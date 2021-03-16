openbase logo
ptv

prism-theme-vars

by Anthony Fu
0.2.2 (see all)

A customizable Prism.js theme using CSS variables

Readme

Prism --theme-vars

A customizable Prism.js theme using CSS variables

NPM version

🌈 Live Playground

Usage

npm i prism-theme-vars

import 'prism-theme-vars/base.css'

or

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/prism-theme-vars/base.css">

Configuration

Add CSS variables in your CSS, For example:

@import "prism-theme-vars/base.css";

:root {
  --prism-foreground: #393a34;
  --prism-background: #fbfbfb;
  --prism-comment: #b8c4b8;
  --prism-string: #c67b5d;
  --prism-literal: #3a9c9b;
  --prism-keyword: #248459;
  --prism-function: #849145;
  --prism-deleted: #a14f55;
  --prism-class: #2b91af;
  --prism-builtin: #a52727;
  --prism-property: #ad502b;
  --prism-namespace: #c96880;
  --prism-punctuation: #8e8f8b;
  --prism-decorator: #bd8f8f;
  --prism-json-property: #698c96;
}

See base.css for more options avaliable.

Built-in Themes

We have a few themes variables built-in that you can directly use.

@import "prism-theme-vars/base.css";
@import "prism-theme-vars/themes/vitesse-light.css";

/* Overrides */
:root {
  --prism-background: #ffffff;
}

See all themes avaliable under themes/*. Contributions are also greatly welcome!

Work with codemirror-theme-vars

@import "prism-theme-vars/base.css";
@import "prism-theme-vars/to-codemirror.css";

/* --prism prefix will alias to --cm automatically */
:root {
  --prism-foreground: #393a34;
  --prism-background: #fbfbfb;
}

Dark mode

Here is an example of Tailwind CSS favored dark mode support.

html:not(.dark) {
  --prism-foreground: #393a34;
  --prism-background: #f8f8f8;

  --prism-comment: #758575;
  --prism-namespace: #444444;
  --prism-string: #bc8671;
  --prism-punctuation: #80817d;
  --prism-literal: #36acaa;
  --prism-keyword: #248459;
  --prism-function: #849145;
  --prism-deleted: #9a050f;
  --prism-class: #2b91af;
  --prism-builtin: #800000;
  --prism-property: #ce9178;
  --prism-regex: #ad502b;
}

html.dark {
  --prism-foreground: #d4d4d4;
  --prism-background: #1e1e1e;

  --prism-namespace: #aaaaaa;
  --prism-comment: #758575;
  --prism-namespace: #444444;
  --prism-string: #ce9178;
  --prism-punctuation: #d4d4d4;
  --prism-literal: #36acaa;
  --prism-keyword: #38a776;
  --prism-function: #dcdcaa;
  --prism-deleted: #9a050f;
  --prism-class: #4ec9b0;
  --prism-builtin: #d16969;
  --prism-property: #ce9178;
  --prism-regex: #ad502b;
}

License

MIT

