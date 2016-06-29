Print HTML Element

Prints the HTML of a provided element.

Originally forked from jQuery.printElement to remove jQuery dependency.

This fork removes some features while adding others (IE8 support is also removed for now). More features will be added as needed or requested. PR's welcome.

View examples here

Installation

Print HTML Element is available on both NPM and Bower.

npm install print-html-element

bower install print-html-element

Usage

Include

In a CommonJS module system via Browserify or Webpack

var PHE = require ( "print-html-element" );

Good old-fashioned way

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "print-html-element.js" > </ script >

var PHE = printHtmlElement;

Examples

PHE.printElement( document .getElementById( 'toPrint' ) ); PHE.printHtml( '<h1>Let\'s print this h1</h1>' ); PHE.printHtml( '<h1>Let\'s print this h1</h1>' , { templateString : '<header>I\'m part of the template header</header>{{printBody}}<footer>I\'m part of the template footer</footer>' });

An HTML class pe-body is also added to the body of the print area which can be used as an additional style hook (on top of the regular print media query/stylesheet)

Options and methods supported

opts = { printMode : string; pageTitle: string; templateString: string; popupProperties: string; stylesheets: string | string[]; styles: string | string[]; }; PHE.printElement( elem, opts ); PHE.printHtml( str, opts );

printMode determines which method is used to print. As a hidden iframe (default), or popup window

(default), or window pageTitle sets the printed page title (defaults to blank)

templateString allows you to define a template that the html will be printed within. Use {{printBody}} within the template to signify where the HTML should be injected

popupProperties set the window features (such as menubar , scrollbars , etc. in popup mode

, , etc. in mode stylesheets overrides parsed link tags and instead injects link tags with hrefs specified as either a single string or array of strings

tags and instead injects tags with hrefs specified as either a single string or array of strings styles overrides parsed style tags and instead injects style blocks specified as either a single string or array of strings

Possible future features

Integrate a template system (such as handlebars)

Support multiple and/or custom template variables

Support for multiple elements/HTML strings

Promise/callback support

License