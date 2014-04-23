Adds a latency property to primus sparks server-side.

The property is set on connection, and on each subsequent ping.

API

Numeric value (ms) of client latency.

var primus = require ( 'primus' )() , latency = require ( 'primus-spark-latency' ) primus.use( 'spark-latency' , latency)

Note: This was released in 0.1.1 / 56e6ea5, but was undocumented - See #1

Numeric distance (ms) of the client's clock from the server clock.

Disabled unless Primus.options.use_clock_offset is true . Must be enabled on both the server and browser.

Server

var primus = require ( 'primus' )({ use_clock_offset : true }) , latency = require ( 'primus-spark-latency' ) primus.use( 'spark-latency' , latency)

Browser

primus = new Primus(url, { use_clock_offset : true })

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Jeremiah Fishrock123 Senkpiel fishrock123@rocketmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.