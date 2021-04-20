Print HTML elements or pages in modern browsers. 🖨️
Printd opens your Browser Print Dialog to print HTML elements inside a blank document or pages by URL.
1KB gzipped with no dependencies).
yarn add printd
npm install printd --save
UMD file is also available on unpkg:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/printd/printd.umd.min.js"></script>
You can use the library via
window.printd.
import { Printd } from 'printd'
const cssText = `
h1 {
color: black;
font-family: sans-serif;
}
`
const d = new Printd()
d.print( document.getElementById('myelement'), [ cssText ] )
window.document.body
head elements array.
body elements array.
Example:
// custom base element example
const base = document.createElement('base')
base.setAttribute('href', 'https://your-cdn.dev')
// define options to use
const options = {
parent: document.getElementById('myparent'),
headElements: [ base ]
}
const d = new Printd(options)
Function to print an
HTMLElement.
d.print (element, styles, scripts, callback)
Print parameters:
HTMLElement object to print.
document.head)
document.body)
HTMLIFrameElement reference. It already contains
contentWindow and
contentDocument references.
HTMLElement copy (cloned node) reference of current element to print.
const d = new Printd()
d.print( document.getElementById('h1'), [`h1 { font-family: serif; }`] )
Callback option is suitable when you plan to print elements or pages with assets (images, fonts, etc) but you need to wait for them. Your callback will be triggered only when your assets are loaded.
const d = new Printd()
// Tip: texts & urls are supported
const styles = [
'https://your-cdn.dev/style.css',
`.code { font-family: monospace; }`
]
const scripts = [
'https://your-cdn.dev/script.js',
`(() => console.log('Hello from IFrame!'))()`
]
// Get an HTMLElement reference
const el = document.getElementById('mycode-block')
// Trigger the print dialog on demand
const printCallback = ({ launchPrint }) => launchPrint()
d.print(el, styles, scripts, printCallback)
Function to print an URL.
PrintURL parameters:
const d = new Printd()
d.printURL('http://127.0.0.1/', ({ launchPrint }) => {
console.log('Content loaded!')
// fire printing!
launchPrint()
})
Gets the current
HTMLIFrameElement reference.
Examples:
const d = new Printd()
const iframe = d.getIFrame()
// a) Subscribe to IFrame load event
iframe.addEventListener('load', () => console.log('iframe loaded!'))
// b) Subscribe to Window `beforeprint` or `afterprint` events
const { contentWindow } = iframe
contentWindow.addEventListener('beforeprint', () => console.log('before print!'))
contentWindow.addEventListener('afterprint', () => console.log('after print!'))
References:
For Webkit-based browsers, it can create an equivalent result using
window.matchMedia('print').
if (contentWindow.matchMedia) {
const mediaQueryList = contentWindow.matchMedia('print')
mediaQueryList.addListener((mql) => {
if (mql.matches) {
console.log('before print!')
} else {
console.log('after print!')
}
})
}
References:
Since Printd uses an underlying iframe it's highly recommended to ensure that only your content will be displayed. As a fallback you could remove the hidden iframe after some printing.
Here some interesting security advices that you want to take at look:
