pj

print-js

by Rodrigo Vieira
1.6.0 (see all)

A tiny javascript library to help printing from the web.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

73K

GitHub Stars

3.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Printing

Readme

Print.js

Build Status Software License Standard - JavaScript Style Guide npm

A tiny javascript library to help printing from the web.

For documentation and examples please visit: printjs.crabbly.com

Installation

You can download the latest version of Print.js from the GitHub releases or use the Print.js CDN available on the documentation page.

To install via npm:

npm install print-js --save

To install via yarn:

yarn add print-js

Import the library into your project:

import printJS from 'print-js'

Documentation

You can find documentation at printjs.crabbly.com.

Contributing to Print.js

devDependencies Status dependencies Status

Contributions to Print.js are greatly welcomed and encouraged.

Using issues

The issue tracker is the preferred channel for reporting bugs, requesting new features and submitting pull requests.

Keep in mind that we would like to keep this a lightweight library.

Please do not use the issues channel for support requests. For help with using Print.js, please ask questions on Stack Overflow and use the tag printjs.

Reporting bugs

Well structured, detailed bug reports are hugely valuable for the project.

  • Check the issue search to see if it has already been reported.
  • Isolate the problem to a simple test case.
  • Create a codepen, fiddle, codesandbox or similar online example replicating the issue.

Please provide any additional details associated with the bug.

Pull requests

Clear, concise pull requests are excellent at continuing the project's community driven growth.

Please make your commits in logical sections with clear commit messages.

Setting up a dev environment
npm install
npm run watch
Tests

The library is written following the Javascript Standard code style. When running tests, we will also test for any style issues or warnings.

Automated tests are written using the Jasmine framework and Karma runner.

To run the automated tests:

npm run test

To manually test the library features:

npm start

This will serve test\manual\test.html and open http://localhost:8080/test/manual in your default browser.

License

Print.js is available under the MIT license.

100
EmilioquingBuenos aires, Argentina1 Rating0 Reviews
8 months ago
Great Documentation
mahmoud2301 Rating0 Reviews
software engineer
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Ali Raza4 Ratings0 Reviews
September 23, 2020
Great Documentation
jtvd20151 Rating0 Reviews
September 17, 2020
Great Documentation
Datta24101 Rating0 Reviews
September 2, 2020
Great Documentation

