Define resources with auto-binded methods that can be called remotely on top of Primus. This plugin depends on
primus-multiplex and
primus-emitter however if you disable multiplexing then you can omit installing
primus-multiplex.
Method on an object prototype in the form of
on + method, like
onupdate will be automatically binded as an
event on all incoming
sparks, then the event can be called remotely by the client by just invoking the method name without the
on like
update.
This plugin works with any Primus version, just make sure the
primus-emitter or
primus-multiplex are compatible with the primus version you are using.
$ npm install primus-resource
primus-resource depends on
primus-emitter and
primus-multiplex plugins so you will need to install those plugins:
$ npm install primus-multiplex primus-emitter
Initializing server like this:
var resource = require('primus-resource')
, Primus = require('primus')
, http = require('http');
var server = http.createServer();
// Primus server
var primus = new Primus(server);
// Add dependencies and use resource plugin
primus
.use('multiplex', 'primus-multiplex')
.use('emitter', 'primus-emitter')
.use('resource', resource);
Or with
primus.io:
var resource = require('primus-resource')
, Primus = require('primus.io')
, http = require('http');
var server = http.createServer();
// Primus server
var primus = new Primus(server);
// Use resource plugin
primus.use('resource', resource);
Then create a resource like this:
// Defining a resource
function Creature() {}
Creature.prototype.oncommand = function (spark, command, fn) {
console.log(command);
fn('Creature just got command: ' + command);
};
Creature.prototype.onwalk = function (spark, fn) {
// make the creature walk with some code
console.log('walk');
fn('Creature started to walk');
};
// Initialize our resource
primus.resource('creature', new Creature());
server.listen(8080);
You can also create a resource like this:
// Create our resource
var Creature = primus.resource('creature');
Creature.oncommand = function (spark, command, fn) {
console.log(command);
fn('Creature just got command: ' + command);
};
Creature.onwalk = function (spark, fn) {
// make the creature walk with some code
console.log('walk');
fn('Creature started to walk');
};
server.listen(8080);
Or like this by passing the object directly to the resource method:
// Create our resource
var Creature = {
oncommand: function (spark, command, fn) {
console.log(command);
fn('Creature just got command: ' + command);
},
onwalk: function (spark, fn) {
// make the creature walk with some code
console.log('walk');
fn('Creature started to walk');
}
};
// Initialize resource
primus.resource('creature', Creature);
server.listen(8080);
var primus = Primus.connect('ws://localhost:8080');
// connect to resource
var creature = primus.resource('creature');
// wait until resource is ready
creature.on('ready', function () {
// start calling remote events
creature.command('sleep', function (res) {
console.log(res);
});
// call the server remote walk event
creature.walk(function (res) {
console.log(res);
});
});
You can always disable multiplexing by passing a
false as the last parameter on the server and on the client, this is required on both sides. If you disable multiplexing you can omit installing
primus-multiplex.
On the server:
primus.resource('creature', Creature, false);
On the client:
primus.resource('creature', false);
on+name example:
blog.oncreate.
blog.onupdate instead of
blog.onUpdate.
on so for calling the previous method do
blog.update(data, fn).
$ make test
