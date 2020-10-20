openbase logo
primitive-ui

by Tania Rascia
1.5.3 (see all)

⛏️ ‎ A front-end design toolkit for developing web apps.

Readme

Primitive UI

License: MIT primitive-ui on NPM

A front-end design toolkit built with Sass for developing responsive web apps. Primitive also provides helpful, browser-consistent styling for default HTML elements - buttons, forms, tables, lists, and typography.

View documentation

Installation

CSS quick start (easy)

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/primitive-ui/dist/css/main.css" />

It's all set to go and your HTML elements will be given sensible default styling.

The beauty of Primitive is the ease with which you can create unique designs in a beautiful, simple system.

# Clone the repo
git clone https://github.com/taniarascia/primitive.git

# Watch for file changes
npm run sass:watch

# Build a minified production build
npm run sass:build

Now you can begin modifying variables in variables.scss. This file will define your colors, typography, sizes, breakpoints, buttons, borders, and more. Define all your variables here to keep your project organized.

You can view dist/test.html or docs/template.html to see some example elements as you make changes.

Gulp usage

If you use would prefer to use Gulp for compiling, the option is available.

  • Watch modifications and recompile: yarn gulp-watch / npm run gulp-watch
  • Build CSS: yarn gulp-css / npm run gulp-css

Acknowledgements

  • Dave Gamache for building Skeleton CSS, the original inspiration for building Primitive and understanding responsive CSS.

Contributing

Please feel free to fork, comment, critique, or submit a pull request.

Author

License

This project is open source and available under the MIT License.

