisma/client get updated:

prisma generate

Refer to the documentation for more information about "generating the Prisma client".

Using Prisma Client to send queries to your database

Once the Prisma Client is generated, you can import it in your code and send queries to your database. This is what the setup code looks like.

Import and instantiate Prisma Client

You can import and instantiate Prisma Client as follows:

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'

const prisma = new PrismaClient()

or

const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')

const prisma = new PrismaClient()

Now you can start sending queries via the generated Prisma Client API, here are few sample queries. Note that all Prisma Client queries return plain old JavaScript objects.

Learn more about the available operations in the Prisma Client docs or watch this demo video (2 min).

Retrieve all User records from the database
// Run inside `async` function
const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()
Include the posts relation on each returned User object
// Run inside `async` function
const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany({
  include: { posts: true },
})
Filter all Post records that contain "prisma"
// Run inside `async` function
const filteredPosts = await prisma.post.findMany({
  where: {
    OR: [
      { title: { contains: 'prisma' } },
      { content: { contains: 'prisma' } },
    ],
  },
})
Create a new User and a new Post record in the same query
// Run inside `async` function
const user = await prisma.user.create({
  data: {
    name: 'Alice',
    email: 'alice@prisma.io',
    posts: {
      create: { title: 'Join us for Prisma Day 2021' },
    },
  },
})
Update an existing Post record
// Run inside `async` function
const post = await prisma.post.update({
  where: { id: 42 },
  data: { published: true },
})

Usage with TypeScript

Note that when using TypeScript, the result of this query will be statically typed so that you can't accidentally access a property that doesn't exist (and any typos are caught at compile-time). Learn more about leveraging Prisma Client's generated types on the Advanced usage of generated types page in the docs.

Community

Prisma has a large and supportive community of enthusiastic application developers. You can join us on Slack and here on GitHub.

Security

If you have a security issue to report, please contact us at security@prisma.io.

Support

Ask a question about Prisma

You can ask questions and initiate discussions about Prisma-related topics in the prisma repository on GitHub.

👉 Ask a question

Create a bug report for Prisma

If you see an error message or run into an issue, please make sure to create a bug report! You can find best practices for creating bug reports (like including additional debugging output) in the docs.

👉 Create bug report

Submit a feature request

If Prisma currently doesn't have a certain feature, be sure to check out the roadmap to see if this is already planned for the future.

If the feature on the roadmap is linked to a GitHub issue, please make sure to leave a +1 on the issue and ideally a comment with your thoughts about the feature!

👉 Submit feature request

Contributing

Refer to our contribution guidelines and Code of Conduct for contributors.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation10
Easy to Use7
Performant5
Highly Customizable4
Bleeding Edge3
Responsive Maintainers6
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Riccardo GioratoPadua32 Ratings30 Reviews
Fullstack - Developer on JAMStack, React and more web stuff every day!
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Prisma made it possible for me to start loving Database migrations again and also made me faster to work with new features when I need to change the PostgreSQL schemas. I always used old style or super complex legacy ORM you can easily find on NPM like TypeORM, I never like those cause they always added more complexity and made the developer experience more slow and difficult for newcomers. With primsa it all changed thanks to its simple features and simple to use documentation. The biggest and probably only downside of prisma is due to its binaries, the core of prisma is written in Rust if I rememebr correctly. This uncommon choice is great for speed but it might break deployments, when we used prisma the first times deploying on AWS Lambdas wasn't working cause those binaries weren't fully compatible with AWS Lambda environments but luckily they all got supported!

0
rohanSaroha-pharmeasy30 Ratings48 Reviews
2 months ago

Prisma is very good orm/migration tool, it is probably very complex setup to do but if you have a team of multiple members and want to make something robust, prisma is your best option because it has very good support with typescript and build whole api according to your schema,very ggod

1
s-r-aman
Daniel NormanBerlin | Planet Earth2 Ratings2 Reviews
Experienced with Node.js, TypeScript, Ethereum, K8s, Golang, GraphQL, Prisma, IPFS, Decentralisation,
August 20, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

Really slick way to access your database in a typesafe manner. Thanks to introspection, you don't need to define the types manually. The docs are pretty extensive and the team responds promptly to issues and questions.

1
PhilippMolitor
nathanwoods040 Ratings43 Reviews
EAT.CODE.SLEEP
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers

I've used this library once. It's the best auto-generated and type-safe query builder for Node.js & TypeScript. Anyone can use it since there's a GUI to view and edit data in your database. Also declarative data modeling & migration system will definitely make your life easier. Also there's less boilerplate so developers can focus on the important parts of their app. Hasura and Apollo are few alternatives to this but they are much heavier.

0
Pumpkin CodesGurugram41 Ratings44 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable

the first thing to note that this is not a standalone app. there is three modules and they have three different responsibilities. I wasted many hours figuring this out. read the documentation carefully. it's beautiful and you can rely on support as well. I personally like it because of its lightweight and how it works along with typescript. there not many libraries out there which have this kind of typescript compatibility

0

Alternatives

@prisma/clientNext-generation ORM for Node.js & TypeScript | PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, SQLite & MongoDB (Preview)
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
349K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
12
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
2Poor Documentation
sequelizeAn easy-to-use and promise-based multi SQL dialects ORM tool for Node.js | Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, Microsoft SQL Server & DB2
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
142
Top Feedback
23Performant
22Easy to Use
14Highly Customizable
typeormORM for TypeScript and JavaScript (ES7, ES6, ES5). Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MS SQL Server, Oracle, SAP Hana, WebSQL databases. Works in NodeJS, Browser, Ionic, Cordova and Electron platforms.
GitHub Stars
27K
Weekly Downloads
853K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
98
Top Feedback
12Poor Documentation
11Easy to Use
7Performant
knexA query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
957K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
26
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
mikro-ormTypeScript ORM for Node.js based on Data Mapper, Unit of Work and Identity Map patterns. Supports MongoDB, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and SQLite databases.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Responsive Maintainers
2Great Documentation
1Performant
Tutorials

Quickstart: Getting started with TypeScript & SQLite
www.prisma.ioQuickstart: Getting started with TypeScript & SQLiteGet started with Prisma in 5 minutes. You will learn how to send queries to a SQLite database in a plain TypeScript script using Prisma Client.
How To Build a REST API with Prisma and PostgreSQL | DigitalOcean
www.digitalocean.com5 months agoHow To Build a REST API with Prisma and PostgreSQL | DigitalOceanPrisma is an open source database toolkit. In this tutorial, you will build a REST API for a small blogging application in TypeScript using Prisma and a PostgreSQL database. At the end of the tutorial, you will have a web server running locally on your machine that can respond to various HTTP reques…
Ready-to-run examples for various Prisma use cases
www.prisma.ioReady-to-run examples for various Prisma use casesReal-world & production-ready example projects with Prisma. Here are a number of open source projects that demonstrate usage of Prisma in real world applications.
How to use Prisma
flaviocopes.com7 months agoHow to use PrismaA Prisma tutorial
How to Build a Node.js Database using Prisma and SQLite
www.freecodecamp.org6 months agoHow to Build a Node.js Database using Prisma and SQLiteLately I’ve been seeing many tweets and articles about Prisma [https://www.prisma.io/]. It’s a modern ORM [https://blog.bitsrc.io/what-is-an-orm-and-why-you-should-use-it-b2b6f75f5e2a] (Object-Relational-Mapping tool) that works with Node.jsand TypeScript. Yes, this library will help you build and…