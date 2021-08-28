Node.js module for printing out beautiful messages in console.
Install
print-message module:
npm install --save print-message
Require
print-message module and call a function:
const printMessage = require('print-message');
printMessage(['Hello, everyone']);
You can set your own options for border.
const printMessage = require('print-message');
printMessage([
"You can set your own options for border",
"Options below is default options"
], {
border: true, // Enable border
color: 'default', // Default text color from console
borderColor: 'yellow', // Border color is yellow
borderSymbol: '─', // Symbol that uses for border
sideSymbol: '│', // Symbol that uses for side separators
leftTopSymbol: '┌', // Symbol that uses for left top corner
leftBottomSymbol: '└', // Symbol that uses for left bottom corner
rightTopSymbol: '┐', // Symbol that uses for right top corner
rightBottomSymbol: '┘', // Symbol that uses for right bottom corner
marginTop: 0, // Margin before border is begins
marginBottom: 0, // Margin after border is ends
paddingTop: 0, // Padding after border begins
paddingBottom: 0, // Padding before border ends
printFn: process.stdout.write.bind(process.stdout) // Custom function for print generated message
});
const printMessage = require('print-message');
printMessage([
"Hello",
"It's the huge world",
"But width can be calculated automatically"
]);
const printMessage = require('print-message');
printMessage(['You can set your own options for border'], {
border: true, // Enable border
color: 'green', // Text color
borderColor: 'blue', // Border color is blue
borderSymbol: '│', // Symbol that uses for border
sideSymbol: '│', // Symbol that uses for side separators
leftTopSymbol: '└', // Symbol for left top corner
leftBottomSymbol: '┌', // Symbol for left bottom corner
rightTopSymbol: '┘', // Symbol for right top corner
rightBottomSymbol: '┐', // Symbol for right bottom corner
marginTop: 3, // Margin before border is begins
marginBottom: 3, // Margin after border is end
paddingTop: 2, // Padding top after border begins
paddingBottom: 2, // Padding bottom before border ends
printFn: function (message) {
// Custom function that accepts generated message as argument and print it
process.stdout.write(message);
}
});
const printMessage = require('print-message');
printMessage([
"This message will be without border",
"But you still can set marginTop and marginBottom"
], {
border: false,
marginTop: 3,
marginBottom: 3
});