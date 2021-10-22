openbase logo
pm

prism-media

by Amish Shah
1.3.2 (see all)

Easily transcode media using Node.js 🎶

Readme

Logo

What is it?

An easy-to-use stream-based toolkit that you can use for media processing. All the features provided have predictable abstractions and join together coherently.

// This example will demux and decode an Opus-containing OGG file, and then write it to a file.
const prism = require('prism-media');
const fs = require('fs');

fs.createReadStream('./audio.ogg')
  .pipe(new prism.opus.OggDemuxer())
  .pipe(new prism.opus.Decoder({ rate: 48000, channels: 2, frameSize: 960 }))
  .pipe(fs.createWriteStream('./audio.pcm'));

The example above can work with either a native or pure JavaScript Opus decoder - you don't need to worry about changing your code for whichever you install.

  • FFmpeg support (either through npm modules or a normal installation)
  • Opus support (native or pure JavaScript)
  • Demuxing for WebM/OGG files (no modules required!)
  • Volume Altering (no modules required!)

Dependencies

The following dependencies are all optional, and you should only install one from each category (the first listed in each category is preferred)

License

Copyright 2019 - 2020 Amish Shah

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

