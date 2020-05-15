A simple priority queue data structure for Node.js.

Installation

npm install priorityqueuejs

Example

var PriorityQueue = require ( 'priorityqueuejs' ); var queue = new PriorityQueue( function ( a, b ) { return a.cash - b.cash; }); queue.enq({ cash : 250 , name : 'Valentina' }); queue.enq({ cash : 300 , name : 'Jano' }); queue.enq({ cash : 150 , name : 'Fran' }); queue.size(); queue.peek(); queue.deq(); queue.size();

API

Initializes a new empty PriorityQueue wich uses .DEFAULT_COMPARATOR() as the comparator function for its elements.

Initializes a new empty PriorityQueue with uses the given comparator(a, b) function as the comparator for its elements.

The comparator function must return a positive number when a > b , 0 when a == b and a negative number when a < b .

Compares two Number or String objects.

Dequeues the top element of the priority queue. Throws an Error when the queue is empty.

Enqueues the element at the priority queue and returns its new size.

Executes fn on each element. Just be careful to not modify the priorities, since the queue won't reorder itself.

Returns whether the priority queue is empty or not.

Peeks at the top element of the priority queue. Throws an Error when the queue is empty.

Returns the size of the priority queue.

Testing

npm install npm test

Licence

MIT