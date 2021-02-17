A tiny javascript library to help printing from the web.
For documentation and examples please visit: printjs.crabbly.com
You can download the latest version of Print.js from the GitHub releases or use the Print.js CDN available on the documentation page.
To install via npm:
npm install print-js --save
To install via yarn:
yarn add print-js
Import the library into your project:
import printJS from 'print-js'
Contributions to Print.js are greatly welcomed and encouraged.
The issue tracker is the preferred channel for reporting bugs, requesting new features and submitting pull requests.
Keep in mind that we would like to keep this a lightweight library.
Please do not use the issues channel for support requests. For help with using Print.js, please ask questions on Stack Overflow and use the tag
printjs.
Well structured, detailed bug reports are hugely valuable for the project.
Please provide any additional details associated with the bug.
Clear, concise pull requests are excellent at continuing the project's community driven growth.
Please make your commits in logical sections with clear commit messages.
npm install
npm run watch
The library is written following the Javascript Standard code style. When running tests, we will also test for any style issues or warnings.
Automated tests are written using the Jasmine framework and Karma runner.
To run the automated tests:
npm run test
To manually test the library features:
npm start
This will serve
test\manual\test.html and open
http://localhost:8080/test/manual in your default browser.
Print.js is available under the MIT license.