Node.JS module that adds room capabilities to a Primus server.
npm install primus-rooms
var Primus = require('primus');
var Rooms = require('primus-rooms');
var server = require('http').createServer();
// primus instance
var primus = new Primus(server, { transformer: 'websockets' });
// add rooms to Primus
primus.plugin('rooms', Rooms);
primus.on('connection', function (spark) {
spark.on('data', function(data) {
data = data || {};
var action = data.action;
var room = data.room;
// join a room
if ('join' === action) {
spark.join(room, function () {
// send message to this client
spark.write('you joined room ' + room);
// send message to all clients except this one
spark.room(room).except(spark.id).write(spark.id + ' joined room ' + room);
});
}
// leave a room
if ('leave' === action) {
spark.leave(room, function () {
// send message to this client
spark.write('you left room ' + room);
});
}
});
});
server.listen(8080);
var primus = Primus.connect('ws://localhost:8080');
primus.on('open', function () {
// Send request to join the news room
primus.write({ action: 'join', room: 'news' });
// Send request to leave the news room
primus.write({ action: 'leave', room: 'news' });
// print server message
primus.on('data', function (message) {
console.log(message);
});
});
primus.write({ room: 'chat', msg: 'Hello some one' });
primus.on('connection', function(spark){
spark.on('data', function(data){
var room = data.room;
var message = data.msg;
// check if spark is already in this room
if (~spark.rooms().indexOf(room)) {
send();
} else {
// join the room
spark.join(room, function(){
send();
});
}
// send to all clients in the room
function send() {
spark.room(room).write(message);
}
});
});
spark1.join('user:*');
spark2.join('user:*:*');
spark3.join('user:*:*:123');
Then later in your code send a message as normal like this:
// All clients of the rooms above should receive 'hello'.
primus.in('user:jb:abc:123').write('hello');
All clients that joined rooms
user:*,
user:*:*,
user:*:*:123 should receive the
hello message.
// All clients of the rooms above should receive 'hello'.
spark1.on('data', function ondata(msg) {
console.log(msg); //-> hello
});
spark2.on('data', function ondata(msg) {
console.log(msg); //-> hello
});
spark3.on('data', function ondata(msg) {
console.log(msg); //-> hello
});
Wildcard is enabled by default, to disable it just pass
{ wildcard: false } in the rooms options when instantiating primus.
var Primus = require('primus');
var Rooms = require('primus-rooms');
var server = require('http').createServer();
// disabling wildcard
var primus = new Primus(server, { rooms: { wildcard: false } });
// add rooms to Primus
primus.plugin('rooms', Rooms);
For more examples on how to use
wildcard check the wildcard tests.
Set your own
adapter for rooms, by default
primus-rooms comes
with its own
memory adapter primus-rooms-adapter but its easy to provide a custom one.
// as argument
var primus = new Primus(url, {
transformer: 'sockjs',
rooms: { adapter: myAdapter }
});
primus.plugin('rooms', Rooms);
// by setting the property
primus.adapter = new MyAdapter();
For more information on how to create your own custom adapter check out the documentation of primus-rooms-adapter.
Join multiple sparks to a
room or multiple rooms,
fn is optional callback.
primus.join([spark1, spark2, spark3], 'news', fn);
// to multiple rooms
primus.join([spark1, spark2, spark3], 'news sport', fn);
Join multiple sparks to a
room or multiple rooms by passing spark ids.
primus.join(['1389028863093$0', '1389028862534$1', '1389028862896$3'], 'news', fn);
// to multiple rooms
primus.join(['1389028863093$0', '1389028862534$1', '1389028862896$3'], 'news sport', fn);
You can also mix ids with instances in the array:
primus.join([spark1, spark2, '1389028862896$3'], 'news', fn);
You can also pass a single spark instance or id to join a room or multiple rooms:
primus.join(spark, 'news', fn);
This is also equivalent:
primus.join('1389028863093$0', 'news', fn);
Remove multiple sparks from a
room or multiple rooms,
fn is optional callback.
primus.leave([spark1, spark2, spark3], 'news', fn);
// multiple rooms
primus.leave([spark1, spark2, spark3], 'news sport', fn);
Remove multiple sparks from a
room or multiple rooms by passing spark ids.
primus.leave(['1389028863093$0', '1389028862534$1', '1389028862896$3'], 'news', fn);
// multiple rooms
primus.leave(['1389028863093$0', '1389028862534$1', '1389028862896$3'], 'news sport', fn);
You can also mix ids with instances in the array:
primus.leave([spark1, spark2, '1389028862896$3'], 'news', fn);
You can also pass a single spark instance or id to leave a room or multiple rooms:
primus.leave(spark, 'news', fn);
This is also equivalent:
primus.leave('1389028863093$0', 'news', fn);
Target a specific
room or rooms for broadcasting a message.
primus.room('room').write('hi');
in is an equivalent method to
room:
primus.in('room').write('hi');
Send a message to a specific
room.
primus.room('room').write('hi');
or to multiple rooms at once:
primus.room('sport news art').write('hi');
Broadcast messages to clients in a room except to those especified.
primus.room('room').except('1386018854525$0 1386018854526$1').write('hi');
or pass an array:
var except = ['1386018854525$0', '1386018854526$1'];
primus.room('room').except(except).write('hi');
Get all client
ids connected to a specific
room.
If no callback is passed the function will return synchronously the ids
but please remember that NOT all adapters are guaranteed to be able to do
this operation synchronously.
primus.room('room').clients(fn);
or synchronously if adapter supports it:
var clients = primus.room('room').clients();
console.log(clients);
Remove all clients from a
room or multiple
rooms.
primus.room('sport').empty();
// or
primus.empty('sport');
or multiple rooms at the same time:
primus.room('news sport').empty();
// or
primus.empty('news sport');
primus.room('room').transform(function transform(packet) {
var spark = this;
if (spark.user.name === 'John Doe') {
packet.data[0] = 'hi ' + spark.user.name;
}
// If you want to prevent the `data` event from happening,
// simply `return false` and the event won't be sent.
}).write('hi');
This also work asynchronously:
primus.room('room').transform(function transform(packet, done) {
var spark = this;
if (spark.user.name === 'John Doe') {
setTimeout(function () {
packet.data[0] = 'hi ' + spark.user.name;
done();
});
}
// If you want to prevent the `data` event from happening,
// simply do `done(undefined, false)` and the event won't be sent.
}).write('hi');
Get all active rooms on the server.
primus.rooms();
Get all rooms a specific spark is connected to.
primus.rooms(spark, fn);
You can also use the spark id:
primus.rooms(spark.id, fn);
// or
primus.rooms('1386018854525$0', fn);
Check if a
room is empty,
fn is optional callback.
primus.isRoomEmpty('sport', fn);
The
joinroom event is emitted every time a spark has joined a room.
First argument of the callback is the
room and second argument is the spark.
primus.on('joinroom', function (room, spark) {
console.log(spark.id + ' joined ' + room);
});
The
leaveroom event is emitted every time a spark has left a room.
First argument of the callback is the
room and second argument is the spark.
primus.on('leaveroom', function (room, spark) {
console.log(spark.id + ' left ' + room);
});
The
leaveallrooms event is emitted every time the leaveAll method
is called on a spark or when the
end event is emitted on the client.
First argument of the callback is an array with all
rooms client joined.
primus.on('leaveallrooms', function (rooms, spark) {
console.log(spark.id + ' leaving all rooms:', rooms);
});
The
roomserror event is emitted every time a spark encounter an error when joining or leaving a room.
First argument of the callback is the
error object and second argument is the spark.
primus.on('roomserror', function (error, spark) {
console.log('room error from ' + spark.id, error);
});
Join client to a
room,
fn is optional callback.
spark.join('room');
Join multiple rooms at once.
spark.join('room1 room2 room3', fn);
Target a specific
room.
spark.room('room').write('hi');
spark.room('room').clients(fn);
in is an equivalent method to
room:
spark.in('room').write('hi');
spark.in('room').clients(fn);
Send a message to a specific
room.
spark.room('room').write('hi');
Broadcast messages to clients in a room except to those specified.
spark.room('room').except('1386018854525$0 1386018854526$1').write('hi');
or pass an array:
var except = ['1386018854525$0', '1386018854526$1'];
spark.room('room').except(except).write('hi');
Get all client
ids connected to specific
room.
If no callback is passed the function will return synchronously the ids
but please remember that NOT all adapters are guaranteed to be able to do
this operation synchronously.
spark.room('room').clients(fn);
or synchronously if adapter supports it:
var clients = spark.room('room').clients();
console.log(clients);
spark.room('room').transform(function transform(packet) {
var spark = this;
if (spark.user.name === 'John Doe') {
packet.data[0] = 'hi ' + spark.user.name;
}
// If you want to prevent the `data` event from happening,
// simply `return false` and the event won't be sent.
}).write('hi');
This also work asynchronously:
spark.room('room').transform(function transform(packet, done) {
var spark = this;
if (spark.user.name === 'John Doe') {
setTimeout(function () {
packet.data[0] = 'hi ' + spark.user.name;
done();
});
}
// If you want to prevent the `data` event from happening,
// simply do `done(undefined, false)` and the event won't be sent.
}).write('hi');
Leave a specific
room,
fn is optional callback.
spark.leave('room', fn);
Leave multiple rooms at once.
spark.leave('room1 room2 room3', fn);
Leave all rooms the client has joined,
fn is optional callback.
spark.leaveAll(fn);
Get all rooms client is connected to.
spark.rooms();
Check if a
room is empty,
fn is optional callback.
spark.isRoomEmpty('sport', fn);
The
joinroom event is emitted every time a spark has joined a room.
First argument of the callback is the
room.
spark.on('joinroom', function (room) {
console.log(room);
});
The
leaveroom event is emitted every time a spark has left a room.
First argument of the callback is the
room.
spark.on('leaveroom', function (room) {
console.log(room);
});
The
leaveallrooms event is emitted every time the leaveAll method
is called on a spark or when the connection gets closed.
First argument of the callback is an array with all
rooms client joined.
spark.on('leaveallrooms', function (rooms) {
console.log(rooms);
});
The
roomserror event is emitted every time a spark encounter an error when joining or leaving a room.
First argument of the callback is the
error object.
spark.on('roomserror', function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
