primus-redis-rooms is a Redis store for Primus and primus-rooms .

It takes care of distributing messages to other instances using Redis Pub/Sub.

So, you can have client A connected to server X in room foo and have server Y emit messages to foo and client A will receive them. Magic.

Usage

Single Redis instance

You can use primus-redis-rooms with a single Redis instance, but it's not recommended in production environment, since it makes Redis a single point of failure.

var http = require ( 'http' ), Primus = require ( 'primus' ), PrimusRedisRooms = require ( 'primus-redis-rooms' ); var server = http.createServer(); var primus = new Primus(server, { redis : { host : 'localhost' , port : 6379 , channel : 'primus' }, transformer : 'websockets' }); primus.use( 'redis' , PrimusRedisRooms); primus.room( 'our-room' ).write( 'Hello world!' );

Sentinel

Redis Sentinel is a failover mechanism built into Redis.

When using Sentinel, Redis client will automatically reconnect to new master server when current one goes down.

var http = require ( 'http' ), Primus = require ( 'primus' ), PrimusRedisRooms = require ( 'primus-redis-rooms' ); var server = http.createServer(); var primus = new Primus(server, { redis : { sentinel : true , endpoints : [ { host : 'localhost' , port : 26379 }, { host : 'localhost' , port : 26380 }, { host : 'localhost' , port : 26381 } ], masterName : 'mymaster' channel : 'primus' }, transformer : 'websockets' }); primus.use( 'redis' , PrimusRedisRooms);

Changes