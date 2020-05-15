A simple priority queue data structure for Node.js.
npm install priorityqueuejs
var PriorityQueue = require('priorityqueuejs');
var queue = new PriorityQueue(function(a, b) {
return a.cash - b.cash;
});
queue.enq({ cash: 250, name: 'Valentina' });
queue.enq({ cash: 300, name: 'Jano' });
queue.enq({ cash: 150, name: 'Fran' });
queue.size(); // 3
queue.peek(); // { cash: 300, name: 'Jano' }
queue.deq(); // { cash: 300, name: 'Jano' }
queue.size(); // 2
PriorityQueue()
Initializes a new empty
PriorityQueue wich uses
.DEFAULT_COMPARATOR() as
the comparator function for its elements.
PriorityQueue(comparator)
Initializes a new empty
PriorityQueue with uses the given
comparator(a, b)
function as the comparator for its elements.
The comparator function must return a positive number when
a > b, 0 when
a == b and a negative number when
a < b.
PriorityQueue.DEFAULT_COMPARATOR(a, b)
Compares two
Number or
String objects.
PriorityQueue#deq()
Dequeues the top element of the priority queue.
Throws an
Error when the queue is empty.
PriorityQueue#enq(element)
Enqueues the
element at the priority queue and returns its new size.
PriorityQueue#forEach(fn)
Executes
fn on each element. Just be careful to not modify the priorities,
since the queue won't reorder itself.
PriorityQueue#isEmpty()
Returns whether the priority queue is empty or not.
PriorityQueue#peek()
Peeks at the top element of the priority queue.
Throws an
Error when the queue is empty.
PriorityQueue#size()
Returns the size of the priority queue.
npm install
npm test
MIT