Primus cluster runs Primus accross multiple servers, it use Redis to store data and distribute messages across Primus instances. For more informations you can see Redis Pub/Sub.
This project is a fork of the original project primus-redis that is not compatible with other Primus plugins and with Primus v2+.
This plugin works with primus-emitter, primus-rooms, and primus-resource.
const http = require("http");
const Primus = require("primus");
const PrimusCluster = require("primus-cluster");
const
const server = http.createServer();
const primus = new Primus(server);
primus.plugin("cluster", PrimusCluster);
Type:
Object or
Function
If you specify an object, the properties will be used to call
redis.createClient method. The redis module used
will be the Redis module installed. This project doesn't have node_redis module as dependency.
new Primus(server, {
cluster: {
redis: {
port: 6379,
host: "127.0.0.1",
connect_timeout: 200,
},
},
});
If you specify a function, it will be called to create redis clients.
const redis = require("redis");
new Primus(server, {
cluster: {
redis: createClient,
},
});
function createClient() {
const client = redis.createClient();
client.select(1); // Choose a custom database.
return client;
}
Type:
String
Prefix added to every redis key and default channel, default channel is "primus-cluster:".
new Primus(server, {
cluster: {
prefix: "my-client:",
},
});
Type:
String
The name of the channel to use, the default channel is
${prefix}pubsub.
new Primus(server, {
cluster: {
channel: "my-client:awesome-channel",
},
});
Type:
Number
The TTL of the data stored in redis in second, the default value is 86400 (1 day). If you use primus-rooms, Primus cluster will store rooms data in redis.
new Primus(server, {
cluster: {
ttl: 86400,
},
});
When you use primus-redis with other plugins, you must take care of calling primus-cluster after all plugins.
primus.plugin("rooms", PrimusRooms);
primus.plugin("emitter", PrimusEmitter);
primus.plugin("cluster", PrimusCluster);
MIT