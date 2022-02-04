This repo contains values for color, spacing, and typography primitives for use with Primer, GitHub's design system.
This repository is distributed on npm. After installing npm, you can install
@primer/primitives with this command.
$ npm install --save @primer/primitives
Primitive data is served in several formats from the
dist/ folder:
dist/scss contains SCSS files that define CSS variables to be imported into other SCSS files
dist/json contains JSON files for each set of primitives
dist/js contains CommonJS-style JavaScript modules for each set of primitives, as well as an index file that loads all of the primitives for all primitive types; you can access this via
require('@primer/primitives'). The JavaScript modules also include TypeScript typings files for use in TypeScript projects.
To deprecate a variable, define a mapping from the deprecated variable to its replacement(s) in a file called
deprecated.json in the approriate subdirectory of
data:
data/
colors/
+ deprecated.json
spacing/
...
// data/colors/deprecated.json
{
{
"text.primary": "fg.default", // this means: `text.primary` is deprecated. Use `fg.default` instead
"auto.blue.4": ["accent.fg, accent.emphasis"], // this means: `auto.blue.4` is deprecated. Use `accent.fg` or `accent.emphasis` instead
"text.white": null // this means: `text.white` is deprecated. We don't have a replacement for it
}
}
During the build process, the
deprecated.json files will be added to a
dist/deprected directory organized by variable category:
dist/
js/
ts/
json/
scss/
+ deprecated/
+ colors.json
When you're ready to remove a variable, first remove it's definitions:
// data/colors/vars/global_light.ts
import {get} from '../../../src/utils'
export default {
text: {
- primary: get('scale.gray.9'),
secondary: get('scale.gray.6')
}
}
// data/colors/vars/global_dark.ts
import {get} from '../../../src/utils'
export default {
text: {
- primary: get('scale.gray.1'),
secondary: get('scale.gray.3')
}
}
Then remove it from
deprecated.json and add it to
removed.json:
// data/colors/deprecated.json
{
- "text.primary": "fg.default"
}
// data/colors/removed.json
{
+ "text.primary": "fg.default"
}
During the build process, the
removed.json files will be added to a
dist/removed directory organized by variable category:
dist/
js/
ts/
json/
scss/
deprecated/
+ removed/
+ colors.json