openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pm

print-message

by Eugene Obrezkov
3.0.1 (see all)

Node.js module for printing out beautiful messages in console

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30.5K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

print-message

Travis (.org) Codecov npm bundle size npm npm NPM

GitHub followers Twitter Follow

Node.js module for printing out beautiful messages in console.

node-print-message demo

Installation

Install print-message module:

npm install --save print-message

Getting Started

Require print-message module and call a function:

const printMessage = require('print-message');

printMessage(['Hello, everyone']);

Options

You can set your own options for border.

const printMessage = require('print-message');

printMessage([
    "You can set your own options for border",
    "Options below is default options"
], {
    border: true, // Enable border
    color: 'default', // Default text color from console
    borderColor: 'yellow', // Border color is yellow
    borderSymbol: '─', // Symbol that uses for border
    sideSymbol: '│', // Symbol that uses for side separators
    leftTopSymbol: '┌', // Symbol that uses for left top corner
    leftBottomSymbol: '└', // Symbol that uses for left bottom corner
    rightTopSymbol: '┐', // Symbol that uses for right top corner
    rightBottomSymbol: '┘', // Symbol that uses for right bottom corner
    marginTop: 0, // Margin before border is begins
    marginBottom: 0, // Margin after border is ends
    paddingTop: 0, // Padding after border begins
    paddingBottom: 0, // Padding before border ends
    printFn: process.stdout.write.bind(process.stdout) // Custom function for print generated message
});

Examples

const printMessage = require('print-message');

printMessage([
    "Hello",
    "It's the huge world",
    "But width can be calculated automatically"
]);

examples/simple.js

const printMessage = require('print-message');

printMessage(['You can set your own options for border'], {
    border: true, // Enable border
    color: 'green', // Text color
    borderColor: 'blue', // Border color is blue
    borderSymbol: '│', // Symbol that uses for border
    sideSymbol: '│', // Symbol that uses for side separators
    leftTopSymbol: '└', // Symbol for left top corner
    leftBottomSymbol: '┌', // Symbol for left bottom corner
    rightTopSymbol: '┘', // Symbol for right top corner
    rightBottomSymbol: '┐', // Symbol for right bottom corner
    marginTop: 3, // Margin before border is begins
    marginBottom: 3, // Margin after border is end
    paddingTop: 2, // Padding top after border begins
    paddingBottom: 2, // Padding bottom before border ends
    printFn: function (message) {
        // Custom function that accepts generated message as argument and print it
        process.stdout.write(message);
    }
});

examples/options.js

const printMessage = require('print-message');

printMessage([
    "This message will be without border",
    "But you still can set marginTop and marginBottom"
], {
    border: false,
    marginTop: 3,
    marginBottom: 3
});

examples/withoutBorder.js

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial