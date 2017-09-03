Example git project that is used for typescript libraries as a starter pack

What does it include:

1 . exported class as example for an npm moudle 2 . packaging for npm modules (webpack + tslint + awesome-typescript-loader + dts-bundle) 3 . testings for npm modules (jest) 4 . code coverage (jest) when running tests 5 . Typescript => ES5 6 . Two versions embed in the package, one for node, one for browser (browserify)

Notes

Please note that you will need to rename the library name in some files:

1. webpack .config .js ( bundle_opts ) 2. package .json ( ofcourse ;))

Also don't forget to reset package version ;)

Useful commands:

npm run prebuild - install NPM dependancies npm run build - build the library files npm run test - run the tests npm run test :watch - run the tests (watch-mode) npm run coverage - run the tests with coverage npm run coverage :watch - run the tests with coverage (watch-mode) npm run pack - build the library , make sure the tests passes , and then pack the library (creates .tgz) npm run release - prepare package for next release

Files explained:

1. src - directory is used for typescript code that is part of the project 1 a. src/Example.ts - Just an example exported library, used to should import in tests. 1 b. src/Example.spec.ts - tests for the example class 1 c. src/ index .ts - index , which functionality is exported from the library 3. package.json - file is used to describe the library 4. tsconfig.json - configuration file for the library compilation 6. tslint.json - configuration file for the linter ( both test and library) 8. webpack.config.js - configuration file of the compilation automation process for the library

Output files explained: