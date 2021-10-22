An easy-to-use stream-based toolkit that you can use for media processing. All the features provided have predictable abstractions and join together coherently.
// This example will demux and decode an Opus-containing OGG file, and then write it to a file.
const prism = require('prism-media');
const fs = require('fs');
fs.createReadStream('./audio.ogg')
.pipe(new prism.opus.OggDemuxer())
.pipe(new prism.opus.Decoder({ rate: 48000, channels: 2, frameSize: 960 }))
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('./audio.pcm'));
The example above can work with either a native or pure JavaScript Opus decoder - you don't need to worry about changing your code for whichever you install.
The following dependencies are all optional, and you should only install one from each category (the first listed in each category is preferred)
ffmpeg-static
ffmpeg from a normal installation
Copyright 2019 - 2020 Amish Shah
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.