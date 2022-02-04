openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

primer-typography

by primer
1.0.1 (see all)

Color, typography, and spacing primitives in json.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

771

GitHub Stars

115

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This package is no longer maintained. Please use @primer/primitives.

Readme

Primer Primitives

npm package

This repo contains values for color, spacing, and typography primitives for use with Primer, GitHub's design system.

primer primitives diagram

Install

This repository is distributed on npm. After installing npm, you can install @primer/primitives with this command.

$ npm install --save @primer/primitives

Usage

Primitive data is served in several formats from the dist/ folder:

  • dist/scss contains SCSS files that define CSS variables to be imported into other SCSS files
  • dist/json contains JSON files for each set of primitives
  • dist/js contains CommonJS-style JavaScript modules for each set of primitives, as well as an index file that loads all of the primitives for all primitive types; you can access this via require('@primer/primitives'). The JavaScript modules also include TypeScript typings files for use in TypeScript projects.

Deprecating variables

To deprecate a variable, define a mapping from the deprecated variable to its replacement(s) in a file called deprecated.json in the approriate subdirectory of data:

  data/
    colors/
+     deprecated.json
    spacing/
    ...

// data/colors/deprecated.json
{
{
  "text.primary": "fg.default", // this means: `text.primary` is deprecated. Use `fg.default` instead
  "auto.blue.4": ["accent.fg, accent.emphasis"], // this means: `auto.blue.4` is deprecated. Use `accent.fg` or `accent.emphasis` instead
  "text.white": null // this means: `text.white` is deprecated. We don't have a replacement for it
}
}

During the build process, the deprecated.json files will be added to a dist/deprected directory organized by variable category:

  dist/
    js/
    ts/
    json/
    scss/
+   deprecated/
+     colors.json

Removing variables

When you're ready to remove a variable, first remove it's definitions:

// data/colors/vars/global_light.ts
import {get} from '../../../src/utils'

export default {
  text: {
-   primary: get('scale.gray.9'),
    secondary: get('scale.gray.6')
  }
}

// data/colors/vars/global_dark.ts
import {get} from '../../../src/utils'

export default {
  text: {
-   primary: get('scale.gray.1'),
    secondary: get('scale.gray.3')
  }
}

Then remove it from deprecated.json and add it to removed.json:

// data/colors/deprecated.json
{
- "text.primary": "fg.default"
}

// data/colors/removed.json
{
+ "text.primary": "fg.default"
}

During the build process, the removed.json files will be added to a dist/removed directory organized by variable category:

  dist/
    js/
    ts/
    json/
    scss/
    deprecated/
+   removed/
+     colors.json

License

MIT © GitHub

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial