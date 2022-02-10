PrimeReact

PrimeReact is a rich set of open source UI Components for React. See PrimeReact homepage for live showcase and documentation.

Download

PrimeReact is available at npm, if you have an existing application run the following command to download it to your project.

npm install primereact npm install primeicons

or

yarn add primereact yarn add primeicons

Import

Module

import { Dialog } from 'primereact/dialog' ; import { Accordion, AccordionTab } from 'primereact/accordion' ;

CDN

<script src= "https://unpkg.com/primereact/core/core.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/primereact/accordion/accordion.min.js" > </ script >

const { Dialog } = primereact.dialog; const { Accordion, AccordionTab } = primereact.accordion;

Import all components and structures

<script src= "https://unpkg.com/primereact/primereact.all.min.js" > </ script >

Dependencies

Majority of PrimeReact components (95%) are native and there are some exceptions having 3rd party dependencies such as Google Maps for GMap.

In addition, components require PrimeIcons for icons and react-transition-group for animations.

dependencies: { "react" : "^17.0.1" , "react-dom" : "^17.0.1" , "react-transition-group" : "^4.4.1" , "primeicons" : "^5.0.0" }

Styles

The css dependencies are as follows, note that you may change the theme with another one of your choice.

primereact/resources/themes/lara-light-indigo/theme .css primereact/resources/primereact .min .css primeicons/primeicons .css

If you are using a bundler such as webpack with a css loader you may also import them to your main application component, an example from create-react-app would be.

import 'primereact/resources/themes/lara-light-indigo/theme.css' ; import 'primereact/resources/primereact.min.css' ; import 'primeicons/primeicons.css' ;

QuickStart

An example application based on create-react-app is available at github.

TypeScript

Typescript is fully supported as type definition files are provided in the npm package of PrimeReact. A sample typescript-primereact application is available as well at github.