What is it?

An easy-to-use stream-based toolkit that you can use for media processing. All the features provided have predictable abstractions and join together coherently.

const prism = require ( 'prism-media' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); fs.createReadStream( './audio.ogg' ) .pipe( new prism.opus.OggDemuxer()) .pipe( new prism.opus.Decoder({ rate : 48000 , channels : 2 , frameSize : 960 })) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( './audio.pcm' ));

The example above can work with either a native or pure JavaScript Opus decoder - you don't need to worry about changing your code for whichever you install.

FFmpeg support (either through npm modules or a normal installation)

Opus support (native or pure JavaScript)

Demuxing for WebM/OGG files (no modules required!)

Volume Altering (no modules required!)

Dependencies

The following dependencies are all optional, and you should only install one from each category (the first listed in each category is preferred)

License