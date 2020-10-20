A front-end design toolkit built with Sass for developing responsive web apps. Primitive also provides helpful, browser-consistent styling for default HTML elements - buttons, forms, tables, lists, and typography.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/primitive-ui/dist/css/main.css" />
It's all set to go and your HTML elements will be given sensible default styling.
The beauty of Primitive is the ease with which you can create unique designs in a beautiful, simple system.
# Clone the repo
git clone https://github.com/taniarascia/primitive.git
# Watch for file changes
npm run sass:watch
# Build a minified production build
npm run sass:build
Now you can begin modifying variables in
variables.scss. This file will define your colors, typography, sizes, breakpoints, buttons, borders, and more. Define all your variables here to keep your project organized.
You can view
dist/test.html or
docs/template.html to see some example elements as you make changes.
If you use would prefer to use Gulp for compiling, the option is available.
yarn gulp-watch /
npm run gulp-watch
yarn gulp-css /
npm run gulp-css
Please feel free to fork, comment, critique, or submit a pull request.
This project is open source and available under the MIT License.