Prints the HTML of a provided element.
Originally forked from jQuery.printElement to remove jQuery dependency.
This fork removes some features while adding others (IE8 support is also removed for now). More features will be added as needed or requested. PR's welcome.
View examples here
Print HTML Element is available on both NPM and Bower.
npm install print-html-element
bower install print-html-element
In a CommonJS module system via Browserify or Webpack
var PHE = require("print-html-element");
Good old-fashioned way
<script type="text/javascript" src="print-html-element.js"></script>
// Alias global variable printHtmlElement for purposes of example
var PHE = printHtmlElement;
PHE.printElement( document.getElementById('toPrint') );
PHE.printHtml('<h1>Let\'s print this h1</h1>');
PHE.printHtml('<h1>Let\'s print this h1</h1>', {templateString: '<header>I\'m part of the template header</header>{{printBody}}<footer>I\'m part of the template footer</footer>'});
An HTML class
pe-body is also added to the body of the print area which can be used as an additional style hook (on top of the regular print media query/stylesheet)
opts = {
printMode: string;
pageTitle: string;
templateString: string;
popupProperties: string;
stylesheets: string | string[];
styles: string | string[];
};
PHE.printElement( elem, opts ); // Prints a DOM Element
PHE.printHtml( str, opts ); // Prints an HTML string
iframe (default), or
popup window
{{printBody}} within the template to signify where the HTML should be injected
menubar,
scrollbars, etc. in
popup mode
link tags and instead injects
link tags with hrefs specified as either a single string or array of strings
style tags and instead injects
style blocks specified as either a single string or array of strings
print-html-element is MIT licensed