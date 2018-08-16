primus-redis-rooms is a Redis store for Primus
and
primus-rooms.
It takes care of distributing messages to other instances using Redis Pub/Sub.
So, you can have client
A connected to server
X in room
foo and have
server
Y emit messages to
foo and client
A will receive them. Magic.
You can use
primus-redis-rooms with a single Redis instance, but it's not
recommended in production environment, since it makes Redis a single point of
failure.
var http = require('http'),
Primus = require('primus'),
PrimusRedisRooms = require('primus-redis-rooms');
var server = http.createServer();
var primus = new Primus(server, {
redis: {
host: 'localhost',
port: 6379,
channel: 'primus' // Optional, defaults to `'primus`'
},
transformer: 'websockets'
});
primus.use('redis', PrimusRedisRooms);
//
// This'll take care of sending the message to all clients in room called
// `our-room`.
//
primus.room('our-room').write('Hello world!');
Redis Sentinel is a failover mechanism built into Redis.
When using Sentinel, Redis client will automatically reconnect to new master server when current one goes down.
var http = require('http'),
Primus = require('primus'),
PrimusRedisRooms = require('primus-redis-rooms');
var server = http.createServer();
var primus = new Primus(server, {
redis: {
sentinel: true,
endpoints: [
{ host: 'localhost', port: 26379 },
{ host: 'localhost', port: 26380 },
{ host: 'localhost', port: 26381 }
],
masterName: 'mymaster'
channel: 'primus' // Optional, defaults to `'primus`'
},
transformer: 'websockets'
});
primus.use('redis', PrimusRedisRooms);
{ room: "foo", data: { our: "bar" } }, only actual data is sent (
{ our: "bar" } in this
case).