Primus Rooms

Node.JS module that adds room capabilities to a Primus server.

Installation

npm install primus-rooms

Usage

On the Server

var Primus = require ( 'primus' ); var Rooms = require ( 'primus-rooms' ); var server = require ( 'http' ).createServer(); var primus = new Primus(server, { transformer : 'websockets' }); primus.plugin( 'rooms' , Rooms); primus.on( 'connection' , function ( spark ) { spark.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { data = data || {}; var action = data.action; var room = data.room; if ( 'join' === action) { spark.join(room, function ( ) { spark.write( 'you joined room ' + room); spark.room(room).except(spark.id).write(spark.id + ' joined room ' + room); }); } if ( 'leave' === action) { spark.leave(room, function ( ) { spark.write( 'you left room ' + room); }); } }); }); server.listen( 8080 );

On the Client

var primus = Primus.connect( 'ws://localhost:8080' ); primus.on( 'open' , function ( ) { primus.write({ action : 'join' , room : 'news' }); primus.write({ action : 'leave' , room : 'news' }); primus.on( 'data' , function ( message ) { console .log(message); }); });

Client to client

Client

primus.write({ room : 'chat' , msg : 'Hello some one' });

Server

primus.on( 'connection' , function ( spark ) { spark.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { var room = data.room; var message = data.msg; if (~spark.rooms().indexOf(room)) { send(); } else { spark.join(room, function ( ) { send(); }); } function send ( ) { spark.room(room).write(message); } }); });

Wildcard support

spark1.join( 'user:*' ); spark2.join( 'user:*:*' ); spark3.join( 'user:*:*:123' );

Then later in your code send a message as normal like this:

primus.in( 'user:jb:abc:123' ).write( 'hello' );

All clients that joined rooms user:* , user:*:* , user:*:*:123 should receive the hello message.

spark1.on( 'data' , function ondata ( msg ) { console .log(msg); }); spark2.on( 'data' , function ondata ( msg ) { console .log(msg); }); spark3.on( 'data' , function ondata ( msg ) { console .log(msg); });

Disabling wildcard

Wildcard is enabled by default, to disable it just pass { wildcard: false } in the rooms options when instantiating primus.

var Primus = require ( 'primus' ); var Rooms = require ( 'primus-rooms' ); var server = require ( 'http' ).createServer(); var primus = new Primus(server, { rooms : { wildcard : false } }); primus.plugin( 'rooms' , Rooms);

For more examples on how to use wildcard check the wildcard tests.

API

Set your own adapter for rooms, by default primus-rooms comes with its own memory adapter primus-rooms-adapter but its easy to provide a custom one.

var primus = new Primus(url, { transformer : 'sockjs' , rooms : { adapter : myAdapter } }); primus.plugin( 'rooms' , Rooms); primus.adapter = new MyAdapter();

For more information on how to create your own custom adapter check out the documentation of primus-rooms-adapter.

Join multiple sparks to a room or multiple rooms, fn is optional callback.

primus.join([spark1, spark2, spark3], 'news' , fn); primus.join([spark1, spark2, spark3], 'news sport' , fn);

Join multiple sparks to a room or multiple rooms by passing spark ids.

primus.join([ '1389028863093$0' , '1389028862534$1' , '1389028862896$3' ], 'news' , fn); primus.join([ '1389028863093$0' , '1389028862534$1' , '1389028862896$3' ], 'news sport' , fn);

You can also mix ids with instances in the array:

primus.join([spark1, spark2, '1389028862896$3' ], 'news' , fn);

You can also pass a single spark instance or id to join a room or multiple rooms:

primus.join(spark, 'news' , fn);

This is also equivalent:

primus.join( '1389028863093$0' , 'news' , fn);

Remove multiple sparks from a room or multiple rooms, fn is optional callback.

primus.leave([spark1, spark2, spark3], 'news' , fn); primus.leave([spark1, spark2, spark3], 'news sport' , fn);

Remove multiple sparks from a room or multiple rooms by passing spark ids.

primus.leave([ '1389028863093$0' , '1389028862534$1' , '1389028862896$3' ], 'news' , fn); primus.leave([ '1389028863093$0' , '1389028862534$1' , '1389028862896$3' ], 'news sport' , fn);

You can also mix ids with instances in the array:

primus.leave([spark1, spark2, '1389028862896$3' ], 'news' , fn);

You can also pass a single spark instance or id to leave a room or multiple rooms:

primus.leave(spark, 'news' , fn);

This is also equivalent:

primus.leave( '1389028863093$0' , 'news' , fn);

Target a specific room or rooms for broadcasting a message.

primus.room( 'room' ).write( 'hi' );

in is an equivalent method to room :

primus.in( 'room' ).write( 'hi' );

Send a message to a specific room .

primus.room( 'room' ).write( 'hi' );

or to multiple rooms at once:

primus.room( 'sport news art' ).write( 'hi' );

Broadcast messages to clients in a room except to those especified.

primus.room( 'room' ).except( '1386018854525$0 1386018854526$1' ).write( 'hi' );

or pass an array:

var except = [ '1386018854525$0' , '1386018854526$1' ]; primus.room( 'room' ).except(except).write( 'hi' );

Get all client ids connected to a specific room . If no callback is passed the function will return synchronously the ids but please remember that NOT all adapters are guaranteed to be able to do this operation synchronously.

primus.room( 'room' ).clients(fn);

or synchronously if adapter supports it:

var clients = primus.room( 'room' ).clients(); console .log(clients);

Remove all clients from a room or multiple room s.

primus.room( 'sport' ).empty(); primus.empty( 'sport' );

or multiple rooms at the same time:

primus.room( 'news sport' ).empty(); primus.empty( 'news sport' );

primus.room( 'room' ).transform( function transform ( packet ) { var spark = this ; if (spark.user.name === 'John Doe' ) { packet.data[ 0 ] = 'hi ' + spark.user.name; } }).write( 'hi' );

This also work asynchronously:

primus.room( 'room' ).transform( function transform ( packet, done ) { var spark = this ; if (spark.user.name === 'John Doe' ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { packet.data[ 0 ] = 'hi ' + spark.user.name; done(); }); } }).write( 'hi' );

Get all active rooms on the server.

primus.rooms();

Get all rooms a specific spark is connected to.

primus.rooms(spark, fn);

You can also use the spark id:

primus.rooms(spark.id, fn); primus.rooms( '1386018854525$0' , fn);

Check if a room is empty, fn is optional callback.

primus.isRoomEmpty( 'sport' , fn);

The joinroom event is emitted every time a spark has joined a room. First argument of the callback is the room and second argument is the spark.

primus.on( 'joinroom' , function ( room, spark ) { console .log(spark.id + ' joined ' + room); });

The leaveroom event is emitted every time a spark has left a room. First argument of the callback is the room and second argument is the spark.

primus.on( 'leaveroom' , function ( room, spark ) { console .log(spark.id + ' left ' + room); });

The leaveallrooms event is emitted every time the leaveAll method is called on a spark or when the end event is emitted on the client. First argument of the callback is an array with all rooms client joined.

primus.on( 'leaveallrooms' , function ( rooms, spark ) { console .log(spark.id + ' leaving all rooms:' , rooms); });

The roomserror event is emitted every time a spark encounter an error when joining or leaving a room. First argument of the callback is the error object and second argument is the spark.

primus.on( 'roomserror' , function ( error, spark ) { console .log( 'room error from ' + spark.id, error); });

Join client to a room , fn is optional callback.

spark.join( 'room' );

Join multiple rooms at once.

spark.join( 'room1 room2 room3' , fn);

Target a specific room .

spark.room( 'room' ).write( 'hi' ); spark.room( 'room' ).clients(fn);

in is an equivalent method to room :

spark.in( 'room' ).write( 'hi' ); spark.in( 'room' ).clients(fn);

Send a message to a specific room .

spark.room( 'room' ).write( 'hi' );

Broadcast messages to clients in a room except to those specified.

spark.room( 'room' ).except( '1386018854525$0 1386018854526$1' ).write( 'hi' );

or pass an array:

var except = [ '1386018854525$0' , '1386018854526$1' ]; spark.room( 'room' ).except(except).write( 'hi' );

Get all client ids connected to specific room . If no callback is passed the function will return synchronously the ids but please remember that NOT all adapters are guaranteed to be able to do this operation synchronously.

spark.room( 'room' ).clients(fn);

or synchronously if adapter supports it:

var clients = spark.room( 'room' ).clients(); console .log(clients);

spark.room( 'room' ).transform( function transform ( packet ) { var spark = this ; if (spark.user.name === 'John Doe' ) { packet.data[ 0 ] = 'hi ' + spark.user.name; } }).write( 'hi' );

This also work asynchronously:

spark.room( 'room' ).transform( function transform ( packet, done ) { var spark = this ; if (spark.user.name === 'John Doe' ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { packet.data[ 0 ] = 'hi ' + spark.user.name; done(); }); } }).write( 'hi' );

Leave a specific room , fn is optional callback.

spark.leave( 'room' , fn);

Leave multiple rooms at once.

spark.leave( 'room1 room2 room3' , fn);

Leave all rooms the client has joined, fn is optional callback.

spark.leaveAll(fn);

Get all rooms client is connected to.

spark.rooms();

Check if a room is empty, fn is optional callback.

spark.isRoomEmpty( 'sport' , fn);

The joinroom event is emitted every time a spark has joined a room. First argument of the callback is the room .

spark.on( 'joinroom' , function ( room ) { console .log(room); });

The leaveroom event is emitted every time a spark has left a room. First argument of the callback is the room .

spark.on( 'leaveroom' , function ( room ) { console .log(room); });

The leaveallrooms event is emitted every time the leaveAll method is called on a spark or when the connection gets closed. First argument of the callback is an array with all rooms client joined.

spark.on( 'leaveallrooms' , function ( rooms ) { console .log(rooms); });

The roomserror event is emitted every time a spark encounter an error when joining or leaving a room. First argument of the callback is the error object.

spark.on( 'roomserror' , function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Run tests

$ make test

Other plugins

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Jonathan Brumley <cayasso@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.