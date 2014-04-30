Primus Resource

Define resources with auto-binded methods that can be called remotely on top of Primus. This plugin depends on primus-multiplex and primus-emitter however if you disable multiplexing then you can omit installing primus-multiplex .

Method on an object prototype in the form of on + method, like onupdate will be automatically binded as an event on all incoming sparks , then the event can be called remotely by the client by just invoking the method name without the on like update .

Compatibility

This plugin works with any Primus version, just make sure the primus-emitter or primus-multiplex are compatible with the primus version you are using.

Instalation

$ npm install primus-resource

primus-resource depends on primus-emitter and primus-multiplex plugins so you will need to install those plugins:

$ npm install primus-multiplex primus-emitter

Usage

On the Server

Initializing server like this:

var resource = require ( 'primus-resource' ) , Primus = require ( 'primus' ) , http = require ( 'http' ); var server = http.createServer(); var primus = new Primus(server); primus .use( 'multiplex' , 'primus-multiplex' ) .use( 'emitter' , 'primus-emitter' ) .use( 'resource' , resource);

Or with primus.io :

var resource = require ( 'primus-resource' ) , Primus = require ( 'primus.io' ) , http = require ( 'http' ); var server = http.createServer(); var primus = new Primus(server); primus.use( 'resource' , resource);

Then create a resource like this:

function Creature ( ) {} Creature.prototype.oncommand = function ( spark, command, fn ) { console .log(command); fn( 'Creature just got command: ' + command); }; Creature.prototype.onwalk = function ( spark, fn ) { console .log( 'walk' ); fn( 'Creature started to walk' ); }; primus.resource( 'creature' , new Creature()); server.listen( 8080 );

You can also create a resource like this:

var Creature = primus.resource( 'creature' ); Creature.oncommand = function ( spark, command, fn ) { console .log(command); fn( 'Creature just got command: ' + command); }; Creature.onwalk = function ( spark, fn ) { console .log( 'walk' ); fn( 'Creature started to walk' ); }; server.listen( 8080 );

Or like this by passing the object directly to the resource method:

var Creature = { oncommand : function ( spark, command, fn ) { console .log(command); fn( 'Creature just got command: ' + command); }, onwalk : function ( spark, fn ) { console .log( 'walk' ); fn( 'Creature started to walk' ); } }; primus.resource( 'creature' , Creature); server.listen( 8080 );

On the Client

var primus = Primus.connect( 'ws://localhost:8080' ); var creature = primus.resource( 'creature' ); creature.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { creature.command( 'sleep' , function ( res ) { console .log(res); }); creature.walk( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }); });

Disabling multiplex

You can always disable multiplexing by passing a false as the last parameter on the server and on the client, this is required on both sides. If you disable multiplexing you can omit installing primus-multiplex .

On the server:

primus.resource( 'creature' , Creature, false );

On the client:

primus.resource( 'creature' , false );

Some conventions

The remote method naming convention is on +name example: blog.oncreate .

+name example: . Names should be lowercase so use blog.onupdate instead of blog.onUpdate .

instead of . Call method on the client side without the on so for calling the previous method do blog.update(data, fn) .

Run tests

$ make test

Todo

Allow remote methods not only on prototype. I am using the prototype just to fit my needs but will extend soon.

Make a better API.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Jonathan Brumley <cayasso@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.