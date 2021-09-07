openbase logo
by Ion
0.4.0 (see all)

Native node.js printer

Overview

Downloads/wk

259

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node-printer

Native bind printers on POSIX and Windows OS from Node.js, electron and node-webkit.

Linux Windows Dependencies

If you have a problem, ask question to Gitter or find/create a new Github issue

Reason:

I was involved in a project where I need to print from Node.JS. This is the reason why I created this project and I want to share my code with others.

Features:

  • no dependecies;
  • native method wrappers from Windows and POSIX (which uses CUPS 1.4/MAC OS X 10.6) APIs;
  • compatible with node v0.8.x, 0.9.x and v0.11.x (with 0.11.9 and 0.11.13);
  • compatible with node-webkit v0.8.x and 0.9.2;
  • getPrinters() to enumerate all installed printers with current jobs and statuses;
  • getPrinter(printerName) to get a specific/default printer info with current jobs and statuses;
  • getPrinterDriverOptions(printerName) (POSIX only) to get a specific/default printer driver options such as supported paper size and other info
  • getSelectedPaperSize(printerName) (POSIX only) to get a specific/default printer default paper size from its driver options
  • getDefaultPrinterName() return the default printer name;
  • printDirect(options) to send a job to a specific/default printer, now supports CUPS options passed in the form of a JS object (see cancelJob.js example). To print a PDF from windows it is possible by using node-pdfium module to convert a PDF format into EMF and after to send to printer as EMF;
  • printFile(options) (POSIX only) to print a file;
  • getSupportedPrintFormats() to get all possible print formats for printDirect method which depends on OS. RAW and TEXT are supported from all OS-es;
  • getJob(printerName, jobId) to get a specific job info including job status;
  • setJob(printerName, jobId, command) to send a command to a job (e.g. 'CANCEL' to cancel the job);
  • getSupportedJobCommands() to get supported job commands for setJob() depends on OS. 'CANCEL' command is supported from all OS-es.

How to install:

npm install printer

How to use:

See examples

Author(s):

Contibutors:

  • Thiago Lugli, @thiagoelg
  • Eko Eryanto, @ekoeryanto

Feel free to download, test and propose new futures

License:

The MIT License (MIT)

