A little helper for handling strings containing zero width characters, ANSI styling, whitespaces, newlines, weird Unicode 💩 symbols, etc.
const { strlen } = require ('printable-characters')
strlen ('foo bar') // === 7
strlen ('\u001b[106mfoo bar\u001b[49m') // === 7
const { isBlank } = require ('printable-characters')
isBlank ('foobar') // === false
isBlank ('\u001b[106m \t \t \n \u001b[49m') // === true
const { blank } = require ('printable-characters')
blank ('💩') // === ' '
blank ('foo') // === ' '
blank ('\tfoo \nfoo') // === '\t \n '
blank ('\u001b[22m\u001b[1mfoo \t\u001b[39m\u001b[22m')) // === ' \t'
const { ansiEscapeCodes, zeroWidthCharacters } = require ('printable-characters')
const s = '\u001b[106m' + 'foo' + '\n' + 'bar' + '\u001b[49m'
s.replace (ansiEscapeCodes, '') // === 'foo\nbar'
.replace (zeroWidthCharacters, '') // === 'foobar'
Use for safely truncating strings to maximum width without breaking ANSI codes:
const { first } = require ('printable-characters')
const s = '\u001b[22mfoobar\u001b[22m'
first (s, 0) // === '\u001b[22m\u001b[22m'
first (s, 1) // === '\u001b[22mf\u001b[22m'
first (s, 3) // === '\u001b[22mfoo\u001b[22m'
first (s, 6) // === '\u001b[22mfoobar\u001b[22m'
const { partition } = require ('printable-characters')
partition ('') // [ ])
partition ('foo') // [['', 'foo'] ])
partition ('\u001b[1mfoo') // [['\u001b[1m', 'foo'] ])
partition ('\u001b[1mfoo\u0000bar') // [['\u001b[1m', 'foo'], ['\u0000', 'bar'] ])
partition ('\u001b[1mfoo\u0000bar\n') // [['\u001b[1m', 'foo'], ['\u0000', 'bar'], ['\n', '']])
console.log for the log-driven debugging junkies!
Handle multi-component emojis, as in this article:
assert.equal (strlen ('👩❤️💋👩'), 1) // FAILING, see http://blog.jonnew.com/posts/poo-dot-length-equals-two for possible solution
assert.equal (blank ('👩❤️💋👩'), ' ') // FAILING, see http://blog.jonnew.com/posts/poo-dot-length-equals-two for possible solution