Node.js module for printing out beautiful messages in console.

Installation

Install print-message module:

npm install --save print -message

Getting Started

Require print-message module and call a function:

const printMessage = require ( 'print-message' ); printMessage([ 'Hello, everyone' ]);

Options

You can set your own options for border.

const printMessage = require ( 'print-message' ); printMessage([ "You can set your own options for border" , "Options below is default options" ], { border : true , color : 'default' , borderColor : 'yellow' , borderSymbol : '─' , sideSymbol : '│' , leftTopSymbol : '┌' , leftBottomSymbol : '└' , rightTopSymbol : '┐' , rightBottomSymbol : '┘' , marginTop : 0 , marginBottom : 0 , paddingTop : 0 , paddingBottom : 0 , printFn : process.stdout.write.bind(process.stdout) });

Examples

Print simple message

const printMessage = require ( 'print-message' ); printMessage([ "Hello" , "It's the huge world" , "But width can be calculated automatically" ]);

Print message with custom options

const printMessage = require ( 'print-message' ); printMessage([ 'You can set your own options for border' ], { border : true , color : 'green' , borderColor : 'blue' , borderSymbol : '│' , sideSymbol : '│' , leftTopSymbol : '└' , leftBottomSymbol : '┌' , rightTopSymbol : '┘' , rightBottomSymbol : '┐' , marginTop : 3 , marginBottom : 3 , paddingTop : 2 , paddingBottom : 2 , printFn : function ( message ) { process.stdout.write(message); } });

Print message without border

const printMessage = require ( 'print-message' ); printMessage([ "This message will be without border" , "But you still can set marginTop and marginBottom" ], { border : false , marginTop : 3 , marginBottom : 3 });

License

The MIT License (MIT)