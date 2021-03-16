A customizable Prism.js theme using CSS variables
npm i prism-theme-vars
import 'prism-theme-vars/base.css'
or
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/prism-theme-vars/base.css">
Add CSS variables in your CSS, For example:
@import "prism-theme-vars/base.css";
:root {
--prism-foreground: #393a34;
--prism-background: #fbfbfb;
--prism-comment: #b8c4b8;
--prism-string: #c67b5d;
--prism-literal: #3a9c9b;
--prism-keyword: #248459;
--prism-function: #849145;
--prism-deleted: #a14f55;
--prism-class: #2b91af;
--prism-builtin: #a52727;
--prism-property: #ad502b;
--prism-namespace: #c96880;
--prism-punctuation: #8e8f8b;
--prism-decorator: #bd8f8f;
--prism-json-property: #698c96;
}
See base.css for more options avaliable.
We have a few themes variables built-in that you can directly use.
@import "prism-theme-vars/base.css";
@import "prism-theme-vars/themes/vitesse-light.css";
/* Overrides */
:root {
--prism-background: #ffffff;
}
See all themes avaliable under themes/*. Contributions are also greatly welcome!
codemirror-theme-vars
@import "prism-theme-vars/base.css";
@import "prism-theme-vars/to-codemirror.css";
/* --prism prefix will alias to --cm automatically */
:root {
--prism-foreground: #393a34;
--prism-background: #fbfbfb;
}
Here is an example of Tailwind CSS favored dark mode support.
html:not(.dark) {
--prism-foreground: #393a34;
--prism-background: #f8f8f8;
--prism-comment: #758575;
--prism-namespace: #444444;
--prism-string: #bc8671;
--prism-punctuation: #80817d;
--prism-literal: #36acaa;
--prism-keyword: #248459;
--prism-function: #849145;
--prism-deleted: #9a050f;
--prism-class: #2b91af;
--prism-builtin: #800000;
--prism-property: #ce9178;
--prism-regex: #ad502b;
}
html.dark {
--prism-foreground: #d4d4d4;
--prism-background: #1e1e1e;
--prism-namespace: #aaaaaa;
--prism-comment: #758575;
--prism-namespace: #444444;
--prism-string: #ce9178;
--prism-punctuation: #d4d4d4;
--prism-literal: #36acaa;
--prism-keyword: #38a776;
--prism-function: #dcdcaa;
--prism-deleted: #9a050f;
--prism-class: #4ec9b0;
--prism-builtin: #d16969;
--prism-property: #ce9178;
--prism-regex: #ad502b;
}
MIT