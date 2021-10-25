Prism themes

This repository lists a selection of additional themes for the Prism syntax highlighting library.

How to use a theme

To use one of the themes, just include the theme's CSS file in your page. Example:

< html > < head > ... < link href = "themes/prism-ghcolors.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> </ head > < body > ... < script src = "prism.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Contributing new themes

Please see our Contributing guide for details. Thank you for contributing!!

Available themes