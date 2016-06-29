openbase logo
phe

print-html-element

by Philip Da Silva
0.5.1 (see all)

Prints the HTML of a provided element.

341

23

6yrs ago

5

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Print HTML Element

Prints the HTML of a provided element.

Originally forked from jQuery.printElement to remove jQuery dependency.

This fork removes some features while adding others (IE8 support is also removed for now). More features will be added as needed or requested. PR's welcome.

View examples here

Installation

Print HTML Element is available on both NPM and Bower.

npm install print-html-element

bower install print-html-element

Usage

Include

In a CommonJS module system via Browserify or Webpack

    var PHE = require("print-html-element");

Good old-fashioned way

    <script type="text/javascript" src="print-html-element.js"></script>

    // Alias global variable printHtmlElement for purposes of example
    var PHE = printHtmlElement;

Examples

View examples here

    PHE.printElement( document.getElementById('toPrint') );
    PHE.printHtml('<h1>Let\'s print this h1</h1>');

    PHE.printHtml('<h1>Let\'s print this h1</h1>', {templateString: '<header>I\'m part of the template header</header>{{printBody}}<footer>I\'m part of the template footer</footer>'});

An HTML class pe-body is also added to the body of the print area which can be used as an additional style hook (on top of the regular print media query/stylesheet)

Options and methods supported

    opts = {
        printMode: string;
        pageTitle: string;
        templateString: string;
        popupProperties: string;
        stylesheets: string | string[];
        styles: string | string[];
    };

    PHE.printElement( elem, opts ); // Prints a DOM Element
    PHE.printHtml( str, opts ); // Prints an HTML string
  • printMode determines which method is used to print. As a hidden iframe (default), or popup window
  • pageTitle sets the printed page title (defaults to blank)
  • templateString allows you to define a template that the html will be printed within.
    • Use {{printBody}} within the template to signify where the HTML should be injected
  • popupProperties set the window features (such as menubar, scrollbars, etc. in popup mode
  • stylesheets overrides parsed link tags and instead injects link tags with hrefs specified as either a single string or array of strings
  • styles overrides parsed style tags and instead injects style blocks specified as either a single string or array of strings

Possible future features

  • Integrate a template system (such as handlebars)
  • Support multiple and/or custom template variables
  • Support for multiple elements/HTML strings
  • Promise/callback support

License

print-html-element is MIT licensed

