Prism --theme-vars

A customizable Prism.js theme using CSS variables

🌈 Live Playground

Usage

npm i prism-theme-vars

import 'prism-theme-vars/base.css'

or

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/prism-theme-vars/base.css" >

Configuration

Add CSS variables in your CSS, For example:

@ import "prism-theme-vars/base.css" ; :root { --prism-foreground : #393a34 ; --prism-background : #fbfbfb ; --prism-comment : #b8c4b8 ; --prism-string : #c67b5d ; --prism-literal : #3a9c9b ; --prism-keyword : #248459 ; --prism-function : #849145 ; --prism-deleted : #a14f55 ; --prism-class : #2b91af ; --prism-builtin : #a52727 ; --prism-property : #ad502b ; --prism-namespace : #c96880 ; --prism-punctuation : #8e8f8b ; --prism-decorator : #bd8f8f ; --prism-json-property : #698c96 ; }

See base.css for more options avaliable.

Built-in Themes

We have a few themes variables built-in that you can directly use.

@ import "prism-theme-vars/base.css" ; @ import "prism-theme-vars/themes/vitesse-light.css" ; :root { --prism-background : #ffffff ; }

See all themes avaliable under themes/*. Contributions are also greatly welcome!

Work with codemirror-theme-vars

@ import "prism-theme-vars/base.css" ; @ import "prism-theme-vars/to-codemirror.css" ; :root { --prism-foreground : #393a34 ; --prism-background : #fbfbfb ; }

Dark mode

Here is an example of Tailwind CSS favored dark mode support.

html :not(.dark) { --prism-foreground : #393a34 ; --prism-background : #f8f8f8 ; --prism-comment : #758575 ; --prism-namespace : #444444 ; --prism-string : #bc8671 ; --prism-punctuation : #80817d ; --prism-literal : #36acaa ; --prism-keyword : #248459 ; --prism-function : #849145 ; --prism-deleted : #9a050f ; --prism-class : #2b91af ; --prism-builtin : #800000 ; --prism-property : #ce9178 ; --prism-regex : #ad502b ; } html .dark { --prism-foreground : #d4d4d4 ; --prism-background : #1e1e1e ; --prism-namespace : #aaaaaa ; --prism-comment : #758575 ; --prism-namespace : #444444 ; --prism-string : #ce9178 ; --prism-punctuation : #d4d4d4 ; --prism-literal : #36acaa ; --prism-keyword : #38a776 ; --prism-function : #dcdcaa ; --prism-deleted : #9a050f ; --prism-class : #4ec9b0 ; --prism-builtin : #d16969 ; --prism-property : #ce9178 ; --prism-regex : #ad502b ; }

License

MIT