PRISM Break

Welcome to the PRISM Break project. Here's a quick overview of the code. JSON containing all of the project data is filtered through LiveScript and then compiled to plain HTML with Jade templates. Stylesheets are managed with Stylus, a CSS preprocessor.

The prism-break build process relies on several npm packages. Make sure to have node.js installed on your system if you want to contribute to the code.

If you'd like to translate the project to your favorite language, there's no need to install node.js or even download the code. Just add translated data to the appropriate JSON files on GitHub and submit a Pull Request - if anything's missing, the English version will be used instead. That being said, setting up the project locally will allow you to run make localize_LANG (where LANG is a language code) to get a nice list of things for you to translate.

More information for translators can be found in CONTRIBUTING.md .

Join us via IRC in #prismbreak on libera.chat or via Matrix in #prism-break:matrix.org! Feel free to ask any questions.

Project Inclusion Guidelines

Only F/OSS software is allowed to be featured on PRISM Break. PRISM Break follows the GNU/FSF definition of Free Software and prefers software licensed under a compatible license but may allow other OSI reviewed licenses. The only exception is when free software offers no viable alternative to proprietary software. "Web Search" is the only category with this exception currently.

Quality over quantity. PRISM Break strives to promote the best open source applications. Ease of use, stability, and performance matter. This is the first time many people are looking to leave their proprietary walled gardens. Let's make it a good experience for them. If you're writing a privacy-minded FOSS app, please finish it before asking PRISM Break to promote it.

The software must have a strong security focus. This can vary case-to-case, but generally here are the attributes we look for: Can keep up with security events Understand security and take it seriously (this is very broad, but can range from "don't invent your own crypto" to "think about and design against metadata leaks") Offers security advantages that other projects don't

Before suggesting software, please first search this repository to see if your request has already been made. If it has been rejected, you'll learn why. If the issue hasn't been addressed, add a comment as to why it deserves inclusion. If the software has been improved significantly since the initial rejection, feel free to suggest it again.

Pull requests are prioritized over issues.

I will respond to them quicker and they will get an answer faster.

Project Submission (quick version)

1. Edit

Add the project you wish to get listed.

vi ./ source /db/en-projects.json cp project.png ./ source /assets/images/logos/medium/

2. Test

Make sure your edits do not break the site by building the English version of PRISM Break. Open the pages to make sure it all works.

make test

3. Translate

You edited the en-projects.json file earlier. This only creates a project description for the English version of PRISM Break. Please copy the project description to all the other language files, so translators work on it more easily.

./ source /db/*-projects.json

At this point, feel free to commit the changes and submit a pull request. Steps #4 and #5 are only necessary if you want to build your own copy of the site.

4. Build

make make reset

5. Serve

make serve

Need more details on how to submit a project or a translation?