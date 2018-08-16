openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
prr

primus-redis-rooms

by Maciej Małecki
0.3.2 (see all)

Redis plugin for Primus supporting rooms as provided by `primus-rooms`

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

primus-redis-rooms

Build Status

primus-redis-rooms is a Redis store for Primus and primus-rooms.

It takes care of distributing messages to other instances using Redis Pub/Sub.

So, you can have client A connected to server X in room foo and have server Y emit messages to foo and client A will receive them. Magic.

Usage

Single Redis instance

You can use primus-redis-rooms with a single Redis instance, but it's not recommended in production environment, since it makes Redis a single point of failure.

var http = require('http'),
    Primus = require('primus'),
    PrimusRedisRooms = require('primus-redis-rooms');

var server = http.createServer();
var primus = new Primus(server, {
  redis: {
    host: 'localhost',
    port: 6379,
    channel: 'primus' // Optional, defaults to `'primus`'
  },
  transformer: 'websockets'
});
primus.use('redis', PrimusRedisRooms);

//
// This'll take care of sending the message to all clients in room called
// `our-room`.
//
primus.room('our-room').write('Hello world!');

Sentinel

Redis Sentinel is a failover mechanism built into Redis.

When using Sentinel, Redis client will automatically reconnect to new master server when current one goes down.

var http = require('http'),
    Primus = require('primus'),
    PrimusRedisRooms = require('primus-redis-rooms');

var server = http.createServer();
var primus = new Primus(server, {
  redis: {
    sentinel: true,
    endpoints: [
      { host: 'localhost', port: 26379 },
      { host: 'localhost', port: 26380 },
      { host: 'localhost', port: 26381 }
    ],
    masterName: 'mymaster'
    channel: 'primus' // Optional, defaults to `'primus`'
  },
  transformer: 'websockets'
});
primus.use('redis', PrimusRedisRooms);

Changes

0.2 -> 0.3

  • Wire format change - data is no longer written to clients as { room: "foo", data: { our: "bar" } }, only actual data is sent ({ our: "bar" } in this case).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial