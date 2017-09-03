Example git project that is used for typescript libraries as a starter pack
1. exported class as example for an npm moudle
2. packaging for npm modules (webpack + tslint + awesome-typescript-loader + dts-bundle)
3. testings for npm modules (jest)
4. code coverage (jest) when running tests
5. Typescript => ES5
6. Two versions embed in the package, one for node, one for browser (browserify)
Please note that you will need to rename the library name in some files:
1. webpack.config.js (bundle_opts)
2. package.json (ofcourse ;))
Also don't forget to reset package version ;)
npm run prebuild - install NPM dependancies
npm run build - build the library files
npm run test - run the tests
npm run test:watch - run the tests (watch-mode)
npm run coverage - run the tests with coverage
npm run coverage:watch - run the tests with coverage (watch-mode)
npm run pack - build the library, make sure the tests passes, and then pack the library (creates .tgz)
npm run release - prepare package for next release
1. src - directory is used for typescript code that is part of the project
1a. src/Example.ts - Just an example exported library, used to should import in tests.
1b. src/Example.spec.ts - tests for the example class
1c. src/index.ts - index, which functionality is exported from the library
3. package.json - file is used to describe the library
4. tsconfig.json - configuration file for the library compilation
6. tslint.json - configuration file for the linter (both test and library)
8. webpack.config.js - configuration file of the compilation automation process for the library
1. node_modules - directory npm creates with all the dependencies of the module (result of npm install)
2. dist - directory contains the compiled library (javascript + typings)
3. <module_name>-<module_version>.tgz - final tgz file for publish. (result of npm run pack)
4. coverage - code coverage report output made by istanbul