A little helper for handling strings containing zero width characters, ANSI styling, whitespaces, newlines, weird Unicode 💩 symbols, etc.

Determining the real (visible) length of a string

const { strlen } = require ( 'printable-characters' ) strlen ( 'foo bar' ) strlen ( '\u001b[106mfoo bar\u001b[49m' )

Detecting blank text

const { isBlank } = require ( 'printable-characters' ) isBlank ( 'foobar' ) isBlank ( '\u001b[106m \t \t

\u001b[49m' )

Obtaining a blank string of the same width

const { blank } = require ( 'printable-characters' ) blank ( '💩' ) blank ( 'foo' ) blank ( '\tfoo

foo' ) blank ( '\u001b[22m\u001b[1mfoo \t\u001b[39m\u001b[22m' ))

Matching invisible characters

const { ansiEscapeCodes, zeroWidthCharacters } = require ( 'printable-characters' ) const s = '\u001b[106m' + 'foo' + '

' + 'bar' + '\u001b[49m' s.replace (ansiEscapeCodes, '' ) .replace (zeroWidthCharacters, '' )

Getting the first N visible symbols, preserving the invisible parts

Use for safely truncating strings to maximum width without breaking ANSI codes:

const { first } = require ( 'printable-characters' ) const s = '\u001b[22mfoobar\u001b[22m' first (s, 0 ) first (s, 1 ) first (s, 3 ) first (s, 6 )

Extracting the invisible parts followed by the visible ones (parsing)

const { partition } = require ( 'printable-characters' ) partition ( '' ) partition ( 'foo' ) partition ( '\u001b[1mfoo' ) partition ( '\u001b[1mfoo\u0000bar' ) partition ( '\u001b[1mfoo\u0000bar

' )

Applications

as-table — a simple function that prints objects as ASCII tables

string.bullet — ASCII-mode bulleting for the list-style data

string.ify — a fancy pretty printer for the JavaScript entities

Ololog! — a better console.log for the log-driven debugging junkies!

TODO

Handle multi-component emojis, as in this article: