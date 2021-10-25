openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

prism-themes

by PrismJS
1.9.0 (see all)

A wider selection of Prism themes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59.5K

GitHub Stars

844

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Prism themes

Build Status npm

This repository lists a selection of additional themes for the Prism syntax highlighting library.

How to use a theme

To use one of the themes, just include the theme's CSS file in your page. Example:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <head>
        ...
        <link href="themes/prism-ghcolors.css" rel="stylesheet" />
    </head>
    <body>
        ...
        <script src="prism.js"></script>
    </body>
</html>

Contributing new themes

Please see our Contributing guide for details. Thank you for contributing!!

Available themes

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial