Primitive UI

A front-end design toolkit built with Sass for developing responsive web apps. Primitive also provides helpful, browser-consistent styling for default HTML elements - buttons, forms, tables, lists, and typography.

Installation

CSS quick start (easy)

Download the stylesheet or use the CDN URL: https://unpkg.com/primitive-ui/dist/css/main.css.

Save the stylesheet and link to it in the head of your project.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/primitive-ui/dist/css/main.css" />

It's all set to go and your HTML elements will be given sensible default styling.

Sass integration (recommended)

The beauty of Primitive is the ease with which you can create unique designs in a beautiful, simple system.

git clone https://github.com/taniarascia/primitive.git npm run sass:watch npm run sass:build

Now you can begin modifying variables in variables.scss . This file will define your colors, typography, sizes, breakpoints, buttons, borders, and more. Define all your variables here to keep your project organized.

You can view dist/test.html or docs/template.html to see some example elements as you make changes.

Gulp usage

If you use would prefer to use Gulp for compiling, the option is available.

Watch modifications and recompile: yarn gulp-watch / npm run gulp-watch

/ Build CSS: yarn gulp-css / npm run gulp-css

Acknowledgements

Dave Gamache for building Skeleton CSS, the original inspiration for building Primitive and understanding responsive CSS.

Contributing

Please feel free to fork, comment, critique, or submit a pull request.

Author

License

This project is open source and available under the MIT License.