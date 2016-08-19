Primus Responder

Client and server plugin that adds a request/response cycle to Primus.

Installation

$ npm install primus-responder

Use cases

Wrap existing REST API into a realtime websocket connection

Simplify program flow if waiting on a specific response is needed

## Usage

On the server

var Primus = require ( 'primus' ) , PrimusResponder = require ( 'primus-responder' ) , server = require ( 'http' ).createServer() , options = { transformer : 'websockets' } , primus = new Primus(server, options); primus.use( 'responder' , PrimusResponder); primus.on( 'connection' , function ( spark ) { spark.on( 'request' , function ( data, done ) { done(data); }); spark.writeAndWait( 'request from server' , function ( response ) { console .log( 'Reponse from spark:' , response); }); }); server.listen( 8080 );

On the client

var primus = Primus.connect( 'ws://localhost:8080' ); primus.on( 'request' , function ( data, done ) { done(data); }); primus.writeAndWait( 'request from client' , function ( response ) { console .log( 'Response from server:' , response); });

API

Server

Registers an event handler for incoming requests. The handler has two arguments: fn(data, done)

data contains the data which was sent with the request

spark.on( 'request' , function ( data, done ) { done( 'this is the response' ); });

Sends data to the given spark. As soon as the response from the spark arrives, fn is called with the sparks response as first and only argument.

spark.writeAndWait( 'request data' , function ( response ) { console .log( 'spark responded:' , response); });

Client

Registers an event handler for incoming requests. The handler has two arguments: fn(data, done)

data contains the data which was sent with the request

primus.on( 'request' , function ( data, done ) { done( 'this is the response' ); });

Sends data to the connected server. As soon as the response arrives, fn is called with the servers response as first and only argument.

primus.writeAndWait( 'request data' , function ( response ) { console .log( 'server responded:' , response); });

Run tests

npm test

Technical overview

License

